Howard County Times
Howard County Sports

Howard County top performers and game balls for April 24-29

Baltimore Sun Media

The Howard County Times awards five game balls to the top individual performances across the county throughout the last week.

Game Ball No. 1

Lux Sheplee, River Hill, softball, junior

Sheplee threw a no-hitter in the Hawks’ 20-0 win in five innings over Hammond on Thursday. The junior has played an important role in the circle during River Hill’s four-game winning streak as the Hawks have allowed two runs or less in all four games.

Mount Hebron’s Keegan Ryan, left, scored a combined seven goals and two assists in wins over River Hill and Reservoir. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Game Ball No. 2

Keegan Ryan, Mt. Hebron, lacrosse, junior

Ryan has been an integral part of the Vikings’ offense this season and continued with a combined seven goals and two assists in commanding wins over River Hill and Reservoir. The dynamic midfielder scored four times and added an assist in a victory over the Hawks and followed up against the Gators also notching a hat trick and an assist. He has at least a hat trick in four straight games.

Kaitlynne Streets pitched Long Reach to wins over Howard and Mt. Hebron this week. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Game Ball No. 3

Kaitlynne Streets, Long Reach, softball, senior

Streets has been the Lightning’s ace in the circle all season and continued that in a pair of wins over Howard and Mt. Hebron. She started the week by striking out eight Lions, also adding an RBI single in the 4-2 win. The senior continued her excellence in the circle pitching a shutout against the Vikings, also adding a pair of singles and an RBI at the plate.

Mount Hebron's Olivia Hoover, shown at left, was a key goal scorer in wins this week over Wilde Lake, River Hill and Reservoir. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Game Ball No. 4

Olivia Hoover, Mt. Hebron, lacrosse, junior

Hoover shined in a trio of victories for the Vikings over Wilde Lake, River Hill and Reservoir. She began the week with four goals and two assists in a commanding 25-2 win over the Wildecats and replicated that performance against the Hawks in a narrow 12-10 victory, her season-high in points. She closed the week off with a pair of goals and an assist to help defeat the Gators 15-4.

Game Ball No. 5

Bryan Putman, Wilde Lake, baseball, pitcher

Putman played a key role in the Wildecats’ two wins over Hammond and Oakland Mills. He had a single and a walk against the Golden Bears as Wilde Lake scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to comeback. Putman then stymied the Scorpions’ offense in a 2-0 two-hitter with with four strikeouts.

Note: All stats and information included is submitted by coaches. To submit stats or information please email either mdscores@baltsun.com or jsteinberg@baltsun.com

