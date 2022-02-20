Glenelg wrestling crowns four individual champions at Howard County tournament

“Sebastian Meza, who I wrestled earlier in the season, he caught me and pinned me,” Hansberger said. “There’s a little revenge and it was something that I wanted to capitalize on. It was good to get him back and it was very motivating for me. This is the last time I’m ever going to wrestle in high school at my home gym, so it’s almost a bit nostalgic. You look around, there’s a big crowd, I loved it and it got me fired up and ready to go.”