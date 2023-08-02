Four new inductees named for Howard County Community Sports Hall of Fame

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Howard County Department of Recreation and Parks recently announced four new inductees for the Howard County Community Sports Hall of Fame.

Sharron Smith, Jim Long, Jack Burk and Allan Harden were named to the Hall of Fame for their commitment and contribution to community sports in Howard County, according to a release.

“The time, energy and dedication put forth by these four inductees is a testament to what makes Howard County’s sport community, programming, opportunities and facilities to strong and so great,” Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said in a news release. “I would like to thank these four individuals for their commitment to inspiring and improving the lives of our younger residents.”

Smith focused her community efforts on track and field, coaching a youth program starting in 1996. Smith helped many athletes advance to the next level and achieve college scholarships. She also worked with the Department of Juvenile Services for 33 years.

Long, has been a mainstay in Howard County lacrosse as a player, coach, administrator and referee. He often gave back to the Howard County lacrosse community through distributing equipment and setting up fields. He also created the Howard County Adaptive Lacrosse Program which allows special needs children to play lacrosse.

Burk has worked with Special Olympics athletes throughout Howard County for over 20 years. He began as a basketball coach in 2000 and also coached golf from 2001 to 2007. After the passing of his daughter, Jackie, in 2004, Burk and his family established a scholarship fund in her name to honor student volunteers.

Harden’s career in Howard County began in 1977 as the first sports coordinator for Howard County Recreation and Parks. President of the Mid-Atlantic Recreation and Parks Sports Alliance, he created the first Celebration of Sports in the county as well as the Howard County Sports Hall of Fame. After serving for over 45 years, he retired in June 2022 as superintendent of the Sports & Adventure Services Division and passed away in June.

“Because of dedicated coaches, volunteers and community leaders, this county continues to offer first-class sports leagues and classes,” Howard County Recreation & Parks Bureau Chief Nicola Morgal said in the release. “While many of our inductees over the years had full-time jobs in addition to working with the department; their joy in helping others and their love of sports had them helping the next generation of athletes on nights and weekends. They are truly inspirational leaders.”

The 19th annual Celebration of Sports ceremony is Tuesday, Oct. 17 at the Turf Valley Resort and Conference Center.