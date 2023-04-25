Howard County top performers and game balls for April 17-22

Long Reach shortstop Aidan West throws over the head of teammate Seth Rosenfeld to forceout a Reservoir player at first base during a game on March 31. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

The Howard County Times awards five game balls to the top individual performances across the county throughout the last week.

Game ball No. 1

Aidan West, Long Reach, baseball, sophomore

West played an integral role in three Lightning victories last week over Wilde Lake, No. 6 Glenelg and Oakland Mills. He went had an RBI double in Long Reach’s six-run sixth inning to rally past the Gladiators. The sophomore showcased his power in Friday’s win over the Scorpions, going 3-for-5 with six RBIs, including a pair of home runs.

Atholton's Kyra Holtje has been stellar in the circle and at the plate for the Raiders this season. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Game ball No. 2

Kyra Holtje, Atholton, softball, senior

Holtje started off the week going 2-for-3, hitting her fourth home run of the season in a 14-4 win over Oakland Mills. She also pitched a complete game in the circle, striking out eight. The senior added a three-run home run in a narrow defeat against Centennial. She struck out nine Eagles in the game.

Game ball No. 3

Abby Cudzilo, Centennial, lacrosse, senior

Cudzilo led the Eagles offensively with 11 goals and seven assists in two games last week. She dominated in a 17-13 win over Reservoir on Tuesday with seven goals and seven assists, securing the Eagles’ third county win of the season. The dynamic attacker continued her strong play against Mt. Hebron on Thursday with four of Centennial’s seven goals.

Howard's Matt Baur, shown at right in this file photo, had eight points in a win over Atholton. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Game ball No. 4

Matt Baur, Howard, lacrosse, senior

Baur led the charge for Howard’s offense last week, starting with a commanding 15-3 win over Atholton. He had a season-high eight points (three goals, five assists) in the victory, his fifth consecutive game with at least two goals and an assist.

Game ball No. 5

Ellie Smith, Mt. Hebron, lacrosse, junior

Smith helped lead the Vikings to wins over Catonsville and Centennial. She began the week with a team-high five goals in a 16-11 win over the Comets on Tuesday. The Towson commit followed with a hat trick and two assists against the Eagles, her fourth game of the season with at least five points.