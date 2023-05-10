Howard County top performers and game balls for May 1-6

The Howard County Times awards five game balls to the top individual performances across the county throughout the last week.

Game Ball No. 1

Jenna Vetter, Howard, girls lacrosse, senior

Vetter spearheaded Howard’s offense in a trio of wins over Hammond, Centennial and Reservoir. She finished the week with 16 goals and five assists, also contributing on the draw with eight draw controls and 12 ground balls. The versatile attacker began her week with six goals against the Golden Bears and maintained her momentum with seven points (five goals, two assists) against the Eagles and eight points against the Gators (five goals, three assists).

Reservoir's Abbie Frisvold hits an RBI double in the fourth inning against Centennial on Friday. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Game Ball No. 2

Abbie Frisvold, Reservoir, softball, sophomore

Frisvold played a key role in Reservoir winning the final three games to secure an undefeated regular season. She began the week with a home run and two RBIs against Hammond, also throwing a pair of scoreless innings. The sophomore continued to show off her power with three extra-base hits against Oakland Mills. She saved her best for last in the regular-season finale with a trio of doubles and a team-high seven RBIs in a win over Centennial.

Game Ball No. 3

Kaity Browne, Oakland Mills, girls lacrosse, senior

Browne guided the Scorpions to a pair of victories over Long Reach and Hammond to close the regular season. She scored five goals in a narrow 13-12 over the Lightning and finished with a team-high nine points (six goals, three assists) in a victory over the Golden Bears. Her six goals tied a season-high.

River Hill's Brady Young slides home to score on a hit by Anderson Dang against Glenelg on April 11. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Game Ball No. 4

Brady Young, River Hill, baseball, senior

Young finished the week 5-for-9 with three RBIs in three victories over Marriotts Ridge, Howard and Mt. Hebron. The senior had a pair of singles and two RBIs in Wednesday’s win over the Lions. He excelled at the plate and on the mound against the Vikings with two more hits and an RBI, also pitching four innings and striking out five.

Game Ball No. 5

Cassy Montgomery, Wilde Lake, girls lacrosse, senior

Montgomery concluded the regular season with 15 goals and two assists in three games against Reservoir, River Hill and Atholton. The Virginia Tech commit began her week with a hat trick against the Gators and then scored six times against the Hawks. She closed out the regular season with five goals and two assists against the Raiders, finishing with at least a hat trick in eight of 13 games.

Note: All stats and information included is submitted by coaches. To submit stats or information please email either mdscores@baltsun.com or jsteinberg@baltsun.com