Howard County 2022 softball preview: The county title is up for grabs in a balanced race

For the first time since 2019, Howard County softball teams are eager to return to a full regular season schedule.

The competition in the county figures to be widespread, with no clear favorite entering the season. However, Marriotts Ridge, Reservoir, Howard, River Hill and Wilde Lake are teams to watch, each returning several impact players from 2021.

The regular season concludes on May 9, with playoff seeding scheduled for May 10. Regional quarterfinals are scheduled to be played on May 12, with the semifinals May 16 followed by the regional final on May 18. The state quarterfinals are May 20-21, with the semifinals on May 24. To end the season, state championship games will be played May 27-28 at the University of Maryland in College Park.

The 12 Howard County teams are split amongst the Class 3A East and Class 2A West regions. Centennial, Howard, Marriotts Ridge and Mt. Hebron are in Region I of Class 3A East, while Atholton, Long Reach, Reservoir, River Hill and Wilde Lake make up Region II. Glenelg, Hammond and Oakland Mills are three of the six schools in Class 2A West Region II.

With the regular season set to begin March 21, here is a look at all 12 Howard County teams.

Hammond's Kaylee Beahm is forced out at home by Centennial's Gussie Ruckdeschel during a game last season. (Doug Kapustin / For Baltimore Sun Media )

Atholton

Coach: Allyson O’Neill, fifth season

2021 record: 1-10

Top returning players: Juniors Kyra Holtje (SS/P) and Morgan Ryan (3B/P)

On the field: Holtje spearheaded the Raiders’ offense last season, earning second team All-County honors. She finished with a .583 batting average, also showcasing her power with four home runs, which tied the county high. Her average also ranked fifth in the county. Freshman outfielder Kamryn Marable is a young player to watch for the Raiders this season.

Coach’s outlook: “We have several returning starters this year and a good group of underclassmen who came in with lots of softball experience. I’m excited to see how much we grow over the season and improve.”

Centennial

Coach: Eddie Fowler, second season

2021 record: 2-9

Top returning players: Seniors Gussie Ruckdeschel (SS), Allison Keen (P) and Madison Ceglia (3B/P), sophomore Nicole Cavey.

On the field: The Eagles are looking to bounce back after struggling in 2021 and will lean on the veteran leadership of Ruckdeschel, Keen and Ceglia. Both Ruckdeschel and Keen are four-year starters, looking to impart their wisdom and leadership on the younger players. Beyond that veteran trio, Centennial will have six freshmen on the roster expected to contribute.

Coach’s outlook: “Gussie and Allison are four-year starters and have been key elements for Centennial softball. Madison has been working extremely hard in the offseason and is ready to go. I could not ask for a better bunch of leadership and experience. We will learn from last year and continue to grow as a team. This is a good bunch of girls.”

Howard starting pitcher Maddie Coleman pitches in a game against Glen Burnie last season. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)

Glenelg

Coach: Carly Gregory, second season

2021 record: 9-4

Top returning players: Haley Markel (SS), Serafina Tinio (UT), Megan Ortwein (P/SS) and Jamie Shaw (UTL)

On the field: The Gladiators lost shortshop Sage Huber who led the county in batting average at .684 and finished second in hits with 26. In her absence, Markel will step in as the starting shortstop. However, both Ortwein and Tinino were second team All-County selections in 2022, giving Glenelg several pieces to build on. Outside of the returners, pitcher/utility player Isabella Wisniewski is expected to provide the Gladiators’ further depth.

Coach’s outlook: “I am very excited to see how this season goes. “We have a strong team with an amazing group of seniors to lead the way. The first two weeks have been productive and I have loved seeing the girls play together again.”

Hammond

Coach: Russell Kovach, fourth season

2021 record: 5-8

Top returning players: Seniors Kaylee Beahm (SS), Maddi Berning (CF), Kasey Smith (P), Krista Goodwin (C) and Maddie Holder (2B); sophomore Samara Lenz (3B).

