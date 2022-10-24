Regional playoff seeds announced for Howard County teams in soccer and field hockey

With the regular season wrapped up, the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association has released the 2022 postseason brackets for soccer and field hockey.

In girls soccer, Glenelg (9-3) is the No. 1 seed in 2A West Region II and faces the winner of No. 4 Walkersville (5-4-3) and No. 5 Middletown (4-8) on Friday. As the No. 3 seed, Oakland Mills (7-4-1) hosts No. 6 Hammond (0-10) on Wednesday with the winner advancing to take on No. 2 Poolesville (8-4) on Friday.

Howard County champion Marriotts Ridge (11-3) is the top seed in 3A Region I. It will face the winner of No. 4 Howard (7-5) and No. 5 Centennial (5-5-2) on Friday. No. 2 Mt. Hebron (9-2-1) matches up with the winner of No. 3 Westminster (8-4) and No. 6 Manchester Valley (4-5-2).

In 3A Region II, River Hill (7-4-3) was awarded the top seed and will face either No. 4 Wilde Lake (2-10) or No. 5 Reservoir (1-10). Both No. 2 Atholton (5-6-1) and No. 3 Long Reach (5-6) have first-round byes and face each other in the regional semifinals on Friday.

In boys soccer, Glenelg (7-4-1) is the No. 2 seed in 2A West Region II and faces the winner of No. 3 Hammond (5-7-1) and No. 6 Poolesville (1-10-2). Oakland Mills (2-8-2) is the No. 5 seed in that bracket and travels to No. 4 Walkersville (4-7-1) on Tuesday. The winner of that game advances to face No. 1 Middletown (9-3) in the regional semifinal.

Howard County champion Centennial (11-1-1) is the top seed in 3A East Region I and will face the winner of No. 4 Howard (7-3-2) and No. 5 Manchester Valley (6-5-1) in Friday’s regional semifinal. No. 2 seed Westminster (10-1-1) has a bye to the regional semifinal and will take either No. 3 Mt. Hebron (9-1-2) or No. 6 Marriotts Ridge (5-6-1) on Friday.

In 3A Region II, Reservoir (8-3) is a top seed with a bye to the regional semifinal and matches up against the winner of No. 4 River Hill (4-8) and No. 5 Long Reach (0-11) on Friday. No. 2 seed Atholton (5-4-3) and No. 3 Wilde Lake (4-7-1) both have byes in the quarterfinal round and will match up in the regional semifinals on Friday.

For both boys and girls soccer, regional finals will be played on Nov. 1. Regional competition as well as state quarterfinal competition will be hosted by the higher seed. The eight regional final winners will then be reseeded with state quarterfinals scheduled for Nov. 4 and 5.

State semifinals are Nov. 11-12 at either Crofton, Linganore, Gaithersburg or Montgomery Blair. The season concludes with state championships from Nov. 17-19 at Loyola University’s Ridley Athletic Complex.

In field hockey, Glenelg (7-5) is the top seed in 2A South Region II and hosts No. 4 Oakland Mills (0-12) in the regional semifinals Oct. 31. Also in that bracket, No. 2 Hammond (5-6-1) hosts No. 3 Wilde Lake (2-8-2) on Oct. 31. The winners square off in the regional final.

All four teams in 3A East Region I received byes to the regional semifinals. Marriotts Ridge (8-4) is the top seed and hosts No. 4 Howard (6-6) Oct. 31. No. 2 Mt. Hebron (7-5) and No. 3 Centennial (7-5) play in the other regional semifinal with the winners matching up for the regional crown.

Howard County champion River Hill (11-2) as the top seed in 3A East Region II. The Hawks and No. 4 Atholton (4-8)both have first round byes and will meet in the regional semifinal. No. 2 Reservoir (7-5) and No. 3 Long Reach (4-7-1) are facing off in the other regional semifinal with both winners vying for the regional title.

After the eight regional champions in each class are crowned, they’ll be reseeded and will compete in the state quarterfinals on Nov. 4-5 with the higher seed hosting. State semifinals will be played on Nov. 9-10 at either Paint Branch or Glen Burnie. The regular season wraps up on Nov. 12 at Stevenson University.

Girls soccer

2A West Region I

1. Century; 2. Northeast-AA; 3. Liberty; 4. Southern-AA; 5. Winters Mill.

2A West Region II

1. Glenelg; 2. Poolesville; 3. Oakland Mills; 4. Walkersville; 5. Middletown; 6. Hammond.

3A East Region I

1. Marriotts Ridge; 2. Mt. Hebron; 3. Westminster; 4. Howard; 5. Centennial; 6. Manchester Valley.

3A East Region II

1. River Hill; 2. Atholton; 3. Long Reach; 4. Wilde Lake; 5. Reservoir.

Boys soccer

2A West Region I

1. Liberty; 2. Century; 3. Winters Mill; 4. Northeast-AA; 5. Southern-AA.

2A West Region II

1. Middletown; 2. Glenelg; 3. Hammond; 4. Walkersville; 5. Oakland Mills; 6. Poolesville.

3A East Region I

1. Centennial; 2. Westminster; 3. Mt. Hebron; 4. Howard; 5. Manchester Valley; 6. Marriotts Ridge.

3A East Region II

1. Reservoir; 2. Atholton; 3. Wilde Lake; 4. River Hill; 5. Long Reach.

Field hockey

2A South Region II

1. Glenelg; 2. Hammond; 3. Wilde Lake; 4. Oakland Mills.

3A East Region I

1. Marriotts Ridge; 2. Mt. Hebron; 3. Centennial; 4. Howard.

3A East Region II

1. River Hill; 2. Reservoir; 3. Long Reach; 4. Atholton.