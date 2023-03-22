Howard County 2023 softball season preview: Many of last year’s top performers return, setting up a competitive season ahead

The Wilde Lake softball team celebrates while the Reservoir softball team consoles each other at home plate after the Wildecats' victory in last season's regional championship game. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Many Howard County softball programs are looking to take the next step in the 2023 season.

Reservoir will look to build off last season’s county title, returning 2022 Player of the Year Maggie Frisvold. Wilde Lake is coming off the program’s first regional title and returns several of last year’s core pieces. Several other programs return some of their top players from last season with a wealth of talent throughout the county.

Advertisement

The 12 public school Howard County teams are split between the Class 2A West and Class 3A East Regions. Glenelg, Hammond and Oakland Mills are all part of 2A West Region II.

Centennial, Howard, Marriotts Ridge and Mt. Hebron are in 3A East Region I, while Atholton, Long Reach, Reservoir, River Hill and Wilde Lake make up 3A East Region II.

Advertisement

Regular season play begins March 21 with the final regular season games scheduled for May 8. Regional playoffs begin shortly thereafter on May 11, with the state playoffs beginning on May 19-20. The season concludes May 26-27 with the state championships being played at the University of Maryland in College Park.

Here is a preview of the Howard County teams (Editor’s note: Not all teams submitted information):

Atholton pitcher Kyra Holtje shared the county lead last season hitting six home runs. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Atholton

Coach: Allyson O’Neill, sixth season

Last season: 2-16

Top returners: Seniors Kyra Holtje (P/SS) and Morgan Ryan (P/SS).

On the field: Holtje was named first team All-County last season, tying for the county lead with six home runs to go with a .463 batting average. Ryan will be another integral part of the lineup, leading the team last year in RBIs while hitting .367. Atholton returns much of its team from last season.

Coach’s outlook: “We are excited to get the season started. We ended on a really high note last year in our playoff game with Long Reach and are looking to continue with that growth. We have a group of really talented athletes, including Kyra and Morgan who have both committed to pitch at the next level. With seven returners coming back this year, we have more experience than we have had in the past and these girls have really come together as a team.”

Centennial

Coach: Eddie Fowler, third season

Advertisement

Last season: 2-13

Top returners: Senior Mackenzie Aro (P/IF); junior Nicole Cavey (P); sophomores Julia Braganca (SS) and Madeline Hall (CF).

Newcomers to watch: Freshman Madeline Reese (3B)

On the field: With only two returning seniors and one junior, the Eagles have a young roster and will look at freshmen and sophomores to build off last season. Cavey will lead Centennial’s rotation, while Braganca takes over in the middle of the infield for Allison Keen who was named All-County last year as a senior.

Coach's outlook: “These girls are young and hungry. They have worked hard and seem to have no fear. They are ready to improve and build a foundation of success for years to come. "

Glenelg's Jamie Shaw fields a hot grounder during a game last season against Marriotts Ridge. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Glenelg

Coach: Anna Pallozzi, first season

Advertisement

Last season: 13-4

Top returners: Seniors Nia Stewart (SS) and Serafina Tinio (UTL); juniors Reese Holden (C/3B) and Jamie Shaw (SS).

Newcomers to watch: Freshman Rylie Thomas (UTL).

On the field: The Gladiators are one of the most experienced teams in Howard County bringing back a bulk of last season’s team. Shaw was one of Glenelg’s top hitters last season, named All-County as a sophomore. Tinio, Stewart and Holden provided added depth and versatility in the lineup.

Coach’s outlook: “Glenelg is returning 12 players from last year’s varsity squad including team captains Serafina Tinio, Jamie Shaw, and Nia Stewart. The Gladiators are also returning a strong core of players who are looking to shine defensively and on the field with four pitchers on the varsity squad. Sophomore Bella Wisniewski will look to make her name known this season after struggling with injuries during her freshman campaign. Keep an eye out for freshman Rylie Thomas to make an impact this season swapping duties with Reese Holden behind the plate and on the hot corner. Offensively, the explosive bats of returners Taylor Pence (12), Tinio, Shaw, and Stewart look to keep the line up driving runs in.”