On the field: After an under .500 season in 2021, the Golden Bears return several key pieces from last year’s group. Beahm headlines those returners as a four-year varsity starter, hoping to set the tone for Hammond’s lineup as the leadoff hitter and anchor their defense as a middle infielder. Both Berning and Smith add a wealth of experience for the Golden Bears also as four-year varsity starters. Goodwin and Holder are also multi-year varsity starters, while Lenz has impressed as a sophomore. Outside of the returners, Hammond welcomes freshman outfielder Sara Yarnell to the team, just one of two underclassmen on the roster.

Coach’s outlook: “The Hammond Golden Bears softball squad enters a promising 2022 season with a veteran corps.”

Long Reach's Sierra Sims is a returning All-Howard County selection from 2021. (photo courtesy of Israel Carunungan)

Howard

Coach: Chuck Rice, 22nd season

2021 record: 10-3, lost to North County in regional finals

Top returning players: Seniors Maddie Coleman (P), Morgan Gross (MIF), Erin Gorschboth (CF) and Kaylee Delossantos

On the field: Coleman will be looking to build on a stellar junior season where she was named first team all-county, finishing with a 0.94 ERA against league opponents and struck out 49 in 33.1 innings pitched. She also found success at the plate leading all county pitchers in hits and RBIs with 22. Morgan Gross is also coming off a strong junior season named honorable mention All-County, while Delossantos was named second team All-County in 2021. Beyond the returners sophomores Jordon Howell and Clara O’Connor are expected to make an impact.

Coach’s outlook: “We’re young, but talented.”

Long Reach

Coach: Heather Clausen, second season

2021 record: 3-10

Top returning players: Senior Sierra Sims (SS); junior Holly Ryan (C); sophomores Taylor Slonac (3B) and Amelia Bross (P/OF).

On the field: Sims headlines the Lighting returners posting impressive numbers during the 2021 season. She was named second team All-County, posting a .480 batting average, .600 slugging percentage with 24 hits also showcasing her power with four doubles and a triple. Slonac sets the tone for Long Reach’s lineup as the leadoff hitter. Beyond the veterans, junior pitcher Kaitlynne Streets and the sophomore tandem of Madison Wise and Haiden Saffer are all expected to contribute this season.

Coach’s outlook: “We have a young and versatile team. Many of the members of the team can play multiple positions giving us options. I am looking forward to the different possibilities as we move players around the field.”

Mt. Hebron pitcher Emma Behel delivers a pitch during a game against River Hill last season. (photo courtesy of Madeleine Phillips)

Mt. Hebron

Coach: Mark Graydon, sixth season

2021 record: 7-4

Top returning players: Seniors Emma Behel (P), Ashley Cheung (IF) and Jessica Iveljic (1B); junior Emma Kim (C)

On the field: Mt. Hebron returns several experienced players, but also several talented newcomers. Behel headlines the returners as an All-County selection in 2021, maintaining that success with a strong preseason on the mound. Cheung has transitioned from playing outfield to the infield improving her defense as well as her presence at the plate. Kim has continued to develop behind the plate and also has showcased her power during the preseason, while Iveljic looks to make an impact both offensively and defensively. Some of the newcomers include freshman pitcher/infielder Becca Hutchinson and outfielder Sophia Ginty, both showcasing their skills. Sophomore Kathrine Williams hopes to provide further depth offensively.

Coach’s outlook: “We have a very tough conference this year, but I believe we have a very tenured and skilled team that will successfully compete during the season.”

Marriotts Ridge

Coach: Renard Parson, eighth season

2021 record: 7-4

Top returning players: Seniors, Sarah Fan (2B/C/OF), Ashley Theimer (OF) and Lauren Tolle (P/OF/1B); junior Melina Parson (1B/OF); sophomores Brynne Mellady (C/3B) and Jasmine Smith (P/2B).

