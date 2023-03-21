Howard County 2023 girls lacrosse season preview: Marriotts Ridge, Glenelg headline a wealth of talent throughout the county

Howard County girls lacrosse once again features several of the state’s top players, setting up an exciting 2023 season.

Marriotts Ridge will look to earn its third straight Class 3A state title, while Glenelg will look to dethrone last year’s undefeated state champion Century in Class 2A. Many other programs lost some of last season’s top performers but will look for other players to step up.

Glenelg Country is part of the Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference, while the 12 public school teams are split between Class 2A West and Class 3A East. Glenelg, Hammond, Oakland Mills and Wilde Lake are in 2A West Region I. Centennial, Howard, Mt. Hebron and Marriotts Ridge are all part of 3A East Region I. Atholton, Long Reach, Reservoir and River Hill make up 3A East Region II.

The regular season concludes May 6, with the regional tournament beginning on May 10. The state playoffs begin May 17 with the season concluding May 23-25 at Mustang Stadium at Stevenson University.

Here is a preview of the Howard County teams.

Atholton

Coach: Jenna Winand, second season

Last season: 6-6

Top returners: Seniors Aryanna Kelley (M), Talia Fields (D) and Layna Meyerpeter (A); junior Hannah McGrath (A); sophomores Ali Aballo (M) and Julianna Blair (M).

Newcomer to watch: Junior Nourah Barden (D).

On the field: Kelley will step into a larger role for the Raiders’ offense replacing Kendall Dean. She scored 16 goals last season, also adding 14 draw controls. McGrath, Blair, and Meyerpeter will provide depth offensively, each registering at least eight goals last year. Fields will anchor Atholton’s defense with nine forced turnovers and 25 ground balls.

Coach’s outlook: “Our team is coming into the ‘23 season with a strong sophomore class on varsity. We were young last year and are still young this year. But these girls now have a year under their varsity belts. We cannot wait to keep watching this young team grow.”

Centennial goalie Ava Welsh makes a save during a game last season against Wilde Lake. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Centennial

Coach: Kelsea Valance, first season

Last season: 8-4

Top Returners: Seniors Ava Welsh (GK), Abby Cudzilo (A), Gabi Bieberich (M), Alina Maciorowski (D) and Taylor Cheung (D); junior Helen Baldy (M); sophomore Adria Welsh (GK).

Newcomers to watch: Seniors Erin Clark and Hayley Harris; freshmen Claire Whipkey and Kaitlyn McManus.

Coach’s outlook: “Centennial is looking forward to another successful season. With a new coaching staff and a young team, we are rebuilding our starting lineup and approach. Leading through our midfield will be senior Gabi Bieberich, accompanied by freshman Kaitlyn McManus, and one of our newest lacrosse athletes, senior Erin Clark. They will be working with anchor attackers, Abby Cudzilo, in her senior season and junior Helen Baldy. Freshman Claire Whipkey steps up to the plate as an attack-midfield combo, as freshmen Bea Petrlik and Jane Baldy, join senior starters Alina Maciorowski and Ava Welsh (Goalie) on defense. We expect great leadership, teamwork, high risk and high reward during our season and know that both our starters and subs are built for the challenges that are on their way. We are looking forward to the competition.”

Glenelg's Lauren Lapointe, right, releases a shot good for a goal during a game at Marriotts Ridge last season. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Glenelg

Coach: Alex Pagnotta, 11th season

Last season: 15-1, Howard County champion, Class 2A West Region I finalist

Top returners: Seniors Isa Torres (M), Lauren LaPointe (A), Sarah Johsnon (M), Catherine Taylor (D) and Grace Brukiewa (A); juniors Kamryn Henson (M) and Lara Hoeflich (D).

On the field: The Gladiators return a bevy of experienced players with Torres, a Virginia Tech commit, Henson a Vermont commit and Johnson a High Point commit, leading the midfield. LaPointe, a Maryland commit, and Brukiewa, a University of South Florida commit, spearhead the attack. Hoeflich and Taylor, committed to Delaware and South Florida, respectively, are integral parts of Glenelg’s defense.

Coach’s outlook: “We graduated a very large, talented, and experienced senior class in 2022. A lot of work to be done. Tough schedule with out-of-county games against Notre Dame Prep, McDonogh, Severna Park and Broadneck.”

Glenelg Country

Coach: Paige Walton, 24th season

Last season: 17-2, IAAM A Conference runner-up

Top returners: Seniors Regan Byrne (A), Blair Byrne (M) and Ashley Dyer (D); juniors Natalie Eastwood (GK) and Maggie Flanagan (M).

