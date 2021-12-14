Howard County postpones all Tuesday athletic contests ‘out of an abundance of caution’ as COVID cases rise; update to come Wednesday

All Howard County athletic contests were postponed Tuesday, as reported coronavirus cases continue to rise throughout the area.
School employees were notified via text message of the decision, which wipes out 13 scheduled games between JV and varsity basketball and wrestling. Practices were permitted to go on as scheduled.
An email sent out by Howard County Public School System Tuesday evening said that the decision was made in relation to “the rapidly rising number of COVID-19 cases impacting several HCPSS high schools.”
“This decision was made out of an abundance of caution for the health of our students and staff,” the statement said. It also said the school system is reviewing positive case and outbreak data and will have additional information regarding future extracurricular activities on Wednesday.
According to the daily numbers on the HCPSS COVID-19 dashboard, there were 58 positive tests self-reported at the high school level on Monday — more than double the next highest number for any day during the last week.
As of Tuesday at 4 p.m. no definitive decision had been communicated to school officials regarding future contests.
“The only official word that we got was that games today are postponed, nothing further was said,” Hammond Athletics and Activities Manager Mike Lerner said.