Howard County 2022-23 girls basketball season preview: State runner-up Howard enters the season looking to take the next step

Howard County girls basketball enters the 2022-23 season with several of last season’s top players now graduated.

Six of seven first team All-County selections from last season moved on. However, Howard County Times Player of the Year Gabby Kennerly is back for her senior season. Guided by Kennerly, the Mount St Mary’s commit and sophomore Meghan Yarnevich, Howard is expected to be the county favorite, according to the coaches.

The regular season begins Monday and runs through Feb. 23. The playoffs begin Feb. 25 and conclude with the state championships March 9-11 at the University of Maryland’s Xfinity Center.

Reservoir is the only Howard County team in 4A East Region I. Glenelg and Hammond are in 2A West Region II. Centennial, Howard, Mt. Hebron and Marriotts Ridge are each part of 3A East Region I. Atholton, Long Reach, Oakland Mills, River Hill and Wilde Lake make up 3A East Region II.

Atholton's Samara Mims, left, shoots a jumper during a game last season against Mt. Hebron. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Here’s a look at the Howard County teams:

Atholton

Coach: Julia Reynold, 10th season

Last season: 14-4, Class 3A East Region II Finalist

Top returners: Senior Samara Mims (F); junior Kendi Caldwell (G); sophomores Julianna Blair (G), Keagan Williams (G/F) and Taylor Conway (G/F)

Newcomers to watch: Freshmen Chloe Coughlan, Maya Hill and Abby Kearney

On the court: The Raiders lose last season’s leading scorer, Laila Cowsette, to graduation but return several key pieces. Defense should be a strength once again this season, speeding up opponents with their press and quick guards.

Coach’s outlook: “We are a young team with three freshmen, three sophomores, five juniors and one senior. I am looking forward to seeing how our five varsity returners step up after graduating seven seniors last year. Samara Mims is our senior leader who will be our inside force. We are athletic and are fortunate that we have several players who can play multiple positions. Our strength will be our quickness and tenacity.”

Centennial

Coach: Bill Macheel, first season

Last season: 8-10

Top returners: Senior Ava Welch; sophomores Adria Welch and Abigail Porter

Newcomers to watch: Junior Nicole Bumbray; sophomore Julia Braganca

On the court: Losing 2021 first team All-County nominee Lauren Pellegrini to graduation, Centennial will look for other players to step up. Ava Welch provides valuable varsity experience for a young team.

Coach's outlook: “We are a very young team; our goal is to improve every day.”

Glenelg's Lauren LaPointe shoots a 3-pointer during a game last season. (Daniel Kucin Jr./Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Glenelg

Coach: David Ebbe, fourth season

Last season: 8-9

Top returners: Seniors Lauren LaPointe (G/F) and Nia Stewart (G); junior Maria Garbis (G); sophomore Jordan Henggeler (F)

Newcomers to watch: Freshman Emmy Dello Russo

On the court: Glenelg returns several key components of last year’s team with LaPointe named second team All-County as a junior after averaging 13.2 points a game.

Coach's outlook: “We are looking to be a competitive team again this year, with the hope that we can take another step forward.”

Hammond

Coach: Ayanna Jones, first season

Last season: 4-9

Top returners: Senior Hannah Chambers (PF); juniors Kayley Washington (PG) and Nia Green (SF); sophomore Sara Yarnell (PF)

Newcomer to watch: Junior Asia Mitchell (PF)

On the court: Hammond has experience at multiple positions. It will look to utilize that experience, blended with the newcomers like Mitchell.

Coach's outlook: “The team has really put the work in over the summer and during fall league to work on their game and get better. We finished our HCC Fall League as champions with a record of 10-1. Every day we emphasize communicating, working hard, and making each other better. We’re hoping to showcase the overlooked talent at Hammond and work toward building a successful program.”

Howard's Gabby Kennerly was the Howard County Times 2021-22 girls basketball Player of the Year. She returns for her senior season with the Lions. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Howard

Coach: Scott Robinson, 12th season

Last season: 19-1, Howard County champion, Class 3A runner-up

Top returners: Seniors Gabby Kennerly (G) and Jenna Vetter (G); junior Samiyah Nasir (G); sophomores Meghan Yarnevich (F) and Riley Watson (G)

Newcomer to watch: Freshman Alana Harrison (F)

On the court: The Lions have a wealth of experience all over the floor with Kennerly and Yarnevich serving as offensive leaders and Nasir as the defensive anchor. She was the Howard County steals leader last season, locking down the perimeter defensively alongside Vetter. Howard enters the season as the presumptive favorite in the county adding new talent to an already experienced roster.

Coach's outlook: “We have a very focused team that has outstanding senior leadership.”

Long Reach

Coach: Keith Williams, fourth season

Last season: 0-16

Top returners: Seniors Jaylah Putman and Kaitlynne Streets; junior Makaylah Liverpool

Newcomers to watch: Senior Kayla Carey (F); freshman Sydney Nance (G), Jaiden Bryant (G)

On the court: Putman averaged nine points a game as a junior, also disruptive on the defensive end averaging four steals per game. Streets finished with six points and three assists per game as a junior last season while Liverpool led the team in rebounds averaging seven per game.

