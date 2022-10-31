Regional playoff seeds announced for Howard County football teams

The Maryland Public Schools Secondary Athletic Association released the postseason brackets for football on Monday.

In 2A West, No. 3 Oakland Mills (4-5) hosts No. 6 Century on Friday at 7 p.m. The winner of that game advances to face either No. 2 Middletown or No. 7 Hammond (0-9) in the regional second round. Hammond and Middletown face off Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Poolesville is the top seed in the region and has a first-round bye. The Falcons will face either No. 4 Walkersville or No. 5 Glenelg (4-5) in the second round. Glenelg travels to Walkersville on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Howard County champion Atholton (9-0) is the top seed in 3A South and has a first-round bye. No. 2 River Hill (8-1) also has a bye to the regional second round. Friday, No. 3 Wilde Lake (4-5) hosts No. 6 Centennial (1-8) at 7 p.m. The Wildecats defeated the Eagles, 28-14, in Week 5. Marriotts Ridge (3-6) is the No. 4 seed and hosts No. 5 Digital Harbor on Friday night. The winner of that game advances to face Atholton, while the winner between Wilde Lake and Centennial will face River Hill.

In 4A/3A West, No. 4 Reservoir (5-4) hosts No. 5 Mt. Hebron (3-6) on Thursday with the winner advancing to take on either No. 1 Urbana or No. 8 Tuscarora in the second round. No. 2 Howard (6-3) hosts No. 7 Watkins Mill on Friday night. The winner of that contest matches up against either No. 3 Seneca Valley or No. 6 Governor Thomas Johnson.

Long Reach is Howard County’s lone team in 3A East. The No. 3 Lightning (6-3) host No. 6 Crofton on Friday at 7 p.m. The winner moves on to face either No. 2 Chesapeake or No. 7 Bennett.

Regional second round games are set for the weekend of Nov. 11-12. The eight remaining teams in each class will be reseeded at that point.

State quarterfinals are the weekend of Nov. 18-19, with state semifinals the following week Nov. 25-26. The season concludes with state championships played at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis on Dec. 1-3.

Regional football seeds

Class 2A West

1. Poolesville; 2. Middletown; 3. Oakland Mills; 4. Walkersville; 5. Glenelg; 6. Century; 7. Hammond.

Class 3A South

1. Atholton; 2. River Hill; 3. Wilde Lake; 4. Marriotts Ridge; 5. Digital Harbor; 6. Centennial.

Class 3A East

1. Northern; 2. Chesapeake; 3. Long Reach; 4. St. Charles; 5. Oxon Hill; 6. Crofton; 7. Bennett.

Class 4A/3A West

1. Urbana; 2. Howard; 3. Seneca Valley; 4. Reservoir; 5. Mt. Hebron; 6. Governor Thomas Johnson; 7. Watkins Mill; 8. Tuscarora.