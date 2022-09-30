Howard County 2022 high school football statistical leaders through Week 4

Through the opening four games, Howard County football players have posted standout offensive statistics in a variety of areas.

Click through the galleries below to see the current passing, rushing and receiving leaderboards.

Advertisement

(For any stat corrections or to submit a missing photo, please email jsteinberg@baltsun.com)

Passing leaders:

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13 Take a look at the Howard County football players with 100 passing yards or more through Week 4 of the 2022 season. If you would like to update your photo if we're missing one, please send it to jsteinberg@baltsun.com.

Rushing leaders:

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 25 Take a look at the Howard County football players with 100 rushing yards or more through Week 4 of the 2022 season. If you would like to update your photo if we're missing one, please send it to jsteinberg@baltsun.com.

Receiving leaders: