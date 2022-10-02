Howard County’s top five performers and game balls for Sept. 26-30

Each week, the Howard County Times will be awarding five game balls to the top individual performances across the county throughout the last week.

Here’s the second edition of game balls, featuring athletes from four sports.

Game ball No. 1

Da’shawn Powell, Wilde Lake, football, sophomore, wide receiver

Powell made his impact in multiple areas of the game in the Wildecats’ 28-14 victory over Centennial Friday night. The sophomore started the game with a 67-yard touchdown on the opening kickoff, breaking several tackles on the play. He continued that dynamic playmaking ability with a pair of receiving touchdowns. The three scores are the most Powell has scored in a varsity game and it helped guide Wilde Lake (3-2) to its second consecutive victory. The Wildecats hosts Marriotts Ridge on Saturday.

Through the opening four weeks of the season, there have been standout offensive performances in a variety of areas. Here are the leading passers, rushers and receivers in Howard County through four weeks.https://t.co/tJHK9VnOtt pic.twitter.com/n8P3xS296u — Jacob Steinberg (@jacobstein23) September 30, 2022

Game ball No. 2

Stephanie Lathrop, Glenelg, girls soccer, junior, forward

Lathrop starred for the Gladiators in both of their victories last week. Howard County’s leading scorer in 2021, Lathrop scored twice in Glenelg’s 3-2 victory over Howard on Tuesday. She extended that success in a 6-0 win against Reservoir on Thursday, scoring a team- and season-high four goals. Through seven games, Lathrop has 17 points (seven goals, three assists) and Glenelg has won two games in a row. The Gladiators travel to Oakland Mills on Monday.

Game ball No. 3

Benjamin Siriboury, River Hill, golf, junior

Siriboury was the only player to finish under par with a 29 (2-under) in Wednesday’s Howard County championship match between River Hill and Marriotts Ridge. He birdied both par 5s and finished with a par on the other seven holes. Through six regular-season matches, Siriboury has the top scoring average in Howard County at 27.5 points per match. Siriboury will compete in the District V Tournament at Crofton County Club on Monday.

.@mrhs_mustangs boys and girls golf teams captured county team titles with victories over River Hill. The boys team extended it's staggering county win streak to 89 matches with an 87-77 victory, while the girls won 79-76. See Story: https://t.co/nRulLanIyy pic.twitter.com/pn7EBWioDq — Jacob Steinberg (@jacobstein23) September 29, 2022

Game ball No. 4

Anna Hendrickson, Marriotts Ridge, girls soccer, junior, midfielder

Hendrickson finished the week with three goals and two assists in two games. She assisted Giavana Liberto’s goal in the No. 7 Mustangs’ narrow 2-1 loss to No. 4 Mt. Hebron on Tuesday. She then tallied a season-high three goals and an assist in the Mustangs’ commanding 11-0 victory over Wilde Lake on Thursday. Through eight games, Hendrickson is second on the team with 14 points (six goals, two assists). Marriotts Ridge hosts Atholton on Monday.

Game ball No. 5

Safi Hampton, Hammond, volleyball, senior, outside hitter

Hampton played an integral part in the Golden Bears’ sweep of Northeast on Tuesday. The North Carolina State commit finished with a team-high kills while also excelling both serving and defensively with six aces and six digs, respectively. The senior has 10 or more kills in each of the last three matches for Hammond. The Golden Bears host River Hill on Tuesday.

(Editor’s note: Stats are provided by coaches.)