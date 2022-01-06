Oakland Mills junior OLB Kharles Ngansi earns Howard County football Defensive Player of the Year honor | Fall 2021 All-County

Like several stars who have played football at Oakland Mills, junior outside linebacker Kharles Ngansi didn’t start playing the sport until his freshman year.
A basketball player growing up, Ngansi was encouraged by both friends and his brother to give football a try. At 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, he fit the mold of someone who could blossom on the gridiron, at least that’s what they told him.
Turns out, they were right.
“My friends convinced me, they were like, ‘You’re a fast learner and the coaches they just supported me,’” Ngansi said. “They were like, ‘OK, he’s a fast learner, he has the size, he has the speed, he has the strength.’ So, it was just a natural thing.”
But before he turned into one of the most dominant players in the state, Ngansi had to learn the basics. For starters, he didn’t know the rules. Ngansi never really watched football growing up, so to better understand the techniques and details of his position he started watching film of several notable NFL stars — including Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and former Washington Football Team safety Sean Taylor.
After redistricting led him to Atholton his sophomore year and then back to the Oakland Mills program for his junior season this fall, Ngansi seems to have figured it out. He dominated on defense for a Scorpions’ team that went 11-2, won a share of the county title and made it to the Class 2A state semifinals for the first time since 2001.
He finished with 103 total tackles, 15 ½ tackles for loss, 10 ½ sacks, five forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. Because of that defensive dominance throughout the season, Ngansi has been named the Howard County Times/Columbia Flier fall 2021 football Defensive Player of the Year.
“Just an incredible motor,” longtime Oakland Mills coach Tom Browne said of Ngansi. “He’s physical and can take those blocks on. I would say that the majority of his tackles were after he contacted somebody. He took on a block, shed the block and then made the tackle on the line of scrimmage.
“For him, he’s just a kid who’s relentless and as the game goes on gets smarter and smarter. For a high school kid, it’s pretty rare. He’ll know how an opponent’s trying to block him and he’ll do a job of adjusting as the game goes on.”
His most impactful game this season came in a 42-41 victory over Walkersville to open the playoffs — the first postseason action where he was the main guy on defense. Incredibly nervous pregame, Ngansi said he couldn’t stand still as his coaches provided encouragement.
However, he didn’t let the pregame jitters affect him as Ngansi finished with a career-high 22 tackles.
“I remember right before the game while we were warming up it was the most nervous I’ve ever been in any sport,” Ngansi said.
Still with his senior season remaining, Ngansi is focused on continuing to watch film and further increasing his knowledge of the game. He’s also emphasizing the importance of developing into a leadership role, particularly with a conventional offseason on the horizon.
“I think the sky’s the limit for him as far as leadership goes,” Browne said. “He didn’t have that offseason last year. I’m excited to see how he can impact his teammates and make his team better. I think on the field as a senior, I think the sky is the limit. I can’t speak any higher of him for his on-the-field stuff.”
First team All-County
Defensive linemen
Troy Galabuzi, Mt. Hebron, senior: At 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, finished with a county-best 15 sacks.
Daniel McPherson, Howard, senior: Strong 6-foot, 265-pound end was quick off the ball and wreaked havoc in opposing backfields.
Elijah Queen, Wilde Lake, senior: Quick off the snap at 6-foot-2, 230 pounds to finish with 10 sacks, third most in the county.
Michael Robbins, Glenelg, senior: Helped anchor the Gladiators defensive line with 42 tackles, including six for loss, and two sacks.
Linebackers
Christian Chen, Glenelg, sophomore: Disruptive in both the run and the pass, Chen finished with 49 tackles, including six for loss, and two interceptions.
Daniel Fahmy, River Hill, senior: Six-foot, 205-pound linebacker finished with 84 tackles.
Jordan Garnett, Wilde Lake, senior: The 5-foot-10, 160-pounder led the Wildecats with 10 sacks.
Connor Perrigan, Long Reach, senior: The 6-foot-2, 175-pound standup end totaled eight sacks.
Defensive backs
Jerome Colbert III, Atholton, senior: Speedy 6-foot-1, 160-pound cornerback had four interceptions.
Aki Harvey, Oakland Mills, senior: Rangy 6-foot-4, 185-pound cornerback picked off four passes and also shone as a wide receiver.
Malik Hemmeian, Atholton, senior: Caught 75-yard touchdown pass versus Glenelg and, at 6-foot, 180 pounds, had 37 solo tackles and three pass breakups.
Kam Wilson-Anderson, Mt. Hebron, senior: Safety, at 5-foot-8, 145-pounds, played two ways and compiled 70 tackles, eight pass breakups and one forced fumble.
Punter
Clay Lancelotta, Mt. Hebron, junior
Second team
Defensive linemen
Charles Decelles, Atholton senior
Brian Keys, Reservoir, senior
Dylan McCullough, River Hill, junior
Mike Reid, Long Reach, junior
Linebackers
Kian Payne, Glenelg, senior
Austin Stewart, Hammond, senior
Taye Watson, Oakland Mills, senior
Tyler Windsor, River Hill, junior
Defensive backs
Keondre Dorsey, Wilde Lake, senior
Zach Dubois, Glenelg senior
Devron Johnson, River Hill, senior
Punter
Cody Tarvis, Long Reach, senior
Honorable mention
Matthew Behrmann, River Hill (DB); Troy Burker, Howard (LB); Brendan Cauley, Glenelg (LB); Myon Davis, Mt. Hebron (DL); Tra Evans, Atholton (DB); Abe Kamara, Long Reach (DB); Kaiden Lee, Oakland Mills (DL); John Masterman, Glenelg (DL); Deshawn Moyle, Long Reach (DL); Justin Niketa, Howard (LB); Divine Rice, Long Reach (DB).
Final statistical leaders
Tackles: T1. Kharles Ngansi, Oakland Mills, 103; T1. Dylan McCullough, River Hill, 103; 3. Ethan Burnett, River Hill, 91; 4. Kian Payne, Glenelg, 86; 5. Daniel Fahmy, River Hill 84; T6. Martin Lunsford, Marriotts Ridge, 83; T6. Matthew Behrmann, River Hill, 83.
Sacks: 1. Troy Galabuzi, Mt. Hebron, 15; 2. Kharles Ngansi, Oakland Mills, 10.5; T3. Jordan Garnett, Wilde Lake, 10; T3. Eli Queen, Wilde Lake, 10; 5. Connor Perrigan, Long Reach, 8; 6. Taye Watson, Oakland Mills, 6; T7. Deshawn Moye, Long Reach, 4; T7. Korede Sogbesan, Atholton, 4; T7. Kaiden Lee, Oakland Mills, 4; T7. Tyler Windsor, River Hill; 4. T7. Tyler Cherubin, Reservoir, 4.
Interceptions: 1. Keondre Dorsey, Wilde Lake, 6; 2. Matthew Behrmann, River Hill, 5; T3. Aki Harvey, Oakland Mills, 4; T3. Kanye Holland, Oakland Mills, 4; T3. Jerome Colbert III, Atholton, 4; T3. Bisi Owens, Glenelg, 4; T7. Zach DuBois, Glenelg, 3; T7. Jayden Etheridge, Long Reach, 3; T7. Divine Rice, Long Reach, 3; T7. Max Richardson, Wilde Lake, 3.