Howard County’s top five performers and game balls Oct. 17-21

Each week, the Howard County Times awards five game balls to the top individual performances across the county throughout the last week.

Here is this week’s edition of game balls, featuring athletes from four different sports.

Long Reach quarterback Brice Koontz stiff-arms Glenelg defender Connor Reeves as he picks up a first down on a bootleg during a 25-8 win on Friday night. (Doug Kapustin/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Game ball No. 1

Brice Koontz, Long Reach, football, senior, quarterback

Koontz helped lead to the Lightning to their fifth straight win, 25-8 over Glenelg on Friday night. The senior operated efficiently, finishing 12-for-19 with 221 yards and two total touchdowns. He fired a strike to Brayden Bae for a 73-yard touchdown in the second quarter and distributed the ball well to his other playmakers in Jaylen Etheridge and Jayden Baxter. Koontz also showcased his mobility with a 6-yard touchdown run on a zone read and a 12-yard scramble backed up deep in his own territory in the first half. Long Reach hosts Hammond in its regular season finale Friday.

Game ball No. 2

Ava Bradley, Mt. Hebron, volleyball, junior, outside hitter

The Vikings went 2-0 last week, defeating Wilde Lake on Tuesday and Hammond on Thursday. Bradley shined in Mt. Hebron’s four-set victory over the Golden Bears with a team-high 19 kills. She also played an integral part in the Vikings’ serving success, finishing with three aces, tied for the most on the team. That strong play extended to defense, as she also tallied 10 digs and a pair of blocks. Mt. Hebron closes its regular season against Glenelg on Tuesday and Long Reach on Wednesday.

Centennial goalie Kartik Sullivan and Mt. Hebron's Jonathan Sanchez (8) collide in mid air while Sullivan makes the save during a game Oct. 19. (Nate Pesce/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Game ball No. 3

Kartik Sullivan, Centennial, boys soccer, senior, goalie

In the Eagles’ most important game of the regular season, Sullivan delivered when it mattered most. The veteran made a pair of critical saves down the stretch, including a sprawling stop on a header in the box when Centennial trailed 1-0. He maintained that strong play in overtime with a leaping save inside the 6-yard box. Those clutch saves played a key role in the 1-1 draw against Mt. Hebron, which secured Centennial its second Howard County title in the last three seasons. Centennial begins postseason play in Class 3A East Region I.

Game ball No. 4

Trinity Shackelford, Glenelg, field hockey, freshman, goalie

Shackelford finished with nine or more saves in both of the Gladiators’ games last week against top county competition. She stopped nine shots in a 3-2 victory over Marriotts Ridge on Wednesday and made 10 saves in Glenelg’s 3-2 loss against River Hill on Friday. Both games epitomized a strong close to the regular season for Shackelford, who tallied nine or more saves in three of the Gladiators’ last four contests. Glenelg begins postseason play in in Class 2A South Region II.

Game ball No. 5

Una Remmel, Marriotts Ridge, girls soccer, junior, goalie

In her first season playing goalie, Remmel closed the season strongly. In the Howard County champion Mustangs’ regular-season finale against Liberty, she finished with a career-high seven saves as Marriotts Ridge won its fifth straight to close the season. Remmel and the Mustangs’ defense allowed only one goal in the final five games, as she finished with five or more saves in each of the last two games. Marriotts Ridge begins postseason play in Class 3A East Region I.