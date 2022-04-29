Howard’s Nimrit Ahuja earns 2021-22 Howard County Times girls indoor track and field Athlete of the Year

Howard senior Nimrit Ahuja entered the 2021-22 indoor track season unsure if she and her teammates would have the opportunity to compete.

Due to a rise of COVID-19 cases in Howard County, all winter sports were placed on pause. That delayed the Lions’ start to the season until mid-January. Despite not having a county championship, Ahuja excelled in the postseason at both the Class 3A East Regional championships and MPSSAA 3A State championships.

Her success at both stages allowed the Lions to earn key points, placing second in both the regional and state meets. She earned first place in the 800 meters at the regional championships and second in the 1,600. At states, she earned a silver medal in the 800, a gold medal in the 1,600 and a second gold medal in the 4x800 relay alongside Kiley Mann, Hannah Schwab and Jasmine Wilson.

For her efforts, Ahuja is the 2021-22 Howard County Times/Columbia Flier girls indoor track and field Athlete of the Year. She also earned the award in the fall during cross country season and outdoor track last spring.

Howard's Nimrit Ahuja competes in the 3A girls 1,600 meter run during the 2022 MPSSAA Indoor Track Championships at the Baltimore Armory on Feb. 17. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

“She’s a very smart tactical racer,” Howard coach Zachary Dickerson said. “She knows where she needs to be in a race. She has a very good finish and kick, so she needs to be near the front at the end and if she’s anywhere near the front, she has a good chance of winning.

“There’s also a sense when you talk about the regional and state championships where she might be running three or four events, she knows what she needs to do to save some energy in maybe the first or second race. So, she can be able to compete and score higher in that third and fourth event as well. That takes a special type of runner, especially when you look at our team, we’re in the mix of winning county, regional and state championships. To have her know what to do to earn the max amount of points for both herself and the team I think is a special trait for her.”

The delayed start offered the opportunity for Ahuja and her teammates to race out of state with their opening two meets in New York and Virginia. Those meets provided great competition, but also gave Ahuja the opportunity to reacclimate herself on the track after the long layoff.

It didn’t take long for Ahuja and her teammates to hit their stride. Earning gold in the 4x800 at states, the relay team qualified for the New Balance Indoor Nationals. Ahuja also competed in the mile at nationals.

[ Howard girls finish second at state indoor track and field championships. ]

“We went to Virginia and we went to Ocean Breeze [New York], I think one of the coolest things about this indoor season was that our team qualified for nationals in the 4x800 and I qualified for the individual mile,” Ahuja said. “That’s the first time any of us have gone to nationals.”

At nationals, Ahuja also got the opportunity to meet some of her future college teammates. Committed to run at Brown next season, Ahuja got an early introduction to some of those she’ll be running alongside at the next level.

“It was a really unique experience because we were just able to travel again, but also just be surrounded by a bunch of other elite athletes,” Ahuja said. “I was there with Ella Zeigler and I just met a bunch of other athletes that are also from Maryland. When you see them in other places it’s just really cool to have familiar faces in unfamiliar environments and just knowing that you find teammates in people that aren’t your immediate teammates.”

Howard's Ruth Smith clears the bar during an attempt in the 3A girls high jump event during the 2022 MPSSAA Indoor Track Championships at the Baltimore Armory on Feb. 17. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

First team All-County

Sarah Johnson, Glenelg, junior: Johnson showcased her versatility throughout the season. She earned fourth place in the 55-meters at the Class 2A West regionals, also placing first in the 300 and third as a member of the 4x200 relay team. At states, Johnson finished fifth in the 55 and earned silver medals in the 300 and 4x200.

Frankie Moore, Oakland Mills, sophomore: In her first true varsity season, Moore excelled in both the 800 and 1,600. At the Class 2A West regionals, she placed fourth in the 800, third in the 1,600 and was a member of the third-place 4x400 relay team. At states, Moore earned a silver medal in the 800 finishing in 2:29:48. She also placed sixth in the 1,600 and sixth as a part of the 4x400 team.

Elizabeth Holcombe, Howard, senior: The veteran exceled in distance events. She earned fourth in the 1,600 at 3A East regionals and second in the 3,200. In her final state championships, she finished fifth in the 1,600 and picked up a bronze medal in the 3,200.

Liv Ragonese, Centennial, senior: Ragonese proved to be one of the best throwers in the state. She earned first place in the shot put at regionals throwing 38-1½, nearly five feet further than second place. Ragonese earned a state gold medal with a throw of 39 feet, a personal record.

Araoluwa Omitowoju, River Hill, senior: Omitowoju showcased her prowess as one of the best sprinters in Howard County. She finished fourth in the 55 at regionals with a time of 7.59 seconds. At states, she also earned fourth in the event, improving her time by .13 seconds. The veteran helped the Hawks secure a gold medal in the 4x200 relay as the anchor leg.

Centennial's Liv Ragonese gets set to throw in the 3A girls shot put event during the 2022 MPSSAA Indoor Track Championships at the Baltimore Armory on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Ruth Smith, Howard, junior: At the 3A East Region championships, she finished first in the high jump clearing 5 feet, 2 inches. Smith tallied a state gold medal at the same height.

Janasia Buckner, River Hill, senior: Buckner won the regional in the 55 at 7.33 seconds and finished fourth in the 300. At states, Janasia earned a gold medal in the 55, improving on her blistering place finishing in 7.22 seconds. She then tallied a second first-place finish in the 4x200 relay, as the starter for the team.

Hannah Schwab, Howard, senior: During regionals, she earned third-place finishes in both the 800 and 1,600 with times of 2:31:81 and 5:34:24, respectively. At states, she finished fourth in the 1,600, and was a member of the 4x800 relay team that earned a gold medal.

Jamie Adams, Reservoir, senior: Adams earned a second-place finish in the 300 at regionals. From there, she earned a bronze medal at states finishing in 43.75 seconds. She also tallied a second bronze medal at states in the 4x200 relay.

Larasia Buckner, River Hill, junior: At regionals, she earned a seventh-place finish in the 55 and fourth in the high jump. At states she tied for sixth in the high jump clearing 4-8. Buckner ran on the first-place 4x200 relay.

Second team All-County

Morgan Lane, junior, Hammond, hurdles/mid-distance

Ciara Amon-Nicholls, sophomore, Long Reach, high jump

Sophie Davidson, senior, Reservoir, sprint/relay

Olivia Struble, junior, Atholton, pole vault

Kiley Mann, sophomore, Howard, distance

Nakisha Hogan, freshman, Oakland Mills, high jump

Hannah Haber, junior, Hammond, distance

Caroline McCaffrey, sophomore, Mt. Hebron, mid-distance/relay

Jasmine Wilson, senior, Howard, distance/relay

Jessica Bradford, senior, Glenelg, sprint/relay