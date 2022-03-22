Howard County 2022 baseball preview: Class 3A state runner-up Atholton headlines a competitive county race

After last year’s shortened schedule, Howard County baseball teams are ready to compete with a full regular season and postseason once again.

The consensus among coaches is that there will be plenty of competition this season. Both Atholton and Centennial have strong teams after last season’s success, while Glenelg, River Hill and Reservoir all return pivotal players from last season.

The 12 Howard County teams are split across multiple classes with nine of the 12 county teams in Class 3A East. Centennial, Howard, Marriotts Ridge and Mt. Hebron are each in Class 3A East Region I. Atholton, Long Reach, Reservoir, River Hill and Wilde Lake make up the teams in Class 3A East Region II. Glenelg, Hammond and Oakland Mills are in the Class 2A West Region II.

The regular season concludes on May 9 with state tournament seeding scheduled for May 10. Regional quarterfinals will take place on May 12, followed by the semifinals on May 14. Regional finals take place May 17, followed by state quarterfinals on May 20 and 21. The state semifinals will be held on May 24, with the state finals scheduled for May 27 and 28 at Regency Furniture Stadium.

Here is a team-by-team look at Howard County. Editor’s note: Not all teams returned requests for information.

Atholton's Liam Snow pitches in a game last season against Glenelg. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Atholton

Coach: Scott Peddicord, fourth season

Last season: 12-4, Class 3A state runner-up

Top returning players: Seniors Jason Drucker (P/OF) and Liam Snow (P/UTL); juniors Diego Carrion (SS), Scotty Vaszil (P/Utility) and Kurtis MacKenzie (P/IF).

On the field: The Raiders advanced the furthest of any Howard County baseball team in 2021 and will look to replicate that success. Atholton loses Branden Brown to graduation, awarded the 2021 Howard County Co-Pitcher of the Year posting a 0.64 ERA. However, the Raiders have other talented arms they’ll lean on. Snow tallied a 1.18 ERA last season and a 4-0 record, while MacKenzie struck out 25 in 21⅔ innings. Offensively, Carrion looks to build on a terrific 2021 season. As a sophomore, Carrion hit .320 with 5 extra base hits and 12 RBIs. Outside of the returning players both sophomore infielder/pitcher Aaron Lutz and junior pitcher/outfielder Alex Halbert are expected to make an impact.

Coach’s outlook: “Last year’s playoff run set some very high expectations for this season. Our goal is to take it one game at a time.”

Centennial

Coach: Dennis Ahearn, 20th season

2021 record: 13-2

Top returning players: Juniors Qwynn Ahearn (C) and Carter Watson (P, OF, 1B); sophomores Cade Ahearn (P/1B) and Zach Harris (P/SS),

On the field: Coming off a county championship, the Eagles return several impact players. Cade Ahearn allowed just one earned run during the regular season last year and finished with 35 strikeouts. He was selected to the Maryland State Association of Baseball Coaches preseason All-State team. Another player Centennial is happy to have back is Qwynn Ahearn. The junior is a strong defensive catcher who shows off the ability to hate for both power and average. He was also selected to the MSABC preseason All-State team. The closer for Centennial last season, Harris will look to provide a more expansive role this year both on the field and in the lineup. Losing many seniors last year, senior pitcher/outfielder Sean Conway is expected to take a step forward this season.

Coach’s outlook: “We graduated eight seniors, six who were key starters. We have a good corps of impact players coming back. Our success will depend on that core performing well and then having newcomers step up to be key role players who can contribute in significant ways.”