Hammond

Coach: Russell Kovach, fifth season

Advertisement

Last season: 6-12

Newcomers to watch: Juniors Delani Thomas (OF/2B) and Torrea Henson (2B); freshman Cassia Biederman (SS).

Coach’s outlook: “This season will spark a rebuilding for the Golden Bears after losing a strong core of four-year varsity starters to graduation. Look for junior pitcher /infielder Samara Lenz to anchor the team defensively and offensively along with a solid cast of returners and new blood. Katie Aldous returns to lead the outfield in her senior year as does Natalie Wilder at first base and in the pitcher’s circle and Briley Clark behind the plate. Former outfielder Marissa Cossa is very excited about taking over the hot corner and is sure to impress for the Bears at third base. Newcomers to the varsity team include Sophia McCann (C /2B), Thomas (OF/2B), Henson (2B), Thatyana Carela (2B/OF), Skylar McGee (C/2b), Ava Lloyd (OF), and Biederman, a freshman shortstop.”

Howard's Jordan Howell returns for a Lions team that won 14 games last season, but has to fill quite a few holes in the lineup. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Howard

Coach: Chuck Rice, 23rd season

Last season: 14-6-2, Class 3A state quarterfinalist

Top returners: Juniors Katie Green (P) and Jordan Howell (1B/3B).

Advertisement

Newcomers to watch: Freshmen Kiersten Black (P/MIF), Olivia Coleman (1B/3B) and Hadley Coleman (C).

On the field: The Lions are one of Howard County’s youngest teams, losing a pair of first team All-County players in Maddie Coleman and Kaylee Delossantos. Green is expected to be one of Howard’s top pitchers this season, while the new varsity players will look to provide an added spark.

Coach’s outlook: “Truly a rebuilding year, Howard lost some very good talent in key positions and without any seniors, this young group of talented players are going to have to step up and be quick learners. I believe we have talent but it’s just a matter of time when they are going to turn the switch on.”

Long Reach

Coach: Heather Clausen, third season

Last season: 9-6

Top returners: Seniors Holly Ryan (C/3B) and Kaitlynne Streets (P/SS); juniors Taylor Slonac (SS/3B) and Madison Wise (OF).

Advertisement

Newcomers to watch: Freshmen Jordyn Isom (C/3B), Emily Eakes (UTL), Janelle Wison (UTL/OF)

On the field: Ryan was one of the Lightning’s top hitters as a junior with a.450 average. Streets was versatile for Long Reach as one of its top pitchers, also excelling in the lineup with 13 RBIs. Slonac and Wise will provide further depth in the lineup as Slonac hit .480 last season, while Wise showcased her speed also with 23 hits and 10 stolen bases.

Coach's outlook: “I think this season we have a lot of potential. Our returning seniors and juniors offer a lot of leadership as well as skill to the field. The sophomores and freshmen on the team are strong softball players with the ability to play in different positions on the field. I think the county will be competitive this year and I look forward to this season.”

Mt. Hebron

Coach: Mark Graydon, seventh season

Last season: 12-7, Class 3A East Region I finalist

Top returners: Emma Kim (C), Olivia Bashura (2B), Becca Hutchinson (P/3B), Katherine Williams (RF) and Sophia Ginty (CF).

Advertisement

Newcomers to watch: Abby Magdar (P/UTL), Danielle Green (1B) and Kaelyn Cisna (UTL).

On the field: Kim was named first team All-County as a junior, the Vikings leader in batting average (.579), hits (27) and RBIs (24). Hutchinson, Williams and Ginty provide added depth and experience in the lineup. Magdar, Green and Cisna are all expected to play a big role as well both offensively and defensively.

Coach’s outlook: “We should compete very well in the county this year. Returning players Emma Kim, Olivia Bashura and Becca Hutchinson are all on track to have another great year. Several players have the potential to have breakout seasons. Katherine Williams and Sophia Ginty finished strong last year and are ready to start this year where they left off. We have several incoming players that have bolstered the roster. Abby Magdar, Danielle Green and Kaelyn Cisna have exhibited tremendous softball skills and acumen and will play a big role in this year’s offense and defense.”

