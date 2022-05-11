Howard County baseball and softball teams seeded for MPSSAA regional playoffs

The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association revealed its regional baseball and softball playoff brackets Tuesday afternoon, with Howard County teams divided up between the 3A East and 2A West regions.

In baseball, Marriotts Ridge (11-7) earned the top seed in Class 3A East Region I, receiving a bye to the regional semifinals. They’ll face the winner of fourth-seeded Mt. Hebron (7-10) and fifth-seeded Manchester Valley on Saturday. The Vikings host the Mavericks on Thursday at 4 p.m. On the other side of the bracket, No. 2 Howard (7-9) faces the winner of third-seeded Centennial and sixth-seeded Westminster on Saturday. The Eagles (7-9) host the Owls on Thursday at 4 p.m.

In 3A East Region II, Howard County champion River Hill (15-3) earned a bye to the regional semifinals. On Saturday, the Hawks face the winner of fourth-seeded Atholton and fifth-seeded Wilde Lake who play on Thursday at 4 p.m. Both No. 2 Reservoir (15-4) and No. 3 Long Reach received byes to the regional semifinals and play on Saturday at 1 p.m.

The remaining Howard County baseball teams are in 2A East Region II with Glenelg (14-5) earning the top seed and a bye to Saturday’s regional semifinals. The Gladiators face the winner of fourth-seeded Hammond and fifth-seeded Middletown who play on Thursday at 4 p.m. On the other side of the bracket, sixth-seeded Oakland Mills travels to No. 3 Walkersville at 4 p.m. Thursday. The winner advances to take on second-seeded Poolesville on Saturday.

Regional finals are scheduled to take place May 17. The eight regional champions will be reseeded 1-8 for the state tournament quarterfinals based on their regular-season winning percentage. The higher seed will host those games.

The state quarterfinals will be on May 20-21. The state semifinals are at predetermined sites on May 24, while state championships will be played May 27-28 at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf.

In softball, Howard is the top seed in 3A East Region I, advancing to Monday’s regional semifinal. It’ll face the winner of fourth-seeded Westminster and fifth-seeded Marriotts Ridge (4-10) who play on Thursday at 4 p.m. Manchester Valley earned the second seed, also advancing to Monday’s regional semifinals. The winner of third-seeded Mt. Hebron (10-6) and sixth-seeded Centennial advances to face the Mavericks. The Vikings and Eagles play Thursday at 4 p.m.

In 3A East Region II, Howard County champion Reservoir (15-0) earned the top seed. The Gators earned a bye to the regional semifinals and face the winner of fourth-seeded Long Reach (9-7) and fifth-seeded Atholton on Monday. The Lightning and Raiders match up on Thursday at 4 p.m. Both No. 2 Wilde Lake (14-4) and No. 3 River Hill (9-5) received byes to the semifinals and will play Monday at 4 p.m.

In 2A West Region II, Glenelg (13-4) earned the second seed and a bye to Monday’s regional semifinals. The Gladiators host the winner of No. 3 Middletown and No. 6 Oakland Mills. Hammond is the fifth seed in the region and takes on fourth-seeded Poolesville on Thursday. The winner meets top seed Walkersville on Monday.

Regional finals are scheduled for May 18 with state quarterfinals May 20-21, hosted by the higher seed. The state semifinals will be at the Bachman Sports Complex May 24 and the season concludes with the state championships on May 27-28 at the University of Maryland.

Baseball

3A East

Region I- 1. Marriotts Ridge; 2. Howard; 3. Centennial; 4. Mt. Hebron; 5. Manchester Valley; 6. Westminster. Region II- 1. River Hill; 2. Reservoir; 3. Long Reach; 4. Atholton; 5. Wilde Lake

2A West

Region II- 1. Glenelg; 2. Poolesville; 3. Walkersville; 4. Hammond; 5. Middletown; 6. Oakland Mills

Softball

3A East

Region I- 1. Howard; 2. Manchester Valley; 3. Mt. Hebron; 4. Westminster; 5. Marriotts Ridge; 6. Centennial. Region II- 1.Reservoir; 2. Wilde Lake; 3. River Hill; 4. Long Reach; 5. Atholton.

2A West

Region II- 1. Walkersville; 2. Glenelg; 3. Middletown; 4.Poolesville; 5. Hammond; 6. Oakland Mills.