[ Glenelg's Andrew Johnson was the 2021 Howard County Baseball Player of the Year ]

Glenelg

Coach: Steve Tiffany, fifth season

Last season: 10-4, lost in Class 2A West Regional final

Top returning players: Seniors Spenser Flavin (P), Todd Calhoun (OF) and Kyle Carl (SS); juniors Alfonse Dello Russo (OF) and DJ Stolba (OF); sophomores, Zach Lafountain (P/MIF) and Logan Pushceck (3B)

On the field: The Gladiators are headlined by their outfield trio in Dello Russo, Stolba and Calhoun. As a sophomore, Dello Russo led Glenelg with a .410 batting average and a .521 OBP, also showcasing his speed with double-digit steals. Glenelg’s pitching staff will miss 2021 Howard County Player of the Year Andrew Johnson, who’s now playing at the University of Maryland. With his absence, the Gladiators will rely on their defense. Adding onto the returners, the Gladiators welcome in a trio of utility players with juniors Josh Hall and Nick Duvall, as well as freshman Nick Bilotto. Juniors Landon Castor and Riley Suszkwi will provide added depth both in the rotation and at first base.

Coach’s outlook: “Last year was the best team I’ve coached. This team may be more complete. In my opinion, we have the best defensive outfield in the county, maybe the state. We will be very good overall defensively. Right now, this also may be the best offensive team I’ve coached. Our 2022 season will come down to pitching. If we can throw strikes and battle on the mound, we will be a tough out.”

Howard

Coach: Jason Grebe, second season

Last season: 9-6, 4A East Region I champions

Top returning players: Seniors Jake Keller (OF/P) and Cameron Vela (P/IF); juniors Nathan Black (SS/P), Drake Sherman (OF) and Thor Nystrom (1B/OF)

On the field: The Lions lost last season’s leadoff hitter, Ryan Anderson to graduation. With his absence, Keller is expected to headline the returners in Howard’s lineup in 2022. Losing many seniors from last year’s group, the Lions have a plethora of younger players ready to step in. Juniors Zachary Yankle and Alex Fisher will look to make an impact. Sophomores Sean Dawes and Hunter Hilte as well as freshman JT Stanyard and Dylan Abrahams are all names to keep on eye for Howard’s young team.

Coach’s outlook: “We graduated 13 seniors from last year’s team so we have a lot of new faces and will be one of the younger teams in the league. We have many talented underclassmen that will be asked to fill roles and our success will depend on how quickly they can adjust to the speed of the game at the varsity level.”

Marriotts Ridge first baseman Brandon Lake readies to tag out a Centennial baserunner during a game last season. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Marriotts Ridge

Coach: Paul Eckert, 18th season

Last season: 6-7

Top returning players: Seniors, Brandon Lake (1B) and Nick Russo (P); juniors Adam Macfarlane (OF/P) and Logan Anderson (OF/P); sophomore Chase Kamerman (SS/P)

On the field: The Mustangs enter the 2022 season with just five seniors. Lake was Marriotts Ridge’s most consistent hitter in 2021 posting .371 average and .489 OBP in 47 plate appearances. In limited plate appearances in 2021 Macfarlane impressed finishing with a .462 average and .533 OBP. Both Macfarlane and Russo will look to build on strong 2021 campaigns, ending the year with 1.81 and 2.13 ERAs, respectively. Russo stuck out 29 in 23 innings. With a lot of underclassmen, Marriotts Ridge will turn to junior outfielder/pitcher Griffin Rousell and fellow outfielder/pitcher Luca Obitz to step up in increased roles.

Coach’s outlook: “We will likely have a regular lineup with only one senior in it for many of our games. We hope to be better in April than we are in March and better in May than we are in April. Our team is young and our boys are looking to show that they can play at this level. We hope to be very capable of competing with any team on any day.”

Mt. Hebron

Coach: Aaron Wilson, first season

Last season: 4-9

On the field: After finishing under .500 in 2021, the Vikings are looking to turn the corner in Wilson’s first season with many starters returning. Mt. Hebron lost second team All-County middle infielder Josh Barke last season and are hoping to have new players step up this season. A pair of newcomers to watch this season are pitcher/outfielder Jacob Berger and outfielder/first basemen.

Coach’s outlook: “We’re looking for a bounce-back year at Mt. Hebron this year. Last year was one of the worst records we’ve posted in the county in a long time. We have a ton of talent with our top pitchers and the majority of our starters returning. Our pitching and defense will be strong this year. The question is if our bats can step up and consistently get runners on and knock them in.”

