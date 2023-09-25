Howard County Times Team of the Week and game balls for Sept. 18-23

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Mt. Hebron's Coleman Hallums, right, runs back a kick-off return against Glenelg's Kenneth Barnes, left, in the first half of football game. Sept. 18, 2023 (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Each week, the Howard County Times will pick a Team of the Week and hand out five game balls to the top five performers in all sports across the county.

Team of the Week

Mt. Hebron football

The Vikings moved to 4-0 with a pair of victories over Glenelg and Oakland Mills last week. In Monday’s 23-7 win over the Gladiators, the defense forced four second-half turnovers, while the running back tandem of Aidan Hauf and Coleman Hallums excelled. Mt. Hebron maintained its momentum in a 35-12 win over Oakland Mills on Friday night.

Honorable mentions

River Hill girls soccer: The Hawks built on their strong start to the season with a trio of wins over Centennial, Wilde Lake and Long Reach by a combined score of 11-0.

Howard boys golf: The Lions boys extended their record to 4-0 on the year, defeating Reservoir, 88-67, on Tuesday. Senior Dev Sheth led the way in that one, tying a season-best 27 points.

Game ball No. 1

Ava Bradley, Mt. Hebron, volleyball, senior

Bradley has once again spearheaded the Vikings’ offense this year. She led Mt. Hebron to a pair of three-set wins over Hammond and Oakland Mills. Against the Scorpions, Bradley had 15 kills, seven digs and three aces. The maintained that success against the Golden Bears with seven more kills.

Game ball No. 2

Uri Koffi, Howard, boys soccer, senior

Koffi played an integral role in a pair of Lions’ wins over Wilde Lake and Atholton. The senior scored in a 2-0 win over the Wildecats on Tuesday and extended his strong play in a commanding 7-0 win over the Raiders on Thursday, scoring two goals. He is Howard’s leading goal scorer with three through four games.

Howard's Uri Koffi battles for possession of the ball against Reservoir's Adam Hunt during a game Sept. 12. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Game ball No. 3

Andrew Christiansen, Atholton, boys golf, senior

Christiansen has been the Raiders’ boys scoring leader all season, averaging a team-high 24.2 points per match. In Tuesday’s loss against undefeated River Hill, Christiansen finished with a match-best 26 points. He then finished with a team-high 23 points in Wednesday’s victory over Wilde Lake as the Atholton boys enter the regular season finale 4-2.

River Hill running back Jett Born rushes for a touchdown in the first quarter against Long Reach on Friday. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Game ball No. 4

Jett Born, River Hill, football, senior

Born displayed both his speed and elusiveness at running back in the Hawks’ 28-8 win over Long Reach on Friday night. He showcased his burst early, breaking multiple tackles on a 45-yard first-quarter touchdown run. The senior, who’s stepped into a larger role in the backfield due to injuries on the team, finished with 198 yards and a score on 15 carries.

Stephanie Lathrop leads Glenelg with eight goals. (Katie Busher/Katie Buscher)

Game ball No. 5

Stephanie Lathrop, Glenelg, girls soccer, senior

A Purdue commit, Lathrop has picked up right where she left off last year: dominating. Through three games, she has a team-leading eight goals for the 3-0 Gladiators. In Glenelg’s only game last week she scored a hat trick in a win over Oakland Mills.