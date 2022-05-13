Oakland Mills boys, Howard girls crowned Howard County outdoor track and field champions

The Oakland Mills boys and Howard girls stood tall at the Howard County outdoor track and field championships.

The Scorpions boys were crowned Howard County champions with 174.66 points. Howard finished second (118) while Hammond (70) came in third, Centennial (63) in fourth and Reservoir (53) in fifth.

The Lions girls secured the county championship with 181 points, building on a strong indoor season. Oakland Mills came in second with 104. Reservoir (62) and Wilde Lake (56) were third and fourth, while Centennial and Mt. Hebron tied for fifth with 54.

Senior Judson Lincoln IV led Oakland Mills boys, finishing first in four different events. Lincoln won the 100 and 200 meters and set a meet record in the 400 with a time of 47.5 seconds. In the 4x200 relay, Lincoln, Trevin McHargh, Kanye Holland and Shane King set a meet record finishing in 1:25:45.

Holland finished first in the 300 hurdles, while John Tatum finished second, setting a personal record. Ethan Aidam led the Scorpions in the distance events, finishing second in the 3,200, fourth in the 1,600 and seventh in the 800.

The Scorpions thrived in relays winning the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400. McHargh, King, Aki Harvey and Xavier Doctor won the 4x100, while Doctor, Tatum, Kemarco Monger and Zachary Feldman won the 4x400.

Howard senior Nimrit Ahuja led the Lions’ girls winning four events. She earned gold medals in the 800 and 1,600, while also helping the Lions win the 4x400 and 4x800 relays.

Dakota West, Bianca Durant and Michaela Greene made up the 4x400 alongside Ahuja, while Kiley Mann, Elizabeth Holcombe and Hannah Schwab teamed in the 4x800 victory.

Also for Howard, Holcombe won the 3,200 with Mann finishing second. Schwab earned second in the 1,600 and third place in the 800. Sydney Rhodes earned a gold medal in the 100 and a silver medal in the 200 with a personal record of 25.59. Ruth Smith won the high jump and Kaira Murray finished third in the long jump.

Howard and Centennial boys crown multiple county champs

Tyler Baruch played an integral part in the Lions’ runner-up finish, dominating the field events. He finished first in the high jump clearing 6 feet, also earning a gold medal in the long jump and a silver medal in the triple jump.

CJ Marthins won the shot put with a personal record distance of 54-½, and won the discus.

For Centennial, Antonio Camacho-Bucks eared a pair of gold medals. Individually, he finished first in the 1,600 in 4:16:02, and ran on the winning 4x800 relay with Sean May, Alexander White and Sebastian Martinez.

Four schools also claim county champions

Hammond’s Jadon Ra-Akbar finished as the county champion in the 110 hurdles, finishing in 14.53 seconds as the Golden Bears swept the top three in that event with J’Marcus Hines and Jaylen Griffin, finishing second and third, respectively.

Glenelg senior Timothy Cherry earned first place in the 800 in 1:55:27. Mt. Hebron’s Alexander Barton win the 3,200 in 9:33:58. River Hill’s Christopher D’Antonio won the pole vault, clearing 10 feet, beating Justin Martin of Hammond in a jump off.

Reservoir, Centennial and Wilde Lake girls each have multiple county champions

Reservoir girls crowned three county champions leading to its third-place team finish. Jamie Adams earned a gold medal in the 400, setting a personal record of 57.29. She also ran on the winning 4x200 relay with Sophie Davidson, Mecca Jackson and Kani’a Dozier. Jackson set a personal record of 17-¼ to win the long jump.

Wilde Lake also crowned three county champions. Shanise Staats won the 300 hurdles with a personal record of 47.58, while Camryn Jones-Howard finished first in the triple jump. Staats and Jones-Howard ran on the winning 4x100 relay with Aramide Awowale and Shania Staats.

Centennial’s Liv Ragonese won county championships in both the shot put and discus.

Oakland Mills, Mt. Hebron, Hammond have one county champion

The Oakland Mills girls had one top-five finisher in 15 of 18 events. Rosalie Rosenberg headlined that success winning the pole vault clearing 10 feet.

Mt. Hebron’s Arayana Ladson won the 200 with a personal record of 25.57. She also finished second in the 100 hurdles. Hammond’s Morgan Lane earned a gold medal in the 100 hurdles, finishing in 14.98. She also earned a bronze medal in the 300 hurdles.