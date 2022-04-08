Glenelg senior Bisi Owens displays offensive versatility earning 2021-22 Howard County Times boys basketball Player of the Year

Glenelg senior Bisi Owens elevated for a dunk against Reservoir on Feb. 4 and was fouled hard on the attempt.

Making 3 of 4 three throws after the flagrant foul, Owens took over in the ensuing 40 seconds. First, he stole the ball on back-to-back possessions, leading to consecutive transition dunks. He then capped off that dominant stretch with a deep 3-pointer. Overall, the dynamic Owens scored 11 points in 40 seconds, emblematic of how he could take over a game at any moment.

“That was probably one of my best moments of the year,” Owens said. “I really wasn’t having a great game before that and I feel like all the commotion and everything that was happening made me come to the realization that, ‘OK, now it’s time for me to take over this game.’”

It was a highlight in a stellar season for Owens, a season that led to him being named the 2021-22 Howard County Times/Columbia Flier boys basketball Player of the Year.

Glenelg senior Bisi Owen was able to score all over the floor for the Gladiators, equally dangerous behind the arc and in the paint. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Owens finished with 27 points that night against the Gators, one of nine games this season where he scored at least 25 points as Glenelg’s (12-6, 8-5 Howard County) most consistent offensive threat. He finished the season averaging a Howard-County best 22 points per game.

The veteran was a versatile offensively threat, attacking defenses in a multitude of ways. He knocked down 47 3-pointers, shot an efficient 56.2% from within the arc and threw down 25 dunks.

“Bisi can do it all,” Glenelg coach Alex Blazek said. “He’s what we like to call a three-level player. He plays at and above the rim. His mid-range game from 15 feet and in is one of the best I’ve ever seen. He also can live life behind the arc made 47 3-pointers for us. He’s a really complete player on the offensive side of the ball. He can handle the ball for us, phenomenal passer.”

The senior saved his best performance for the postseason, posting a season-high 30 points in a 49-45 victory over Middletown in the Class 2A West Region II quarterfinal. The Gladiators season ended the following game in a narrow semifinal loss against eventual 2A West Region II champion Williamsport.

In the fall, Owens won the 2021 Howard County Offensive Player of the Year honor in football. Owens is committed to play Division I football at the University of Pennsylvania.

“I wasn’t entirely expecting it, so when I got the phone call from my coach that told me and I was at a loss for words,” Owens said. “There’s a lot of talent in this county, very solid teams and players, so it was an emotional moment for me. Coming into the year, I had the goal in mind to get player of the year for both football and basketball and getting that phone call from was just like a mission accomplished kind of feeling. I was overjoyed.”

While Owens’ offensive impact is well-documented, his leadership and defense were also integral parts of the Gladiators’ success. Showcasing his high basketball IQ, Owens defended all five positions on the floor, displaying a knack for disrupting opponent’s passing lanes.

He finished with four or more steals six times, including a six-steal playoff performance against Williamsport. The veteran was also a force on the glass averaging 8.2 rebounds per game, posting 10 double-doubles on the season, including a season-high 14 rebounds against Mt. Hebron on Feb. 10.

His leadership on the floor also transitioned to practice and the film room, where Owens consistently made sure to hold teammates accountable. As a player with extensive varsity experience, Owens made sure his teammates were adhering to the high standard at Glenelg.

“Whether a kids a captain or not that doesn’t really matter, they’re going to craft natural leaders and Bisi is certainly one of those kids,” Blazek said. “I think being quarterback in football helped him in that commanding the huddle and just his overall mindset is going to be tough to replace. We just don’t get this many kids like Bisi at Glenelg very often, so when we do have one it’s just truly special.”

Atholton's Zach Callender, left, is a first team All-Howard County selection. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

First team All-County

Zach Callender, senior, Atholton

Callender was the Raiders leading scorer averaging 13.1 points per game, saving some of his best performances for the playoffs. The veteran scored a season-high 30 points in the 62-55 Class 3A state quarterfinal victory over Kenwood.

He showcased the ability to score in several ways, pulling up off the dribble, also attacking the basket. As the main initiator offensively, he averaged a team-high 3.5 assists per game. Defensively, he also led Atholton averaging 3.5 steals per game. Forcing turnovers were when the veteran was at his best, utilizing his athleticism to draw contact and energize the Raiders’ fast-break offense.

Marriotts Ridge's Patrick Curtin is a first team All-Howard County selection. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Patrick Curtin, freshman, Marriotts Ridge

Curtin helped guide the Mustangs to the first county championship in school history. He averaged a team-high 17.8 points per game, including a 29-point performance against Atholton in the late stages of the regular season.

The freshman scored 20 or more points eight times during the regular season, and showcased his prolific 3-point shooting, knocking down 34 shots from behind the arc. He also shot 76% from the free-throw line and led Marriotts Ridge with 2.1 steals a game.