Reservoir catcher Ben Davis stands in the box in a game against Atholton last season. (Photo courtesy of Woody Eaton)

Oakland Mills

Coach: Jack Cheney, first season

Last season: 1-11

Top returning players: Seniors Heath Franklin (SS) and Roman Mastramico (P).

On the field: After last year’s tough season, the Scorpions are ready to bounce back. Behind their returners, Oakland Mills is looking for freshman outfielder/pitcher Mark Small and sophomore pitcher Luke Maloy to contribute as valuable newcomers. Small will look to add more pop to the lineup, while Maloy hopes to add more depth to the Scorpions rotation.

Coach’s outlook: “I honestly believe that this year we have an opportunity to compete. We have a lot of depth when it comes to pitching, something that has lacked in years past. Although we are in our rebuilding stage after losing some key players from last year, this year is going to be different. I believe we can turn things around. We are going to have a different mindset, a different outlook and a different camaraderie as a team this year.”

Reservoir

Coach: Adam Leader, 20th season

Last season: 7-7

Top returning players: Seniors Ben Davis (C) and Travis Thompson (P/IF); junior Quinn Dean (SS).

On the field: Davis was one of two catchers named first team All-County in 2021 showcasing his power. He hit .405 with five doubles, a home run and 10 RBIs. Davis also showcased a strong arm, throwing out seven of nine runners that attempted to steal bases against him. The Gators will miss outfielder Johnny Welch who led Howard County with 26 hits last season. Beyond their returners, the junior tandem of infielder Zach Gaynor and outfielder Nick Usher are hoping to provide more depth in the lineup.

Coach’s Outlook: “We are hoping our 8 seniors and returners can provide the leadership and experience needed to have a winning season.”

River Hill center fielder Ehi Okojie starts to dive to rob a Reservoir batter of a hit during a baseball game at Reservoir High School on May 14, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

River Hill

Coach: Craig Estrin, first season

Last season: 9-2 lost in regional semifinals

Top returning players: Seniors Will Kilcoyne (3B) and Daniel Sheehan (RHP); juniors Demetre Koutras (SS) and Eje Okojie (OF/RP).

Howard County Times: Top stories Weekdays Daily highlights from Howard County's number one source for local news. >

On the field: The Hawks return a trio of All-County players from 2021 with Koutras and Okojie were first team selections, while Kilcoyne was named to the second team. Koutras finished with a .404 average and also showcased his speed with 11 steals. Okojie impressed in his first season on varsity, posting .652 OBP, which led the county, and a .448 batting average. Like Koutras, he showcased his speed with seven stolen bases. Beyond those players, the Hawks have a plethora of other players who contributed in 2021 including seniors Will Zatkowski, Ryan Pickus and Michael Flaim. Junior Riley Finkelston and sophomore Henry Zatkowski are other returners who chipped in last season.

Coach’s Outlook: “We lost some key players to graduation, but we also return a fair number of starters who gained valuable experience in the shortened 2021 season.”

Wilde Lake

Coach: Steve Fredrick, fourth season

2021 record: 1-10

Top returning players: Seniors Zach Schmidt (P/MI) and Chris Varga (P/OF), juniors Peter Keating (P/OF) and Brady McGonigal (C); sophomores Derek Fermaint (P/CF) and Xavier Gilliam (1B)

On the field: After struggling in 2021, the Wildecats return a strong corps of players in 2022. Their lineup figures to be a strength this season, headlined by Gilliam. As a freshman, he was named first team All-County showcasing his power, leading the county with four home runs, also posting 19 RBIs and a .542 average. Fellow sophomore Fermaint was also extremely efficient at the plate finishing with a .513 OBP in 2021. Two newcomers to keep an eye on are junior third basemen/pitcher Jazir Bonner and outfielder/pitcher Mason Marchant. Both players are hoping to provide added depth both in the lineup and on the mound.

Coach’s outlook: “Our lineup looks to be out strength. A nice blend of on-base skills, power should help us score quite a few runs this season. There will be opportunities for guys to step up on the pitching staff, as several talented but inexperienced arms will be relied upon.”