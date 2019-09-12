Howard County sports notebook: Minarcin shines for Oakland Mills field hockey

In field hockey, netting a hat trick is seen as the perfect day for a forward.
What’s a double hat trick, then? Well, ask Oakland Mills’ Kenzie Minarcin, who achieved the rare feat in the Scorpions’ season-opening, 6-2 win over Glen Burnie on Tuesday, Sept 10.
“It was definitely a fun game,” Minarcin said. “I scored a few goals off rebounds. I was always ready for the rebounds. When it would bounce off the goalies pads, I would be there to take the shot."
While Glen Burnie isn’t as strong as the Howard County teams Oakland Mills plays in the county season, putting six goals in the back of the cage is still an rare feat.
“Six goals is a very impressive day," said Kristen Vance, the Scorpions’ head coach. "She took on quite the leadership role yesterday.”
Minarcin, a senior forward, said she’s improved the mental part of her game over the past year. She’s focused on her effort with loose balls and not giving up on any opportunity to gain or possession. Vance, meanwhile, said Minarcin, the Scorpions’ captain, has also improved her fundamentals in the past two years.
“She’s developed a lot stick skills in the offseason when she played indoor in the offseason,” Vance said. “I think she’s made a lot of progress with what she does in the offseason, and she’s very coachable.”
Vance is in her second season at Oakland Mills after spending the previous eight years as Howard’s head coach. The Scorpions have a junior varsity team for the first time in seven years with 10 freshman in the program this season. Oakland Mills also won its first playoff game since 2010 last season when it defeated Hammond, 5-1.
Vance said Minarcin has been a vital part of the program as a “role model” for the younger players.
“She’s out here every day to describe the basics of field hockey to these girls," Vance said. “It has really shown what type of leaders she is.”
Mt. Hebron girls soccer gets revenge on Thomas Johnson
The Mt. Hebron girls soccer team won four straight playoff games after a 4-7-1 regular season last year. The Vikings’ storybook playoff run ended early, though, with a loss to Governor Thomas Johnson in the Class 3A semifinals.
When Alex Masse and the other six returning Mt. Hebron players saw they opened their season against the Patriots on Friday, Sept. 6, they knew it was an opportunity to get revenge.
“As soon as we found out they would be our first game, we were all excited," Masse said. "I think it was a good way to start our season.”
The Vikings were tied with the Patriots with only seconds remaining when Masse dribbled past a defender and bent a shot in the right upper 90 from almost 20 yards out. The goal with 10 seconds left gave Hebron the 3-2 win.
“It was really fun to watch over again and see everyone celebrate,” Masse said about seeing video of the goal. “It happened really fast. It was nice seeing that ‘never give up’ effort pay off.”
Head coach Tim Deppen hopes the win energizes his team into carrying over the success from last year’s playoff run into this year’s regular season.
“We ran on the field and celebrated like it was the state semifinal last year,” Deppen said. “It was fantastic. For them to have that moment at the beginning of the season is huge for where we’re trying to go. It’s such a good motivator, and it reinforces the hard work we’ve been putting in the preseason.”
Wilde Lake girls soccer adjusting to life without Hutchison
Replacing last year’s senior class is always a difficult task for high school coaches. Some programs have to rebuild, while others reload.
This season, no girls soccer program in Howard County is tasked with replacing more top-end talent than Wilde Lake. The Wildecats lost three Division I soccer players from last season’s team that went 13-2-1: Julianne Bonner, Lily Dunbar and Jenna Hutchison.
While replacing each one is a daunting task, the most difficult may be Hutchison, who is now playing at George Mason. So far this season, though, the Wildecats have yet to allow a goal in their two non-county contests. Last Saturday, Wilde Lake defeated La Plata, 4-0, and Loch Haven, 5-0.
The rotation in goal of Anna Boyer and Nora Wilson is going well so far this season, said head coach Megan Shea.
“Anna and Nora both showed great individual confidence when playing in all of our scrimmages and games so far,” Shea said in an email. “I believe as the season goes forward, they will only get better as they become more acclimated to playing with our defenders and a greater trust between the defense and keeper is built.”
Despite losing Hutchison, the Wildecats return all their defenders and midfielders from last year. Senior defenders Angie Geralis and Nicole Wright, Shea said, have been vital as leaders.
“(They) have definitely become more vocal leaders in addition to just their play,” Shea said of Geralis and Wright. “The two have been four-year varsity starters together on defense, so they have a lot of game experience working together.”