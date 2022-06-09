Melissa Nwkalor leads Atholton swimming to victory in Howard County High School Invitational

The Atholton swim team won the Howard County High School Invitational on June 4. (Courtesy of Lynn Lascola)

More than 160 swimmers participated from across 12 Howard County high schools converged at Stevens Forest Pool in Columbia on Saturday for the Howard County Invitational swim meet.

Melissa Nwkalor paced Atholton, winning three events as the Raiders were overall winners with 703 points. River Hill (621.5), Marriotts Ridge (580), Oakland Mills (309) and Howard (287) rounded out the top five. Atholton had the highest girls team score with 442 points, while River Hill had the highest boys team score with 544.5 points.

Four other swimmers, Long Reach’s Kendall Madison, Oakland Mills’ Katherine Sanders, River Hill’s Ben Spragg and Marriotts Ridge’s Roger Zhu joined Nwkalor is earning the maximum 40 points.

Nwkalor won the 50-and 100-yard freestyles, finishing in 25.1 and 55.14 seconds, respectively. Atholton had four top-10 finishers in the 50 freestyle. Gabby Freund backed Nwkalor finishing fourth. Nwkalor also swam on the victorious 200 medley relay. Freund added a first in the 100 butterfly.

Junior Sophie Hogue won 100 backstroke and took second in the 200 freestyle. Kara Schmidt also delivered key points for the Raiders girls taking fourth place in the 100 backstroke, second in the 100 individual medley and was also on the 200 medley relay team. Zuilda Nwaeze was second to Nwalkor in the 100 free.

The Raiders girls also won the 200 freestyle relay, winning by nearly eight seconds in 1:46:66.

On the boys side, Atholton had three top-10 finishers in the 50 butterfly led by senior James Chen winning in 25.79 seconds. Chen also took fourth in the 200 freestyle. The Raiders boys enjoyed their best success in relays, taking fourth in the 200 freestyle. Raider teams finished third and fifth in the 250 medley relay.

River Hill boys rack up wins

Last year’s champion River Hill dominated the boys side of the meet. Freshman Andrew Chen earned first place in the 100 freestyle in 50.84. The Hawks had four of the top five placers in the 50 breaststroke. Senior Jack Wittholz led the way winning in 28.91, while Kevin Liu was close behind in 28.94. Reid Thomas and Alex Hartman took home fourth and fifth, respectively.

The all-senior group of Ben Spragg, Simon Hu, Liu and Wittholz won the 200 medley relay in 1:49:23. The Hawks’ second 200 medley relay team of Andrew Guo, Hartman, Seth Wettstein and Evan Langnas took third

Individually, Spragg won the 50 butterfly (25.18) and the 200 IM (2:03.34). Liu added a win in the 100 breaststroke with Thomas finishing second. Hu added a win in the 200 freestyle.

River Hill also won the 250 freestyle relay in 2:15:01. The Hawks also finished first and fifth in the 200 freestyle relay.

While the Hawks boys dominated, Kate Wittholz delivered a strong performance as River Hill’s only female winner. She won the 50 backstroke (30.53) and took second in the 100 backstroke.

Other winners

Reservoir’s Aidan Loehr won the boys 50 freestyle in 23.48. Zhu won the 100 butterfly and 50 backstroke. He was second as part of the Mustangs’ 200 medley relay. Mustangs senior Grace Liu won the 50 breaststroke in 36.16.

Oakland Mills freshman Tristan Otten earned first in the 100 yard backstroke finishing in 1:00:53. Sanders had a pair of first-place finishes in the 100 breaststroke and 200 IM, winning each race by more than two seconds.

Madison took first in the 50 butterfly (27.39) and 100 IM (1:03.26). Centennial’s Jessie Rothrock, a Drexel commit, took first place in the girls 200 freestyle, finishing in 2:05:61.

Girls Scores

1. Atholton: 442; 2. Centennial: 241; 3. Howard: 222; 4. Marriotts Ridge: 211; 5. Oakland Mills: 191; 6. Long Reach: 97; 7. Mt. Hebron: 94; 8. River Hill: 77; 9: Reservoir: 53; 10: Wilde Lake: 49; 11: Unaffiliated 33; 12: Glenelg: 32; 13. Hammond: 12

Boys Scores

1. River Hill: 544.50; 2. Marriotts Ridge: 369; 3. Atholton: 261; 4. Hammond: 235; 5. WIlde Lake: 202; 6. Reservoir: 126; 7. Oakland Mills: 118; 8. Long Reach: 102; 9. Unaffiliated: 90.50; 10. Howard: 65; 11. Mt. Hebron: 33; 12. Centennial: 32; 13. Glenelg: 29.

Overall Scores

1. Atholton: 703; 2. RIver Hill: 621.50; 3. Marriotts Ridge: 580; 4. Oakland Mills: 309; 5. Howard: 287; 6. Centennial: 273; 7. Wilde Lake: 251; 8. Hammond: 247; 9. Long Reach: 199; 10: Reservoir: 179; 11: Mt. Hebron: 127; 12: Unaffiliated: 123.50; 13. Glenelg: 61.