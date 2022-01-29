Howard County public school girls basketball 2021-22 scoring leaders (through Jan. 28)

Here are the top Howard County public school girls basketball scorers through all games completed by Jan. 28. NOTE: Not all teams submitted stats.
(Jacob Steinberg)
Howard County public school girls basketball 2021-22 scoring leaders
Caroline Duffy, River Hill
Mia Swaby-Rowe, Wilde Lake
Audrey Harrington, Mt. Hebron
Nia Green, Hammond
Camryn Jones-Howard, Wilde Lake
Gabby Scott, Howard
Rae Vidal, Mt. Hebron
Lauren LaPointe, Glenelg
Taylor Shane, River Hill
Gabby Kennerly, Howard
Destiny Macharia, Oakland Mills
Erin Dixon, Mt. Hebron
Anhyia Smith, River Hill.
Lauren Pelligrini, Centennial
Talia Trotter, Marriotts Ridge