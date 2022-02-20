Glenelg wrestling crowns four individual champions at Howard County tournament

A pair of Glenelg seniors made the final matches in their home gym memorable. Kyle Hansberger and Jaegon Hibbitts were two of four Gladiator wrestlers winning county titles Saturday, in the process lifting Glenelg to the team crown at the Howard County championships.
Glenelg entered as one of the most complete teams in the county and displayed that depth, winning the county tournament with 258.5 points. Hammond finished second with 166 points, while Oakland Mills finished third with 160.
Hansberger and Hibbitts closed their careers at home with style. Hansberger, the second seed at 126 pounds, built an early 11-3 advantage before finishing off No. 1 Sebastian Meza of Reservoir with a pin.
“Sebastian Meza, who I wrestled earlier in the season, he caught me and pinned me,” Hansberger said. “There’s a little revenge and it was something that I wanted to capitalize on. It was good to get him back and it was very motivating for me. This is the last time I’m ever going to wrestle in high school at my home gym, so it’s almost a bit nostalgic. You look around, there’s a big crowd, I loved it and it got me fired up and ready to go.”
Hibbitts, the top seed at 138, notched several early takedowns, defeating No. 2 seed Joey Munyaneza of Hammond by decision, 7-1.
“Us being seniors, I just wanted to recall upon what we did freshman and sophomore year and learn off of that,” Hibbitts said. “Being a senior now, we can realize this is our last chance, so we just put our heart out there. That’s how we’ve gotten so far and we’re champs here today. We finished saying who Glenelg was.”
Glenelg Juniors Ethan Sotka (152) and Kian Payne (195) were also crowned county champs. Payne, the second seed, immediately established strong positioning and pinned No. 1 Brighton Barker of Oakland Mills 42 seconds into the match. Sotka, a top seed, showcased off his aggressiveness with multiple takedowns before scoring a third-period pin.
“They just came to wrestle, having a county tournament after not having it last year,” Glenelg coach Matt Bichner said. “We did real well, we were actually close to beating the county record for points. Our team competed, worked hard. I think we won the matches we were supposed to win and just wrestled tough, so I’m happy about that.”
Centennial and Hammond crown a pair of county champions
Centennial and Hammond showcased impressive performances as well. The Golden Bears crowned two individual champions in Jinan Khan (195) and Austin Stewart (285).
The No. 1 seed, Khan’s match was the first bout of the finals and the most decisive. Both Khan and his opponent, No. 2 Dylan Wiegert of Reservoir, tallied two takedowns and an escape, leaving the score tied at 5 with under 30 seconds left in the match. However, Khan quickly erased the tie by executing a late takedown, clinching the 7-5 decision.
“I knew that it was going to be a tight match coming in, me and [Wiegert] were friends,” Khan said. “I knew that eventually whoever worked harder would get the W, and I came through.”
In the third match of the day, Stewart earned his individual county championship. The No. 1 seed, Stewart matched up against No. 2 Dominic Magnolia of Glenelg. After a tight opening period, Stewart began building separation as the match progressed culminating in a 7-2 victory.
“Just to take him down, just to get points,” Stewart said. “That’s all I did, that was the only thing I needed to do.”
Centennial showcased a pair of their strong middleweights. Freshman Calvin Kraisser (132) continued to add the storied Kraisser family legacy, securing an individual county championship in his first varsity season. The No. 1 seed in his weight class wrestled like a veteran with a victory by fall over No. 2 Mason Cowell of Oakland Mills.
Feeding on the momentum of his teammate, Nicholas Shapiro (145) also tallied an individual county championship. With a sizable lead after the opening round over No. 2 PJ Waddy of Long Reach, Shapiro tallied a victory by fall with 1:08 remaining in the second period.
Marriotts Ridge, Mt. Hebron, River Hill, Oakland Mills, Atholton and Wilde Lake each have an individual champion
For the Vikings, their only participant in the finals showcased his dominance. Lucas Lopez (106) the No. 1 seed notched the quickest victory of the day pinning Hammond’s Jeffrey Achempang in 33 seconds.
Marriotts Ridge also crowned a county champion with No. 1 Arya Habibi (113). Habibi showed off his speed and precision establishing an early advantage and pinned Reservoir’s Andrew Dolezel in the first period.
Oakland Mills’ Alex Tamai (120) entered his match with an aggressive mentality. That proved to be successful as Tamai notched seven takedowns in a 14-6 victory over Marriotts Ridge’s Atley Turner.
The only finals participant for Atholton, Ricco Goss (160) demonstrated why he was the No. 1 seed in his weight class. Showcasing his strength, Goss found great positioning early in the bout and never let up with a 14-2 major decision victory over Hammond’s Jonathan Neypes.
River Hill’s only participant in the county finals, No. 1 Dylan McCullough (170) faced a challenge from Glenelg’s Daniel Vaysman. McCullough set the tone early, not allowing Vaysman to gain traction with a decision victory.
In one of the most impressive performances of the afternoon, No. 8 Hakim Antoine (220) from Wilde Lake clinched an unlikely title berth over Hammond’s Kyle Jeffers, the seventh seed. Battling his way to the final match, Antoine looked in control from the start of the bout, clinching a victory by fall in 53 seconds.