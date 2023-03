Here are the Howard County athletes of the month. This gallery will be updated at the conclusion of each month throughout the season, adding those players who are voted on by the readers. Note: All statistics included for players chosen are sent in by coaches for games during that week. To email statistics and box scores please send all information to either mdscores@baltsun.com or jsteinberg@baltsun.com (Jen Rynda / Baltimore Sun Media Group)