On the field: Fan headlines the Mustangs returners earning a first team All-County selection in 2021. She hit .647, which was second in the county and showcased her speed with 22 steals on 23 attempts, leading the county. Theimer was an honorable mention All-County choice in 2021, posting a .371 average with 13 RBIs, as was Parson with a .448 average and .543 on-base percentage. Outside of the veterans, juniors Addie Flynn and Kerri Lee are players to watch for Marriotts Ridge this season.

Coach’s outlook: “We don’t have the opportunity to ease into the season as we square off against defending Howard County champion Reservoir to open and playing county contenders Howard, River Hill and Glenelg all before the end of March. “We have the potential to have a very solid year, but that will be on how well we execute on offense and being defensively sound.”

River Hill comes together for a post-game huddle after defeating Wilde Lake in last year's regional semifinals. (Brent Kennedy)

River Hill

Coach: Marni Rosenbaum, 17th season

2021 record: 8-5

Top returning players: Seniors Ella Wood (P), Allie Young (OF), Juniors Ellie Hasegawa (C) and Kathleen Maiorana (3B).

On the field: The Hawks enter the 2022 season with several returners, but also missing Sara Emig due to graduation. With her gone, both Wood and Shim are hoping to build on strong 2021 campaigns where they earned second team All-County honors. Maiorana also tallied a postseason award named honorable mention All-County in 2021, while Hasegawa found success at the plate, posting a .468 average. In addition to the several impact veterans, freshman shortshop Zoe Pachoca is another name to keep an eye on with her defense and hard hitting.

Coach’s outlook: “We are looking to be in the top tier in the county. “We have 6 returning starters and 9 returning varsity players. We are excited to see what Ella Wood and Lux Sheplee can do on the mound with Ellie Hasegawa behind the plate. We have a solid team on defense and some strong hitters. After the first week, we have good team chemistry between the returning players and new players.”

[ Reservoir's Kylee Gunkel was the 2021 Howard County Softball Player of the Year ]

Reservoir

Coach: Julie Frisvold, 15th season

2021 record: 15-1, Class 3A state runner-up

Top Returning Players: Seniors Clare Andrews (OF), Paige Bright (IF) and Alyssa Kelly; juniors Kayla Ecker (C), Maggie Frisvold (P/2B) and Courtney Johnson (SS).

On the field: The Gators lost 2021 Howard County Player of the Year in pitcher Kylee Gunkel but return a plethora of talent. Maggie Frisvold and Johnson were 2021 first team All-County selections, as Frisvold set the tone for the lineup as the leadoff hitter. As the No. 3 hitter last season, Johnson showcased her power with five doubles, two triples and two home runs in 2021. Ecker also earned honorable mention All-County as a sophomore, while Bright and Andrews are four- and three-year varsity starters respectively.

Coach’s outlook: “We are a well-rounded team that has the potential for an explosive offense and competitive defense. Many of our players started playing together in recreational ball and I think this helps with team chemistry. We have a solid pitching staff who will help us compete in games. The key to our success will be getting every team member to focus on how they can best help the team meet its goals.”

Wilde Lake

Coach: Tee Dronenburg, 12th season

2021 Record: 8-5

Top Returning Players: Seniors Morgan Baird, (C), Veronica Goode (P/SS) and Brooke Webster (2B); juniors Heather McQueeney (CF) and Justyce Richard (P/SS)

On the field: The Wildecats return 10 of their 12 players from last season. McQuenney earned first team All-County honors in 2021 finishing with a .444 average and 21 stolen bases. Goode also was named first team All-County posting a .455 batting and 3.46 ERA impacting the game with her bat and in the circle. Baird and Richard were both second team All-County in 2021, posting .442 and .422 averages, respectively. After battling injuries in 2021, Webster is looking to close her career with a strong senior season.

Coach’s outlook: “I’m beyond excited to see what this group can do together on the field this spring. “Our team is made up of all upperclassmen (four seniors and eight juniors), many of whom have played together for years and have been building towards this moment. Our lineup is the strongest that it has been in over 20 years and we absolutely can’t wait to continue to the movement that we started last spring.”