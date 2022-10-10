Howard County’s top five performers and game balls for Oct. 3-7

Atholton's Jabriel Moody (11) holds up the ball after a fumble recovery during a high school football match between Oakland Mills and Atholton. (Daniel Kucin Jr./for Baltimore Sun Media)

Each week, the Howard County Times will award five game balls to the top individual performances across the county throughout the last week.

Here are this week’s game balls, featuring athletes from three different sports.

Game ball No. 1

Jabriel Moody, Atholton, football, senior, linebacker

Moody stepped up when Atholton needed a spark against River Hill on Friday night. The senior’s 50-yard pick-six midway through the second quarter tied the game at 7 and gave the Raiders much-needed momentum. He also added two tackles as one of the leaders for Atholton’s defense. The undefeated Raiders play at Marriotts Ridge on Friday.

Centennial's Helen Baldy moves forward with the ball, as Hammond's Hannah Haber, left, tries to slow her progress during a field hockey game at Centennial High School on Thursday, October 6, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Game ball No. 2

Helen Baldy, Centennial, field hockey, junior, midfielder

Baldy has been the Eagles’ leading goal scorer throughout the season. She scored Centennial’s lone goal in a narrow 2-1 defeat to Marriotts Ridge on Tuesday. She followed that with a career-high five-goal performance in an 8-0 victory over Hammond on Thursday. Centennial plays at Oakland Mills on Monday.

Howard Lions running back Travis Thompson finds an open hole between Glenelg Gladiators lineman Connor Reeves (76) and linebacker Christian Chen (17) during the annual Elgard Bowl on Friday. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Game ball No. 3

Travis Thompson, Howard, football, senior, running back

Thompson sparked the offense in the Lions’ 24-14 victory over Glenelg on Friday night, finishing with 139 yards on 21 carries and a pair of touchdowns. He scored Howard’s final touchdown of the first half and also continued having success on the ground into the second half. The veteran has played an integral part of Howard’s success this season. The Lions have four games in a row and travel to Oakland Mills on Friday night.

Game ball No. 4

Emerson Rose, Mt. Hebron, volleyball, senior, setter

Rose excelled in the Vikings’ five-set victory over Old Mill on Monday, finishing with 16 assists, 13 digs and four aces. She also delivered a critical block in the fifth set. The block was the first of her career. The veteran maintained that success in Mt Hebron’s four-set loss to Marriotts Ridge on Friday, tallying 22 assists and 14 digs, her third straight match with more than 15 assists. Mt. Hebron next faces River Hill on Tuesday.

Marriotts Ridge senior Sophia Baxter, shown in a game earlier this season, has registered a point in six straight games for the Mustangs. (Doug Kapustin/For Baltimore Sun Media)

Game ball No. 5

Sophia Baxter, Marriotts Ridge, field hockey, senior, midfield/defender

The Appalachian State commit excelled in both the Mustangs’ victories this week and now has a point in six straight games. She finished with a goal and an assist in Marriotts Ridge’s 2-1 victory over Centennial. Baxter extended that success into Thursday’s 5-2 victory over Glenelg, where she tallied two goals and an assist, as the Mustangs pulled away from the Gladiators in the second half. Marriotts Ridge plays at River Hill on Monday in a matchup featuring the top two teams in the county.

(Editor’s note: Stats are provided by coaches.)