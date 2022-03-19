Howard County girls lacrosse 2022 season preview: County chasing state champion Marriotts Ridge

Having a limited schedule last season due to the coronavirus pandemic, Howard County girls lacrosse teams are excited to return to a full slate of games in 2022.

Each team will have either a 12- or 13-game regular season before postseason play begins. The consensus among the coaches is that Glenelg and Marriotts Ridge will be two of the county’s top teams this season, with Mt. Hebron, River Hill and Centennial also returning several impact players.

The regular season will conclude on May 7, with postseason seeding is scheduled for May 9. Regional quarterfinals are scheduled to take place on May 11, with the semifinals on May 13 and the regional finals on May 16. State quarterfinals begin May 18 with the semfinals on May 20 and 21. The state finals will take place May 24-26 at Loyola University’s Ridley Athletic Complex.

All the Howard County teams are split amongst the Class 3A East and 2A West regions. Centennial, Howard, Marriotts Ridge and Mt. Hebron are all in Class 3A East Region I. Atholton, Long Reach, Reservoir and River Hill are in Class 3A East Region II. Glenelg, Hammond, Oakland Mills and Wilde Lake are in Class 2A West Region I.

With games beginning March 22, here’s a team-by-team preview. Editor’s note: Not all teams returned requests for information.

Anika Hulescamp, left, celebrates with Marriotts Ridge teammate Maisy Clevenger after a goal during the Class 3A girls lacrosse championship game at Loyola University's Ridley Athletic Complex on June 18, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Atholton

Coach: Jenna Winand, first season

2021 record: 6-1

Top returning players: Seniors Kendall Dean (A/M) and Thalia Shoemaker (D).

On the field: Offensively, Dean will look to spearhead the Raiders’ attack, ranking sixth in the county with 37 points last season. Her 33 goals were tied for third as the Princeton commit looks to cap off her career in a big way. With a young team entering the season, Atholton will lean on Dean and Shoemaker’s experience. Shoemaker, a Delaware State commit, will look to anchor the backend. Freshman Ali Aballo headlines a strong freshman class looking to impress in their first varsity action.

Coach’s outlook: “We are an entirely new coaching staff this year, all the way down to our JV program. We have a great group of girls this year as well as a strong looking freshman class coming in. Getting back into a full schedule after two years of COVID is to going to be an adjustment for some of our girls but we are looking to have a successful year.”

Centennial

Coach: Ellen Johnson, second season

2021 record: 3-5

Top returning players: Seniors Alaina Kelly (M, 6 goals, 3 assists), Callie LasCasas (M) and Alaina Kelly (M, 6 goals, 3 assists), Sr. Callie LasCasas (M); juniors Abby Cudzilo (A, 21 goals, 8 assists), Gabi Bieberich (M), Charlotte Pilcher (M, 10 goals), Taylor Cheung (D) and Jr. Ava Welsh (GK).

On the field: The Eagles return a wealth of experience on both sides of the ball. Cudzilo was a second team All-County selection last season posting 29 points. With Louisa Lagera gone due to graduation, expect Cudzilo to spearhead Centennial’s offense. Defensively, Welsh will provide a strong anchor for the Eagles. In her first season as a varsity starter in 2021, she was named first team All-County, finishing the season with a 50% save percentage.

Coach’s outlook: “Last year, in a short season we were able to grow a lot as a team. Our returners are looking to improve upon our progress from last year and we look forward to the impact that our new players will make on the team,” Johnson said. “Our focus this year is on team cohesion- we have a lot of talent and athleticism, so we expect all of our players to be a threat and our stats to be well distributed. As always, we pride ourselves on our hustle and positivity and this season is no different. This is the first year we’ve been able to play every team in this county and we are excited to see the competition and make a statement.”

Glenelg's Lauren Lapoint was a first team All-Howard County selection in 2021. (photo courtesy of Michele Fuhrman)

Glenelg

Coach: Nicole Trunzo, seventh season

2021 record: 7-1

Top returning players: Seniors Sophie Cipolla (M), Emma Kennedy (A), Maura Murphy (M), Emily Renehan (D) and Jocelyn Torres (G); juniors Lauren LaPointe (A) and Isa Torres (M).