Coach's outlook: “This group has great senior leadership and bright young talent. We are looking to compete hard in every game this season. A lot of the girls put in work over the offseason and have a great mindset and attitude going into the regular season.”

Marriotts Ridge's Kerri Lee takes a shot in a game against Mt. Hebron on Feb. 25. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Marriotts Ridge

Coach: Sarah Miller, sixth season

Last season: 10-7

Top returners: Senior Kerri Lee (F); sophomore Jaden Washington (G)

On the court: The Mustangs lost first team All-County performer Talia Trotter to graduation and will look to fill that void. Lee was Marriotts Ridge’s second-leading scorer last season averaging 8.5 points per game, while Washington also averaged 7.1 points as a freshman.

Coach’s outlook: “We are both old and young at the same time. We are a senior-heavy team with five returning seniors but have no juniors and have 4 sophomores who are new to varsity and one new freshman. It is exciting to see the kids in the gym and have some momentum to build off of last year with the returning kids being able to mentor our new ones.”

Mt. Hebron

Coach: Tierney Ahearn, fifth season

Last season: 13-6

Top returners: Seniors Raelis Vidal and Katherine Millen

Newcomers to watch: Sophomore Ava Skaggs; freshman Pearl Prasartkarnka

On the court: The Vikings lost a pair of All-County players with Audrey Harrington and Erin Dixon graduating. In their absence, Vidal enters as Mt. Hebron’s top offensive option with Millen providing added experience.

Coach's outlook: “We are a super athletic team with limited basketball experience. The girls will be able to get up and down the floor with anyone. Our defense will be the strong part of our game. We are working hard to improve at finishing.”

Mt. Hebron's Rae Vidal shoots a 3-pointer in the first half of a game last season against Atholton. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Oakland Mills

Coach: Walt Hagins, sixth season

Last season: 3-14

Top returners: Seniors Kaity Browne (SF) and MaKayla Pritchett (SG); sophomore Destiny Macharia (G)

Newcomers to watch: Sophomores Heaven Alexander (PG) and Jeriah Shipp (Wing); freshmen Adey Alexander (G) and Chloe Grenway (SG)

On the court: Macharia led the Scorpions in scoring as a freshman, averaging 13.8 points a game. Oakland Mills has great backcourt depth with several returning players and newcomers at those positions.

Coach's outlook: “Oakland Mills will blend youth with veterans to be competitive in the county. We will look to the leadership of our returning players to help cultivate the exceptional incoming talent. We will play both an aggressive & physical style of play infused with finesse with high-level basketball acumen.”

Reservoir

Coach: Deb Taylor, eighth season

Last season: 4-11

Top returners: Junior Gabi Burian (SG); sophomore Alissa Young (PG)

Newcomers to watch: Junior Nia George (G); sophomore Jasmin Shelton (F)

On the court: Young averaged eight points a game last season, also a strong defensive presence as Reservoir’s player on the All-County defensive team. Burian averaged six points a game as a sophomore, while Shelton brings an added boost offensively and defensively as the leading scorer and rebounder on junior varsity as a freshman last season.

Coach's outlook: “We expect to be competitive in every game and give us a chance to return to the upper level of the county. We were decimated by COVID and many of our players last year got starter’s minutes, with no proven upperclassmen to mentor under. As hard as that was for them last year, it will result in increased experience and confidence for this season. We are excited about the leadership we now have and the young players joining us.”

River Hill's Taylor Shane goes to the basket for a layup against Mt. Hebron's Audrey Harrington during the second half of a game on Jan. 21. (Terrance Williams for Baltimore Sun Media/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

River Hill

Coach: Teresa Waters, 25th season

Last season: 16-2, Class 3A state quarterfinalist

Top returners: Junior Taylor Shane; sophomore Dylan Watson

Newcomers to watch: Mannat Gill and Camille Nesmith

On the court: The Hawks graduated first team All-County member Anhyia Smith and second team performer Caroline Duffy. Without those two key pieces, Shane will step into a larger role offensively after averaging 9.5 points a game last season. Watson was the Hawks’ sixth man and should step into a larger role.

Coach's outlook: “Very young inexperienced team; excited about the growth potential as the season progresses.”

Wilde Lake

Coach: Rhonda Corkeron, fifth season

Last season: 5-11

Top returners: Sophomore Sophia Julian (G)

Newcomers to watch: Senior Tamir Whittle (G); freshman Quinn Corkeron (G)

On the court: The Wildecats lost second team All-County performer Mia Swaby-Rowe to graduation. She was the team’s leading scorer and rim protector last season. In her absence, Wilde Lake will turn to several younger players to step up including Julian and Corkeron.

Coach’s outlook: “We will be small but mighty.”