Marriotts Ridge

Coach: Renard Parson, 13th season

Last season: 5-12

Top returners: Senior Addie Flynn (SS); juniors Brynne Mellady (C/3B) and Jasmine Smith (P/2B); sophomore Olivia Ober (P/3B).

Advertisement

Newcomers to watch: Freshmen Gianna Pelosu and Layla Schroyer.

On the field: Flynn was one of Marriotts Ridge’s top hitters last season with a .462 average, while Mellady provides added experience in the lineup with a .380 average last season. Smith’s speed will provide an added dimension for the Mustangs as one of the fastest players in the county.

Coach's outlook: “We are lost three players to graduation so many of our players are returning to a system that they are familiar and we will look to put pressure on opposing team defenses in a variety of ways. We gained more depth On the field with returning starters Saige Spittler, Jasmine Smith and Olivier Ober who will be supported by freshmen Gianna Pelosu and Sienna Williams. I think this team has the potential of being pretty good if we are able to play fundamental softball consistently.”

Reservoir's Maggie Frisvold was the 2022 Howard County Times softball Player of the Year. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Reservoir

Coach: Julie Frisvold, 17th season

Last season: 15-1, Class 3A East Region II finalist

Top returners: Seniors Maggie Frisvold (P/OF) and Courtney Johnson (SS/3B); sophomores Abbie Frisvold (UTL/C) and Shelby Granzow (SS/3B).

Advertisement

Newcomers to watch: Juniors Andaiye Smith (1B/OF) and Michele Mason (OF/C); sophomore Cambell Sagin (OF/1B).

On the field: Maggie Frisvold returns as the ace of the Gators’ rotation, striking out 174 in 95.5 innings last year with a 0.95 ERA. She also excelled at the plate with a .509 batting average and five triples. Johnson, a fellow UMBC commit, anchors the middle of Reservoir’s infield, also one of their top hitters, hitting .444 last season. Abbie Frisvold and Granzow provided added depth defensively and in the lineup, hitting .491 and .487 last season.

Coach's outlook: “I am very excited about the energy this group is consistently bringing to practice. They have a lot of fun playing together and I am very excited to see them put it together during games.”

River Hill

Coach: Marni Rosenbaum, 18th season

Last season: 10-6

Top returners: Seniors Ellie Hasegawa (C) and Kathleen Maiorana (3B); sophomores Zoe Pachoca (SS) and Katarina Thompson (P/1B).

Advertisement

On the field: Hasegawa excelled behind the plate as well as offensively as the Hawks leadoff hitter last year. She had a team-best .476 average including six extra base hits. Maiorana led River Hill with 21 hits last season. Pachoca was the anchor in the middle of the Hawks defense last season and will look to continue making strides at the plate in her second varsity season.

Coach’s outlook: “We return six players from last year’s team and have a group of freshmen with softball experience. We return two of our pitchers, Lux Sheplee and Katarina Thompson. We are very versatile with girls playing multiple positions and I’m excited to see how much we grow over the season and improve.”

Wilde Lake's Heather McQueeney hit .507 last season with 34 stolen bases. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Wilde Lake

Coach: Tee Dronenburg, 13th season

Last season: 16-5-1, Class 3A state quarterfinalist

Top returners: Seniors Justyce Richard (P/SS), Heather McQueeney (C/CF), Allison McQueeney (IF/SS), Nokomis Styers (IF), Lauren Jascewsky (C/OF) and Brooke Weinig (IF).

Newcomer to watch: Senior Bailey Hudgens.

Advertisement

On the field: The Wildecats are one of the county’s most experienced teams with their six returning seniors. Both Richard and Heather were first team All-County, as Richard tied the county lead in home runs with six and is committed to Shippensburg University. Heather McQueeney is committed to Roanoke College and hit .507 last season and stole 34 bases to lead the county. Allison, committed to Shenandoah, added 27 stolen bases for Wilde Lake, who is one of the county’s fastest teams.

Coach’s outlook: “We are thrilled to be back on the field as a team following the successes of last season. Our goal this year is to continue the upwards and forward momentum of the last few seasons. I’m incredibly excited from our first two weeks of practices. Our returners look stronger and more ready than ever, and our newcomers are rising to the occasion and are ready to continue the tradition. We’re pumped for another great year of Wilde Lake softball.”