On the field: LaPointe, Kennedy, Isa Torres and Jocelyn Torres were all selected as first team All-County Performers at their respective positions in 2021. Kennedy finished with 31 points (27 goals, 4 assists), while LaPointe tallied 29 points (18 goals, 11 assists). Isa Torres and Maura Murphy are coming off strong seasons at the draw, often winning possessions for the Gladiators. In addition to all their veterans, Glenelg welcomes in talented younger players including sophomore Kamryn Henson who are also expected to contribute.

Coach’s outlook: “We are an experienced group with 14 returning seniors.”

Howard

Coach: Carly Brunett, first season

2021 record: 2-6

Top returning players: Seniors Sam Brothers (M), Alyssa Gorny (M), Nina Cooper (D) and Kaitlyn Denicola (D); junior Jenna Vetter; sophomore Avery Lockwood.

On the field: Brothers, a first team All-County selection in 20201, headlines the returning Lions. She was an impact player on both ends of the field, the team leader in goals (17), points (25), caused turnovers (11) and draw controls (42). Howard also has strong senior leadership on the backend led by Denicola and Cooper. To complement that experience, the Lions welcome in a pair of potential impact newcomers to the midfield group. Both freshmen Avery Graham and sophomore Jess Vela are hoping to add to the depth of that group.

Coach’s outlook: “I am super excited to join this program this year with this group of athletes. This team has a great group of seniors who are all leaders. We have depth and variety in our players, which I am super excited about. I think we will be able to develop as a team come out strong for a great season.”

Long Reach

Coach: Carlie Nethken, third season

2021 record: 2-8

Top returning players: Juniors Ragan Burfeind (M) and Kendra Wehr (G); sophomores Lucy Howe (D), Chiara Pompei (M) and Lucy Paulhamus (A).

On the field: The Lightning are looking to build on last season’s progress. In addition to all their pieces coming back, Long Reach also welcomes a pair of new up-and-coming players. Sophomore midfielder Kimora Turner, a transfer from Reservoir, and freshman attacker Delaney Daffin are expected to contribute offensively.

Coach’s outlook: “We have most of our key players back from last year and are still a very young team with mostly sophomore and juniors. We hope to see continued growth and better play. With the number of underclassmen (only three seniors), our goal is to improve on field communication and execution. We also hope to improve our record over last year with a few more Ws.”

Marriotts Ridge

Coach: Amanda Brady, ninth season

2021 record: 11-1

Top returning player: Seniors Grace Hejeebu (GK) and Hayley Lettinga (M); junior Maisy Clevenger (M).

On the field: Expected to be one of the county’s top teams, the Mustangs return several key contributors from last year’s state championship team. The veterans are highlighted by Clevenger, the 2021 Howard County Player of the Year who tallied 49 points (41 goals, 8 assists). Beyond Clevenger, Lettinga also showcased her offensive prowess with 17 goals in 2021. Defensively, the Mustangs will be anchored by Hejeebu, who was named second team All-County in 2021.

Coach’s outlook: “Our midfield is returning solid strength and speed. Our attack has some strong experience in Annika Huelskamp and Sofie Bender. Caroline Albert and Emi Moran will also be great returning contributors for us this year.”

Atholton's Makayla Gravely-Smith shoots against Mt. Hebron goalie, Skyla Lloyd as Jessie Barke defends during a game last season. (Doug Kapustin / For Baltimore Sun Media )

Mt. Hebron

Coach: Samantha Hall, third season

2021 record: 5-4

Top returning players: Seniors Audrey Harrington (A), Peyton Sims (M) and Jessie Barke (A); juniors Kate Webb (A) and Kylie Ritter (D); sophomores Olivia Hoover (M) and Ellie Smith (M).

On the field: Offensively the Vikings will rely on the experience both of Harrington and Barke. Barke led the Vikings with 29 points (17 goals, 12 assists) last season earning All-County honorable mention, while Harrington tallied 25 points (19 goals, 6 assists) and earned a second team All-County selection. Defensively, Mt. Hebron will lean on Ritter for experience, but the Vikings also welcome in a pair of important newcomers. Freshman midfielder Kaitlyn Magdar and sophomore defender Riley Obsurn are expected to strengthen their depth and versatility.