Newcomers to watch: Juniors Lily Fortin and Nichelle Desbordes.

On the field: Regan, committed to Clemson and ranked the No. 21 recruit by Inside Lacrosse, had 37 goals and four assists last season. Blair, also committed to Clemson will be another integral piece of the Dragons’ offense from the midfield. Dyer, a Florida commit will be one of the leaders defensively as well as Eastwood, a South Florida commit, in her first year as the starting varsity goalie, Flanagan, a Virginia Tech commit, as well as Fortin and Desbordes, Oregon and Delaware commits, respectively, will add provide added depth and versatility.

Coach’s outlook: “We will have a strong midfield and defense this year. We add talented sophomores and juniors who will contribute right away on both ends of the field. The defense but will be anchored by seniors Ashley Dyer, Julia Dustin and Cate O’Ferrall with Natalie Eastwood in goal.”

Hammond

Coach: Lindsay Kolesar, 13th season

Last season: 2-10

Top returners: Senior Jenna Wilson (M); junior Naomi Willis (D).

Newcomers to watch: Freshmen Katie Lindenmann (M) and Ashley Bokal (Defensive M).

On the field: Wilson, committed to Elizabethtown College, is the Golden Bears’ leader entering this season. Kinedenmann and Bokal will bolster both Hammond’s defense and midfield depth.

Coach’s outlook: “We have a fantastic group of student-athletes who seem to be connecting very well both on and off the field. There is an overall sense of excitement and genuine desire to grow together as a team. This is the first year in over a decade where we have had more than one or two incoming freshmen show up with prior experience playing the sport. This is an exciting year for us, with a lot of potential to build our program.”

Howard

Coach: Megan Hart, first season

Last season: 9-5

Top returners: Seniors Jenna Vetter (A), McKenzie Shakespeare (M) and Charlotte Plano (D).

Newcomers to watch: Freshmen Brynn Bartlett and Noelle Hall.

On the field: Vetter, a Florida Southern commit, was the Lions’ leading scorer last year with 63 goals, also adding eight assists. Shakespeare headlines Howard’s midfield, returning after missing all of last season with an injury. Plano caused 20 turnovers as a junior and will be the leader of Howard’s defense.

Coach’s outlook: “We will be competitive with top teams in the county this year. We have a very talented group. We bring back our top goal scorer along with a core group of veterans. We also have several young players who we anticipate will make an immediate impact for our team.”

Long Reach

Coach: Carlie Nethken, fifth season

Last season: 3-10

Top returners: Senior Regan Burfeind (M); juniors Chiara Pompei (A) and Lucy Paulhamus (A)

On the field: Pompei led the Lightning’s offense last season with 44 goals, also adding 10 assists. Paulhamus added 13 goals and five assists, while Burfeind had nine goals and three assists, giving Long Reach a wealth of experience at the attack and midfield positions.

Coach’s outlook: “We’re returning 12 Juniors that have played at the varsity level for the last three years. Chiara Pompei, Lucy Paulhamus, Hayley Norton and Delaney Daffan will be returning to set pace on our offensive end, having contributed a total of 95 points last year. Newcomer Alaina Norton will be a key contributor alongside Reagan Burfeind in the midfield. Anchoring the defense are returning starters, Lucy Howe, Carly Vincent and Alicia Bauer.”

Marriotts Ridge's Sofie Bender returns for a Mustangs team looking for another state championship. (Steve Ruark for Baltimore Sun Media/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Marriotts Ridge

Coach: Amanda Brady, 10th season

Last season: 15-4, Class 3A state champions

Top returners: Seniors Maisy Clevenger (M), Sofie Bender (A), Annika Huelskamp (A), Sophia Baxter (M) and Hope Hettinger (D).

Newcomer to watch: Sophomore Sydney Proper (GK).

On the field: Clevenger, the 2022 Howard County Times Player of the Year and Maryland commit, headlines the returners after compiling 64 goals and 55 draw controls as a junior. Bender and Huelskamp provided added depth offensively for Marriotts Ridge, as Hettinger will anchor the defense for Proper in her first season as the varsity goalie.

Coach’s outlook: “This year’s group brings a wealth of experience, but also overall athleticism. This group is excited, working hard, and supporting one another as we head into the 2023 season. Our strength is our speed in the midfield and our poised/experienced attackers. Our defense looks promising with a new goalie in the cage, we have high expectations for our defensive unit and are excited to take the field this year.”

