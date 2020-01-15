“That’s huge to build off cross country season,” said Howard girls coach Tyler Wade. “We knew in the summer that the cross country team would be special. The distance girls were ready to rock and roll right after the fall. We even took the sprinters and jumpers to the country cross county championship to support the team. Everyone knew that the distance phase would be a strength, but the sprinters and jumpers and throwers put in a ton of work and crushed it today, too.”