Coach’s outlook: “This team is extremely well-rounded all over the field. They are a fun group to coach and carry a lot of the characteristics you can’t teach, like speed and being fearless.”

Oakland Mills

Coach: Jamie Twardowicz, fifth season

2021 record: 5-7

Top returning players: Seniors Erin Oliver (D) and Katie Oliver (GK); juniors Kaity Browne (M) and Sarah Novak (M).

On the field: The Scorpions lost a lot of experience from last year. Novak proved to be one of the most prolific offensive midfielders in 2021, tallying 30 points (25 goals, 5 assists). A newcomer to look out for on both ends of the field is freshman midfielder Brooke West. Defensively, both Erin and Katie Oliver provide a sense of stability on the backend.

Coach’s outlook: “We are coming off a season where we lost a core group of seniors. We are looking at this year to build within our program. We have a lot of freshmen on the team, so we are looking to develop technique and lacrosse IQ this year.”

River Hill's Molly Maloney maneuvers with the ball against the Centennial Eagles during a game last season. (Terrance Williams / For Baltimore Sun Media )

Reservoir

Coach: Phillip Ranker, second season

2021 record: 4-4

Top returning players: Seniors Karla Carranza (G), Jackie Rowell (M/A) and Kat Thayer (M); juniors Alana Leak (A) and Alex Ripkin (M); sophomore Megan Cooper (D/M).

On the field: With a limited number of upperclassmen, the Gators will look to both Thayer and Ripkin offensively. Thayer tallied 35 points in 2021 (22 goals, 13 assists), while Ripkin finished with 27 points (22 goals, 5 assists). Both players were named second team All-County. Having that inexperience, Reservoir will turn some of their other players who were on varsity last season. Sophomore defenders Skylar Zook and Molly Butterfield are potential newcomers on the backend, while sophomore attackers Taylor Sung and Savannah Gray are hoping to provide more depth offensively.

Coach’s outlook: “Our team is very young this year. We have a total of six upperclassmen on the team, so it will be an exciting season filled with many opportunities for growth. By the back half of the season, our coaching staff is excited to see our progress and competitiveness increase each game. We have a very difficult beginning of the schedule, so we have to keep positive in some potentially tough times in order to keep improving and working on the little things to bring us success throughout the season.”

River Hill

Coach: Amy Weinberg, fifth season

2021 record: 3-5, regional champions.

Top returning players: Seniors Erin Devine (M); Molly Maloney (A, 41 points) and Clair Slade (A, 30 points); junior Maddie Vasilios (M, 24 points).

On the field: The Hawks return a wealth of experience. Maloney’s 41-point performance in 2021 was the second-highest public-school total, as she showcased her ability to both score and facilitate. Devine returns this season after missing last season due to injury and is expected to make an impact. Defensively, River Hill will look for junior goalie Callie Thompson to build on her sophomore season where she finished with 65 saves.

Coach’s outlook: “Our team strength will come from our 10 seniors this year who have shown tremendous growth and dedication throughout their four years. We have 11 of our starters returning on the field including our top scorers from the 2021 season. We are hoping for big defensive stops from Callie Thompson and having that trickle on to our offensive end.”

Wilde Lake

Coach: Michael Rhodovi, eighth season

2021 record: 5-4

Top returning players: Seniors Ella Hollida (D), Kayla Hunter (M/Draw) and Safaa Sattar (A); junior Cassie Montgomery (M/Draw).

Newcomers to watch: Freshmen Molly Egan (D) and Lauren Sykes (M/Draw).

On the field: The Wildecats have some experience returning but also a wealth of new players. Montgomery headlines the veterans as a three-year varsity starter, spearheading Wilde Lake in the midfield group. Sattar is entering her fourth season as a starter for the Wildecats, leading their offense. Among the newer players, both Egan and Sykes are freshman standouts that will look to provide a spark both in the midfield and defensively. Egan and Hollida are tasked with protecting goalie Romée Kamphius in her first season on varsity. It’s also Kamphius’ first season playing the sport.

Coach’s outlook: “The Wildecats are just as excited as everyone else for this spring season. We have a solid group of athletic young women who truly love to play lacrosse. You can expect this season’s ladies at Wilde Lake to their best game every game and win, lose, or draw, have fun doing it.”