Looking back at Howard County golf all-time standouts, record-holders

Howard County reinstated golf as a varsity high school sport in 2005 and, in the years since, the area’s golfers have continually established themselves among the best players in the state.
Starting with Glenelg in 2006, followed later by Marriotts Ridge winning a state-record seven straight championships from 2012 to 2018, Howard County has had eight state championship teams.
Individually, Wilde Lake’s Tyler Silberberg broke through in 2011 for the county’s first individual state championship since 1980 (Joe Venari, Atholton). Since then, eight other Howard County individuals between the boys and girls have won state crowns.
Atholton’s Bryana Nguyen won back-to-back girls state championships in 2012 and 2013, including setting the state tournament scoring record with a two-day total of 134 (8-under par). She also holds the state record for lowest one-day score of 66.
Marriotts Ridge’s Bennett Buch, who won the state title as a freshman in 2012, is the record holder for best two-day boys score of 138.
While the postseason events are played under a stroke play format, the regular season Howard County 9-hole matches are played under a modified Stableford scoring system — awarding five points for an eagle, four for a birdie, three for a par, two for a bogey and one for a double bogey. A score of 27 points over nine holes is equivalent to a score of even par.
Scroll through the galleries below to see the individuals who have been named Player of the Year for boys and girls, along with the all-time leaderboard for best regular-season scoring averages.
HOWARD COUNTY GOLFERS OF THE YEAR
HOWARD COUNTY BOYS GOLF ALL-TIME SCORING LEADERS
HOWARD COUNTY GIRLS GOLF ALL-TIME SCORING LEADERS
HOWARD COUNTY BOYS GOLF COUNTY CHAMPIONS
2005 — River Hill (11-0)
2006 — Centennial (11-0)
2007 — Centennial (11-0)
2008 — River Hill (11-0)
2009 — Atholton (11-0)
2010 — Wilde Lake (9-1-1)
2011 — Glenelg (11-0)
2012 — Wilde Lake (11-0)
2013 — Marriotts Ridge (11-0)
2014 — Marriotts Ridge (11-0)
2015 — Marriotts Ridge (11-0)
2016 — Marriotts Ridge (11-0)
2017 — Marriotts Ridge (11-0)
2018 — Marriotts Ridge (11-0)
2019 — Marriotts Ridge (11-0)
HOWARD COUNTY GIRLS GOLF COUNTY CHAMPIONS
2009 — Centennial (11-0)
2010 — Marriotts Ridge (11-0)
2011 — Marriotts Ridge (11-0)
2012 — Atholton (11-0)
2013 — Marriotts Ridge (11-0)
2014 — Howard (11-0)
2015 — Howard, Marriotts Ridge, Wilde Lake (10-1)
2016 — Howard (11-0)
2017 — Howard (11-0)
2018 — Centennial (11-0)
2019 — Marriotts Ridge (11-0)
MARRIOTTS RIDGE STATE CHAMPIONSHIP TEAMS
** All stats and records obtained via Howard County Times archives