Howard County 2023 boys lacrosse season preview: Several teams aiming to dethrone county champion Mt. Hebron

Many of last season’s top Howard County boys lacrosse performers graduated, opening the door for new players to step up in increased roles.

Mt. Hebron headlines the county field, capturing the program’s first county title in 15 years last year, while Glenelg and Marriotts Ridge are expected to be top contenders.

Chapelgate competes in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association C Conference. The 12 Howard County public school teams are split between Class 2A West and Class 3A East. Glenelg, Hammond, Oakland Mills and Wilde Lake are in 2A West Region I. Centennial, Howard, Mt. Hebron and Marriotts Ridge are all part of 3A East Region I. Atholton, Long Reach, Reservoir and River Hill

The regular season begins Tuesday and runs through May 6, with the regional tournament beginning on May 10. The state playoffs begin May 17 with the season concluding May 23-25 at Mustang Stadium at Stevenson University.

Here is a preview of the Howard County teams.

Atholton

Coach: Alex McCoy, sixth season

2022 record: 3-10

Top returners: Seniors Spencer Krasnick (A), Glen Billard (A), Tuscan Mulinazzi (M) and Ben Hebron (LSM); junior Andrew Marr (GK).

Newcomers to watch: Juniors Camden Thibeault (M) and Andy Christiansen (D).

On the field: Krasnick was named second team All-County as a junior and is expected to help lead the Raiders’ offense. Billard and Mulinazzi provide further depth and versatility offensively, while Hebron and Marr will be two integral parts of the Raiders’ defense.

Coach’s outlook: “Led by a strong senior class with focus and a desire to compete, this team is defined by its ability to scrap in between the lines and energy it brings every day.”

Centennial's Cam Westlake holds on to the ball while being surrounded by Mt. Hebron defenders during a game last season. (Daniel Kucin Jr./Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Centennial

Coach: Gregg Smith, second season

2022 record: 7-6

Top returners: Seniors Angelo Rosata (GK) and Will Cavey (D); juniors Will Holland (LSM) and Cam Westlake (A).

Newcomers to watch: Senior Caden Alkire (D); junior Landen Cole (M); sophomore Logan Campbell (M).

On the field: Westlake had 22 goals and 11 assists as a sophomore and will be Centennial’s leader offensively. He’ll take over more responsibility after graduating a pair of All-County performers in Josh Flick and James MacLellan. Rosata, Cavey, Alkire and Holland give the Eagles valuable experience defensively.

Coach’s Outlook: “We are young but look to improve every day.”

Chapelgate Christian

Coach: John Radcliffe, second season

2022 record: 4-7

Top returners: Juniors Brady Wright (GK) and Matias Perez (D); sophomore Deacon Beideman (A).

Newcomer to watch: Junior Hale Wagner (FOGO/M).

On the field: Junior midfielder Alex Lawler and sophomore midfielder Jalen Lewis are expected to lead the Yellow Jackets offensively this season. Wright and Perez give Chapelgate valuable experience defensively.

Coach’s outlook: “We lost a good senior class from last season and our leading scorer, but we have many good returning players who have the opportunity to step up. Our scoring will be much more well-rounded this year, and our defense will have more chemistry. We aim to make the MIAA C Conference playoffs for the second year in a row.”

Glenelg brothers Tim and Chris Iannarino celebrate a goal during last year's regional championship game against Century. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Glenelg

Coach: Joshua Hatmaker, 20th season

2022 record: 13-5, Class 2A state quarterfinalist

Top returners: Seniors Jacob Szczepanski (M) and Michael Krohn (D); juniors Tim Iannarino (A), Chris Iannarino (M) and Conner Hammond (M).

Newcomers to watch: Seniors Jason Klopp (A) and Adrian Garcia (M); sophomores Zach Coughlin (GK), Shane Dubois (D/LSM), Drew LaPointe (SSDM) and Brandon Klopp (A).

On the field: Szczepanski will be a key part of Glenelg’s midfield, with 23 goals and six assists last season. Chris Iannarino provides added versatility from the midfield group, named second-team All-County. Krohn was also named second team All-County last season and will headline the Gladiators’ defense, with Coughlin stepping in as a first-year varsity starter in net.