Marriotts Ridge's Kaden Bryan is a first team All-Howard County selection. (Steve Ruark for Baltimore Sun Media/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Kaden Bryan, junior, Marriotts Ridge

Bryan played another integral part in the Mustangs capturing the county and regional championship. In the Class 3A East Region I final against Centennial he scored 32 points.

For the season, he averaged 16.5 points per game, which ranked second on the team. He also averaged 9.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game.

Long Reach's Christian Dean is a first team All-Howard County selection. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Christian Dean, junior, Long Reach

Dean was the Lightning main catalyst offensively, averaging a team-high 13.6 points per game. He scored in double figures 14 of 16 regular season games, including 22 points in a 61-57 victory over Reservoir on Feb. 2.

The junior averaged a team-high 8.3 rebounds and 3.1 steals per game, using those opportunities to attack defenses before they were settled.

River Hill's Levi Lawal is a first team All-Howard County selection. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Levi Lawal, senior, River Hill

The veteran averaged a team-high 12.8 points per game, scoring in double figures 11 of 15 regular season games. Lawal was efficient, shooting a team best 48% from the field.

In River Hill’s 42-40 victory Oakland Mills in the Class 3A East Region II quarterfinal, he led the Hawks with 18 points and seven rebounds. He was River Hill’s leading rebounder averaging 8.2 per game, including 1.7 offensive rebounds per game.

Wilde Lake's Nathan Hiteshew is a first team All-Howard County selection. (Terrance Williams for Baltimore Sun Media/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Nathan Hiteshew, junior, Wilde Lake

Hiteshew was the Wildecats leading scorer averaging 18.8 points per game. He scored at least 20 points eight times, highlighted by a career-high 29-point performance in a 67-65 overtime victory over Atholton on Feb. 15.

He shot 33.9% on 3-pointers and 71% from the free-throw line. Despite being a guard and playing away from the rim often, he led the Wildecats with 25 blocks.

Chapelgate Christian's Jax Felder is a first team All-Howard County selection. (Jen Rynda / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Jax Felder, senior, Chapelgate Christian

Felder led the Yellow Jackets in scoring, averaging 14.1 points per game. He scored 27 points in a 58-55 victory over St. John’s Catholic Prep, on Feb. 11, helping the Yellow Jackets win three of their final five regular season games.

Felder shot 79% from the free-throw line and 39% from behind the arc. He helped lead Chapelgate into the MIAA B Conference quarterfinals.

Marriotts Ridge head coach Seth Willingham has been named the 2021-22 Howard County Coach of the Year. (Steve Ruark for Baltimore Sun Media/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Coach of the Year

Seth Willingham, Marriotts Ridge

Taking over for Marcus Lewis early in the season after he was named the Athletics and Activities Manager at Reservoir, Willingham guided the Mustangs to county and regional championships. Marriotts Ridge began the season 7-0 before suffering their first defeat and bounced back from that loss with a four-game winning streak.

A veteran coach in Howard County, he returned to the sidelines achieving two of the goals the program set before the season. The county and Class 3A East Region I championship were both the first since Marriotts Ridge opened in 2005.

Second team All-County

Kain Corkeron, sophomore, Wilde Lake: Corkeron finished the season second on the team averaging 14.4 ppg, scoring in double figures each of the first 13 games.

Xavier Gilliam, sophomore, Wilde Lake: Gilliam averaged a double-double with 10.8 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.

Ayyub Rabb, senior, Atholton: Rabb averaged 12.7 points per game for the Raiders.

Ty Beck-Winter, junior, Centennial: Beck-Winter averaged 11.7 points per game. The junior shot 36.5% on 3-pointers.

Ian Addison, senior, Hammond: Addison averaged a team-high 14.9 points per game and shot 79% at the free-throw line.

Ethan Maokhamphiou, junior, Howard: Maokhamphiou led the Lions in scoring averaging 15.2 points per game. The junior knocked down 42 3-pointers.

Zech Chin, junior, Reservoir: Chin led the Gators averaging a 13.2 points per game. He scored in double figures 10 times during the regular season.

Honorable mention

Mason Murray, senior, Atholton; Tyler Longwell, junior, Centennial; RJ Barnes, sophomore, Long Reach; CJ Kocak, senior, Marriotts Ridge; Zahir Daniels, junior, Oakland Mills; Eric Siedlich, senior, Glenelg; Logan Dunn, senior, Mt. Hebron

Final standings

1. Marriotts Ridge (11-2 Howard County, 14-4 overall); 2. Atholton (12-3, 16-4); 3. Long Reach (9-4, 12-6); 4. Glenelg (8-5, 12-6); 5. Centennial (8-7, 11-8); 6. River Hill (8-5, 9-8); 7. Wilde Lake (9-7, 9-8); 8. Reservoir (6-7, 8-8); 9. Howard (3-10, 7-11); 10. Hammond (4-10, 5-11); 11. Oakland Mills (4-11, 4-12); 12. Mt. Hebron (1-12, 1-15); MIAA A Conference Glenelg Country (4-12, 4-14); MIAA B Conference Chapelgate Christian (9-9, 19-14);