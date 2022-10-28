Advertisement
Howard County high school boys and girls soccer 2022 regular season stat leaders

With the regular season wrapped up and the postseason now in full swing, here’s a look at some of the top regular season individual performers from boys and girls soccer.

Boys soccer point leaders

Here are the Howard County boys soccer players with 10 or more points through the regular season. If you would like to update your photo if we're missing one, please send it to jsteinberg@baltsun.com. Note: Not all schools submitted statistics. (John Gillis/for Capital Gazette)

Girls soccer point leaders

Here are the Howard County girls soccer players with 10 or more points through the regular season. If you would like to update your photo if we're missing one, please send it to jsteinberg@baltsun.com. Note: Not all schools submitted statistics. (John Gillis/for Capital Gazette)

Boys soccer save leaders

BJ Brown had Howard's second most saves with 33, allowing three goals after 12 regular season games.

Girls soccer save leaders

Here are the Howard County girls soccer saves leaders through the regular season. If you would like to update your photo if we're missing one, please send it to jsteinberg@baltsun.com. Note: Not all schools submitted statistics. (John Gillis/for Capital Gazette)

(Editor’s Note: Not all teams submitted stats)