Mt. Hebron's Kylie Ritter handles the ball between two Marriotts Ridge defenders during a game last season. (Terrance Williams for Baltimore Sun Media/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Mt. Hebron

Coach: Samantha Hall, fourth season

Last season: 9-5

Top returners: Seniors Kate Webb (A), Kylie Ritter (D), Abigail Fuller (D) and Solana Wynn (A); juniors Ellie Smith (M), Olivia Hoover (M) and Riley Osburn (D); sophomore Kaitlyn Magdar (M).

Newcomers to watch: Maria Brogno and Brooke Wertz.

On the field: Hoover, a Hofstra commit, is coming off a 37-goal, 13-assist sophomore season and is one of the Vikings’ offensive leaders. Magdar, Smith and Webb each scored more than 15 goals last season with Smith committed to Towson and Webb going to Duquesne. Ritter, a Towson commit, anchors Mt. Hebron’s defense as she caused 22 turnovers last season.

Coach’s outlook: “Our strengths are our team chemistry and speed. To be successful we just need to play to our strengths and worry about playing our best game.”

Oakland Mills

Coach: Jamie Twardowicz, sixth season

Last season: 4-8

Top returners: Seniors Sara Novak, Kaity Browne and Jada Fowler; sophomore Taylor Chestnut.

Newcomers to watch: Junior Brenna Carter; sophomores Malia Bickell and Malia Edelson.

On the field: Novak scored a Howard County-leading 79 goals in her junior season, also leading the Scorpions in both draw controls (99) and assists (21). Browne was also honorable mention All-County last season as a junior.

Coach’s outlook: “We are looking forward to this season. We have brought back a strong senior class and an athletic defensive unit. The girls have been working hard offseason and their efforts are showing. We’re excited to see our growth throughout the season.”

Reservoir

Coach: Amanda Miller, first season

Last season: 4-10

Top returners: Seniors Alex Ripkin (M) and Alana Leak (A).

On the field: Ripkin had 34 goals and six assists last season, Reservoir’s offensive leader from the midfield. Leak spearheaded the offense from the attack position with 34 goals and 14 assists as a junior.

Coach’s outlook: “We have a lot of returning talent as well as some new and young players that we are excited to see work together out on the field this season.”

River Hill

Coach: Amy Weinberg, seventh season

Last season: 10-5, Class 3A state quarterfinalist

Top Returners: Seniors Callie Thompson (GK) and Ella Ferrer (A); sophomores Katelyn Sauritch (M), Gabrielle Bergstrom (M) and Lauren Jee (D).

On the field: Thompson is the anchor of the Hawks’ defense as she finished with 136 saves last year and 10 caused turnovers. Ferrer excelled as a facilitator last year with 30 assists, while Bergstrom (24 goals) and Sauritch (21 goals) were effective scorers. Both players also found success in the draw circle, as Sauritch finished with 124 draw controls and Bergstrom had 25.

Coach’s outlook: “This team has a lot of hustle, grit and a never give up attitude. I’m excited to see how well our returners step up in the roles that are needed, and how our new players impact our team this year. We are a young team this year and I can’t wait to see our growth throughout the season. They show up to practice every day willing to learn and push themselves to their full potential.”

Wilde Lake

Coach: Michael Rhodovi, ninth season

Last season: 5-9

Top returners: Seniors Cassy Montgomery (M), Zohra Salehi (A), Zuhol Salehi (A), Madison Lee (M); sophomore: Lauren Sykes (M),

Newcomers to watch: Sophomores Jasmin Nelson (M), Lillian Droney (A); freshmen Willa Waldener (A), Alia Abdurrahman (GK), Sky Chan (D/M), Sarena Delessio (M).

On the field: Montgomery headlines Wilde Lake’s returners with 46 goals, 12 assists and 37 caused turnovers last season, serving as a two-way midfielder. Zohra, Zuhol and Madison give the Wildecats added experience offensively, while Wilde Lake will turn to some younger players to lead its defense.

Coach’s outlook: “Having graduated eight, four-year starting varsity seniors last season our season is chock full of opportunity and possibility. We are very excited to have a 20-player varsity roster and for the first time since COVID, we have a JV team again. Coaches Kincaid (Ginger & Kristi), JV head coach Deb Milani and myself are very excited to see what seniors Cassy, Zohra, Zuhal and Madison bring to this season along with the rest of their teammates.”