Coach’s outlook: “Promising, we have a great mix of veteran players and some very talented younger players. We must limit our mistakes along the way and make sure we take advantage of putting some really talented kids on the field. The older kids have been really good leaders with integrating our younger players into our systems.”

Hammond

Coach: Daniel Amacher, fourth season

2022 record: 2-10

Top returners: Seniors Sam Baldwin (D) and Mason Abuelhawa (A); sophomore Marcus Lee (M).

Newcomer to watch: Freshman Zach Terry (LSM/D).

On the field: Baldwin provides valuable experience for the Golden Bears defensively, while Terry will add an infusion of youth to that unit. Abuelhawa headlines Hammond’s returners offensively, as the Golden Bears will look to integrate several young players.

Coach’s outlook: “We have a relatively young team, mixed in with some key guys returning on both sides of the ball. We’re really relying on the experience of returners to help get our younger guys up to speed quicker. For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, Hammond will have a JV team. The number of JV guys and the raw athleticism across both teams gives us coaches a lot to look forward to both during this season and in the next few years to come.”

Howard's Jayden Denicola returns for the Lions after scoring 16 goals last season. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Howard

Coach: Shea Conway, second season

2022 record: 9-6

Top returners: Seniors Grant Peffall (D) and Dominick Giangrosso (A); junior Jayden Denicola (M).

Newcomers to watch: Seniors Taylor Williams (A), Matt Baur (A) and Blake Stolarik (GK)

On the field: Peffall was second team All-County last season with 38 ground balls and 17 caused turnovers, while Denicola (16 goals, 12 assists) and Giangrasso (14 goals, 6 assists) will be key for Howard offensively. Williams and Baur will provide added versatility offensively, while Stolarik takes over in net for the Lions.

Coach’s outlook: “As a coaching staff we’re pleased with the leadership that has been demonstrated this pre-season. In order to compete at the highest level in county play, we’ll need to be consistent and committed to upholding our standards as a program. We’re excited with the blend of our returning players and new faces that are looking to make an impact.”

Long Reach

Coach: Frank Valenza, 21st season

2022 record: 0-13

Top returners: Senior Logan Boone; sophomore Chase Hopkins (A).

On the field: Boone, a transfer from Howard, gives the Lightning some valuable varsity experience. Hopkins will lead Long Reach’s offense in his second varsity season.

Coach’s outlook: “We’re a very young, inexperienced team. We have some good athletes, but it will take some time to teach them the game.”

Marriotts Ridge's Quinn Jenkins tries to advance the ball upfield past a Centennial defender during a game last season. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Marriotts Ridge

Coach: Matthew Richter, first season

2022 record: 8-8

Top returners: Seniors Alex Koenig (D), Andre Duroseau (D), Nate Flury (M), Drew Fisher (M) and Quinn Jenkins (M).

Newcomers to watch: Juniors Mike Machiran (A), Christian Luke (A), Aidan Ro (FOGO/M) and Ian Murphy (GK).

On the field: The Mustangs graduated four first-team All-County performers from last year’s team. Machiran, Luke, Fisher and Jenkins will look to fill the void offensively left by the graduation of Mac Clevenger and Topher Kennedy. Koenig and Duroseau gives Marriotts Ridge experience defensively after losing Casey Pung to graduation. Murphy takes over in cage for Tyler Gladstone who was first team All-County last season.

Coach’s Outlook: “After an 8-8 season last year Marriotts Ridge Lacrosse program is excited to improve as the season goes on. Players have been working hard in order to compete and have fun this lacrosse season.”

Mt. Hebron's Maverick Smith will be a leader for a Vikings team out to defend its county title. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Mt. Hebron

Coach: Michael McCarthy, 17th season

2022 record: 17-2, Howard County Champion, Class 3A state runner-up

Top returners: Senior Rich Tangires (A); juniors Maverick Smith (M), Keegan Ryan (M) and Cooper Stockenberg (A).

Newcomers to watch: Juniors Logan Foust (A), Connor Van Horne (D) and Myon Davis (GK).

