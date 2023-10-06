Jordan Tate has completed 30 of 42 attempts for 575 yards, with 6 touchdowns in four games.

Howard County high school football 2023 passing leaders | PHOTOS

Take a look at the Howard County football players with 150 passing yards or more through Week 5 of the 2023 season. If you would like to update your photo if we're missing one, please send it to jsteinberg@baltsun.com. Note: Not all teams submitted stats.

Howard County 2023 passing leaders (through Week 5)

Tobie Lewis, Mt. Hebron: 194 yards

Tobie Lewis has completed 16 of 20 attempts for 194 yards, with 1 touchdown in 5 games.

Richard Mills, Marriotts Ridge: 220 yards

Richard Mills has completed 23 of 33 attempts for 220 yards, with 2 touchdowns and 4 interceptions in 5 games.

Colin Michaelson, Long Reach: 228 yards

Colin Michaelson (not pictured) has completed 19 of 37 attempts for 228 yards, with 3 touchdowns and 1 interception in 3 games.

Kris Rogers, Oakland Mills: 263 yards

Kris Rogers has completed 21 of 52 attempts for 263 yards, with 2 touchdowns and 4 interceptions in 5 games.

Robert Hicks, Long Reach: 341 yards

Robert Hicks (not pictured) has completed 20 of 31 attempts for 341 yards, with 4 touchdowns in 3 games.

Dylan Kimmel, Howard: 376 yards

Dylan Kimmel has completed 28 of 52 attempts for 376 yards, with 2 touchdowns in 5 games.

Zach LaFountain, Glenelg: 564 yards

Zach LaFountain has completed 36 of 59 attempts for 564 yards, with 6 touchdowns and 5 interceptions in five games.

Jordan Tate, Reservoir: 575 yards

Jordan Tate has completed 30 of 42 attempts for 575 yards, with 6 touchdowns in four games.

Tyler Bell, Atholton: 652 yards

Tyler Bell (not pictured) has completed 34 of 69 attempts for 652 yards, with 5 touchdowns and 4 interceptions in five games.

