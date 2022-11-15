Howard County top five performers and game balls for Nov. 7-12

The Howard County Times awards five game balls to the top individual performances across the county throughout the last week.

Here is this week’s edition of game balls, featuring athletes from three different sports.

Advertisement

Game ball No. 1

Theresa Stiller, Glenelg, field hockey, junior, forward

Stiller played an integral part in the Gladiators capturing their second consecutive Class 2A state title. On Thursday, she scored a hat trick to lead the way offensively in Glenelg’s 6-0 state semifinal victory over North Harford. She extended that success with a goal late in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s 2-0 state championship win over Manchester Valley.

Advertisement

Wilde Lake's Henry Hopper and Reservoir's Kidus Zeleke run side-by-side in the Class 3A boys race during the cross country state championships at Hereford High School on Saturday. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Game ball No. 2

Henry Hopper, Wilde Lake, junior, cross country

Hopper was the Wildecats lone participant at the cross country state championships at Hereford on Saturday. In a challenging Class 3A field, Hopper excelled, securing the state title. He finished in 16 minutes, 11.7 seconds, the fastest time of the state championships among all four classifications. The junior also defeated defending state champion Antonio Camacho-Bucks from Centennial and Howard County champion Sebastian Martinez, also from Centennial.

Oakland Mills's Ethan Aidam comes to the finish to win the Class 2A boys race during the cross country state championships at Hereford High School on Saturday, November 12, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Game ball No. 3

Ethan Aidam, Oakland Mills, senior, cross country

Aidam entered Saturday’s state champions as the defending 2A state champion. Extending his success from the 2A West regional, Aidam won a second consecutive state title (16:45.7), roughly two seconds faster than Century’s Peyton Dill. The veteran battled with Dill and Poolesville’s Caleb Dastrup, but picked up the pace late to secure the victory. He emerged from the woods on the final stretch in the lead and didn’t relinquish it the rest of the race.

Maria Brogno scored the only goal in Mt. Hebron's state semifinal win. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

Game ball No. 4

Maria Brogno, Mt. Hebron, girls soccer, sophomore, midfielder

Brogno scored the game’s lone goal in a 1-0 3A state semifinal win over Oakdale on Saturday, her seventh goal on the season, tied for the second most on the team. No. 4 seed Mt. Hebron now advances to its second consecutive state championship game, where it will match up against No. 2 seed Crofton. The state championship is Thursday at 5 p.m. at Loyola University’s Ridley Athletic Complex.

Glenelg's Siji Jolayemi makes a play on the ball in front of Parkside's Andrew Wilson during a 2A boys soccer state semifinal game at Gaithersburg on Friday. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Game ball No. 5

Siji Jolayemi, Glenelg, boys soccer, senior, forward

Jolayemi scored his team-leading 10th goal in the 58th minute of No. 5 seed Glenelg’s 2-0 state semifinal win over Parkside on Friday night. Before the goal, Jolayemi was leading the Gladiators’ attack throughout the first half. After Vaughn Sines scored to give Glenelg the lead in the 55th minute, Jolayemi’s goal provided added momentum. Reaching the program’s first state championship since 1997, the Gladiators will take on No. 2 seed North Harford at Loyola University’s Ridley Athletic Complex Friday at 7:30 p.m.