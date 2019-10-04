Howard County golf 2019 scoring leaders

The Howard County golf regular season has officially concluded and the area golfers are now gearing up for the District V Championship at Crofton Country Club on Tuesday, Oct. 8. Ahead of the beginning of the postseason schedule, take a look back at the leading scorers from this fall’s nine-hole matches.
Matches are played under a modified Stableford scoring system, where one point is awarded for a double bogey, two for a bogey, three for a par, four for a birdie and five for an eagle.
Click through the galleries below to see all the boys players that averaged at least 17 points and all the girls players that averaged at least seven points.