xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

Howard County public school girls basketball 2021-22 scoring...

See the Howard County public school girls basketball leading scorers through games played on Jan. 28, 2022. NOTE: Not all teams submitted stats and players must average at least 9.0 points to qualify.

Howard County public school girls basketball 2021-22 scoring leaders (through Jan. 28)

Jacob Steinberg
By
Jan 28, 2022
(Jacob Steinberg)
Howard County public school girls basketball 2021-22 scoring leaders
Caroline Duffy, River Hill
Duffy is averaging 9.0 ppg through six games.
Mia Swaby-Rowe, Wilde Lake
Swaby-Rowe is averaging 9.4 ppg through seven games.
Audrey Harrington, Mt. Hebron
Harrington is averaging 9.7 ppg through seven games.
Nia Green, Hammond
Green is averaging 9.8 ppg through six games.
Camryn Jones-Howard, Wilde Lake
Jones-Howard is averaging 9.9 ppg through seven games.
Gabby Scott, Howard
Scott is averaging 10.6 ppg through seven games.
Rae Vidal, Mt. Hebron
Vidal is averaging 11.1 ppg through seven games.
Lauren LaPointe, Glenelg
LaPointe is averaging 11.2 ppg through six games.
Taylor Shane, River Hill
Shane is averaging 11.6 ppg through seven games.
Gabby Kennerly, Howard
Kennerly is averaging 13.9 ppg through seven games.
Destiny Macharia, Oakland Mills
Macharia is averaging 14.0 ppg through six games.
Erin Dixon, Mt. Hebron
Dixon is averaging 14.9 ppg, through eight games.
Anhyia Smith, River Hill.
Smith is averaging 17.7 ppg through seven games.
Lauren Pelligrini, Centennial
Pelligrini is averaging 18.5 ppg through 10 games.
Talia Trotter, Marriotts Ridge
Trotter is averaging 21.4 ppg through eight games.