On the field: Tangires had 38 goals and 16 assists, last season, effective as the Vikings’ crease attackman. Ryan (32 Goals, 20 assists) and Smith (32 goals, 12 assists) give Mt. Hebron added offensive versatility from the midfield. Stockenberg will be another key offensive piece, scoring 20 goals and adding seven assists in 10 games. Davis takes over in goal for Everett Armstead, the 2022 Howard County Times Player of the Year.

Coach’s Outlook: “We graduated eight starters and five on the defensive end. Our team has a lot of potential but also a lot of questions going into the season. We really like our young defense but they will have to grow up real quick as the first three weeks of our schedule is really challenging. Our offense has the potential to be one of the best in the state with senior attackman Rich Tangires leading the way alongside juniors Keegan Ryan (UMBC commit) and Maverick Smith (Delaware commit) and Cooper Stockenberg.”

Oakland Mills

Coach: Bryan Cole, first season

2022 record: 1-12

Top returners: Senior Blake Nguyen (A); juniors Emilio Rivas (M) and Peter Farley (A); sophomores Xavier Vereen (M) and Joe McConaghy (D).

Newcomers to watch: Senior Xavier Patterson (M); sophomore Owen Anderson (A).

On the field: Nguyen will lead Oakland Mills’ offense, their leading scorer last season. Vereen, Rivas and Patterson give the Scorpions versatility in the midfield.

Coach’s outlook: “We have a young, yet determined, group of young men who have been putting in the work during the preseason. We are looking to expand our numbers and compete this season.”

Reservoir

Coach: Robert While, first season

2022 record: 9-7, Class 3A East Region II finalist

Top returners: Senior Joey Schinner (A); juniors Kevin Sisk (D) and Graham Leary (A); sophomore Nolan Baer (GK).

Newcomers to watch: Junior Miles Reinders (D).

On the field: Sisk was a do it all player for the Gators last season with 13 goals and 13 assists, also winning 56.4% of his faceoffs. Schinner and Leary headline the Gators’ attack unit with Schinner named second team All-County last season. Baer is entering his second season as Reservoir’s starter in the cage.

Coach’s outlook: “We are looking to be competitive in every game and improve upon our county record. We will lean on strong leadership in our returning players and seek contributions from the rising juniors, players who return after a season off, and some athletes new to the team. We will be strong defensively and between the restraining lines as we work to develop our offensive chemistry.”

River Hill's Ryan Fowler, left, takes a check from and Howard's Will Stephanos during a game last season. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

River Hill

Coach: Keith Gonsouland, 22nd season

2022 record: 11-6, Class 3A state quarterfinalist

Top returners: Seniors Colin Fowler (D) and Kody Johnson (D); juniors Josh Davis (M) and Nate Bacon (M); sophomores Ryan Fowler (A) and Shane Schrecenghost (M).

Newcomers to watch: Junior Johnathan Li (D); sophomore Jack Hardman (GK).

On the field: Davis, Bacon and Schrecenghost will look to fill the void in the midfield left by the graduation of Ethan Varani, a first team All-County performer with 41 goals and 10 assists last season. Hardman steps in between the pipes for Charlie Kluckhuhn who graduated, with Fowler and Johnson stepping into larger leadership roles defensively.

Coach’s outlook: “We lost 14 seniors from last year’s team who played major roles for our team. This year’s group has worked extremely hard this off-season and will be ready to fill some big shoes. As the season progresses the key to our season will depend on how well our players develop and understand their roles. Our goal is to play our best lacrosse in May.”

Wilde Lake

Coach: Tony Bell, second season

2022 record: 5-8

Top returners: Senior Rowley Jackson (A); juniors Lewis Collora (GK) and Sam Phelps (M).

Newcomer to watch: Sophomore Afton Davis (M).

On the field: Jackson was named second team All-County as a junior and led the Wildecats with over 55 points, excelling as both a scorer and facilitator. Collora will anchor the defense coming off last season where he finished with 170 saves.

Coach’s outlook: “We are still a young and growing team. We have won the Columbia Cup four years in a row and are looking to take the next step with beating some of the power teams in the county. We return four seniors, 10 juniors and six sophomores and are excited to play in one of the best lacrosse counties in the state of Maryland.”