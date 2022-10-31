Howard County top five performers and game balls for Oct. 24-28

The Howard County Times awards five game balls to the top individual performances across the county throughout the last week.

Here is this week’s edition of game balls, featuring athletes from three different sports.

Game ball No. 1

Andrew Peperone, Mt. Hebron, football, senior, running back

Peperone sparked the Vikings’ offense in Friday’s 42-21 victory over Glenelg, finishing with 231 yards and five touchdowns on 22 carries. Excelling in the red zone throughout, Peperone also displayed his big play ability with a 61-yard run. The performance capped off a strong regular season for the senior, who totaled 1,090 yards and 12 touchdowns on 126 carries. Mt. Hebron now awaits its postseason seeding in the Class 4A/3A West Region.

Game ball No. 2

Helen Yeung, River Hill, golf, junior

Yeung played an integral part for the Hawks, who captured their first Class 4A/3A team title at last week’s state tournament. She captured her second straight individual state title, finishing 6-under par and 13 shots ahead of the runner-up. Consistent throughout the tournament, Yeung played 36 holes of bogey-free golf, the only 4A/3A girls player to finish under par. The veteran capped off her stellar tournament with birdies on three of the final six holes.

Centennial's Dustin Stocksdale, left, finished 2-under par and third overall at the Class 4A/3A state tournament. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Game ball No. 3

Dustin Stocksdale, Centennial, golf, senior

Stocksdale stood out among a stacked field during the Class 4A/3A state tournament. He finished 2-under par and third overall while competing in the top group alongside River Hill’s Benjamin Siriboury (10-under) and Sherwood’s Bryan Kim (8-under). After winning the Howard County championship, Stocksdale also improved in his final state tournament after finishing fourth as a junior. He was just one of three boys golfers in the classification to finish both days even or under par.

Game ball No. 4

Eleni Perrus, Howard, volleyball, junior, setter

Perrus helped guide the Lions tovictories over Oakland Mills on Monday and Chopticon on Wednesday. Against the Scorpions, Perrus had a team-high 16 assists and also delivered a trio of aces. The junior extended that success on Wednesday, setting up the attack with a team-high 26 assists. She also contributed defensively with seven digs and a pair of aces. Howard now awaits its postseason seeding in Class 3A East Region I.

Fabrel Yahya-Moore led Marriotts Ridge on a game-tying 75-yard touchdown drive inside the final minute of Friday’s 9-8 win over Oakland Mills. (Doug Kapustin/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Game ball No. 5

Fabrel Yahya-Moore, Marriotts Ridge, football, senior, quarterback

Yahya-Moore led the Mustangs on a game-tying 75-yard touchdown drive inside the final minute of Friday’s 9-8 win over Oakland Mills. The senior showcased his mobility throughout, extending plays with his legs, including a critical scramble on the final drive, one play before the game-tying pass to Jelani Anderson. The Mustangs, who closed the regular season with two straight wins, await their seeing for the Class 3A South Region playoffs.