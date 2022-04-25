Across the fields: A look at some of the top teams and performances across Howard County (April 25)

With the regular season winding down and the postseason coming soon, here’s a look at some of the hottest teams and best recent individual performances in various sports around Howard County.

Editor’s note: stats are compiled from reports submitted as of Sunday. Coaches are encouraged to send full box scores after each game to jsteinberg@baltsun.com and mdscores@baltsun.com

Advertisement

Baseball

River Hill: The Hawks continued to roll this week in county with three more victories extending their county record to 10-0, 11-2 overall. In their last three wins, River Hill’s pitching allowed a combined five runs with strong outings from Michael Flaim, Henry Zatkowski and Daniel Sheehan. The offense continues to roll averaging 7.1 runs per game.

Glenelg: The Gladiators (9-3, 6-3 Howard County) have won six consecutive games. Their offense has scored at least six runs scored in each of those games, including a pair of games with more than 10 runs. They next travel to face Oakland Mills on Monday.

Advertisement

Marriotts Ridge: The Mustangs have won six of their past seven games and sit 8-2 overall. In Wednesday’s 16-0 victory over Wilde Lake, Chris Savage threw Marriotts Ridge’s second no-hitter of the year. On Thursday, the Mustangs pitched a second consecutive shutout with a 5-0 victory over Long Reach.

Reservoir: The Gators (9-3, 7-3) have rattled off five consecutive victories, including three in county. Pitching and defense have paced that success allowing a combined four runs over that stretch, including a pair of strong outings from Travis Thompson and Jack Lloyd. They travel to Marriotts Ridge on Monday for a matchup featuring two of the county’s hottest teams.

Wilde Lake's Heather McQueeney scores following a wild pitch during Thursday's game against Mt. Hebron. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Softball

Glenelg: After a lopsided loss to Reservoir, the Gladiators (8-3, 7-3) won four of their next five games. Glenelg’s offense has found a groove recently, scoring 12 or more runs in three of those games. They most defeated Mt. Hebron, 6-0, on Friday for their third shutout of the season.

Reservoir: In a matchup featuring two of the county’s top teams, the Gators defeated Howard, 1-0, on Friday to move to 9-0. Reservoir kept it rolling with an 18-3 victory over Atholton on Saturday to move to 10-0. Maggie Frisvold struck out 15 against Howard.

Wilde Lake: Winners of six straight games, the Wildecats (8-3, 6-3) are firing on all cylinders. Wilde Lake defeated Long Reach, Marriotts Ridge and Mt. Hebron this week, not allowing more than three runs in any of those games. Both Veronica Goode and Brooke Weinig excelled in the circle while Heather and Allison McQueeney led the charge at the plate.

Glenelg's Lily Davis moves with the ball, chased by Marriotts Ridge's Sofie Bender during Wednesday's game. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Girls Lacrosse

Glenelg: The Gladiators (10-0, 5-0) posted a pair of dominant victories over Marriotts Ridge and Wilde Lake. Glenelg’s offensive balance continues to be on display with seven different goal scorers against the Mustangs and 10 different players scoring against the Wildecats.

Mt. Hebron: The Vikings scored back-to-back victories over Howard and Centennial. Mt. Hebron’s offense has shined in the past two games with 15 and 19 goals, respectively.

Boys Lacrosse

Glenelg: Glenelg defeated Marriotts Ridge, 14-11, on Wednesday and Wilde Lake, 19-3, on Friday. Chris Iannarino shined in that game with five goals, as Nick Dalton added four. The Gladiators (8-3, 5-0) have scored more than 10 goals in each of their victories this season.

Advertisement

Mt. Hebron players celebrate after scoring a goal during a game against Centennial. (Daniel Kucin Jr./Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Mt. Hebron: The Vikings (8-1, 5-0) are coming off an impressive 20-5 victory over previously undefeated in county Centennial on Friday. Mt. Hebron’s defense has been excellent recently, allowing five or less goals in each of their last three games.

Tennis

Marriotts Ridge: The Mustangs boys are 8-0, defeating Wilde Lake, 5-0, on Wednesday. The Mustangs girls are 7-1 after a strong 4-1 victory over Wilde Lake.

Centennial: The Eagles boys are now 11-0 with victories over Atholton and River Hill this week. Friday’s matches against River Hill were some of Centennial’s closest of the season with a 3-2 victory over the Hawks. The Eagles girls are 10-1, coming off their first loss of the season against River Hill on Friday in a narrow 3-2 defeat.

Top performers

A list of the top individual performances this week.

Girls Lacrosse

Most goals in a game

8- Sara Novak, Oakland Mills, April 19, vs. Glen Burnie

Advertisement

7- Hannah Haber, Hammond, April 22, vs. Atholton

7- Kat Thayer, Reservoir, April 22 vs. Oakland Mills

7- Alana Leak, Reservoir, April 22 vs. Oakland Mills

7- Kaity Browne, Oakland Mills, April 22 vs. Reservoir

[ Cooper Stockenberger makes his return from injury in Mt. Hebron's win over Centennial. ]

Boys Lacrosse

Most goals in a game

6- Cam Westlake, Centennial, April 20 vs. Reservoir

Advertisement

6- Joseph Schinner, Reservoir, April 22 vs. Oakland Mills

5- Rich Tangires, Mt. Hebron, April 22 vs. Centennial

5- Chris Iannarino, Glenelg, April 22 vs. Wilde Lake

5- Glen Billard, Atholton, April 22 vs. Hammond

Baseball

Most hits in a game

3- Ben Cizek, Marriotts Ridge, April 20 vs. Wilde Lake

Advertisement

3- Michael Flaim, River Hill, April 21 vs. Hammond

3- Eje Okojie, River Hill, April 22 vs. Centennial

[ Marriotts Ridge girls lacrosse’s Maisy Clevenger excels on the field while supporting her mom’s fight with breast cancer ]

Most RBIs in a game

3- Will Kilcoyne, River Hill, April 22 vs. Centennial

3- Ben Cizek, Marriotts Ridge, April 20 vs. Wilde Lake

3- Logan Anderson, Marriotts Ridge, April 20 vs Wilde Lake

Advertisement

Most strikeouts in a game (pitchers)

11- Travis Thompson, Reservoir, April 21 vs. Howard

11- Chris Savage, Marriotts Ridge, April 20 vs. Wilde Lake

[ Team speed helps Wilde Lake softball race past Mt. Hebron. ]

10- Jordan Peguese, Reservoir, April 20 vs. Hammond

9- Nick Russo, Marriotts Ridge, April 21 vs. Long Reach

9- Henry Zatkowski, River Hill, April 20 vs. Howard

Advertisement

9- Michael Flaim, River Hill, April 21 vs. Hammond

Softball

Most hits in a game

4- Heather McQueeney, Wilde Lake, April 21 vs. Mt. Hebron

4- Allison McQueeney, Wilde Lake, April 22 vs. Atholton

Most RBIs in a game

Howard County Times: Top stories Weekdays Daily highlights from Howard County's number one source for local news. >

6- Sierra Sims, Long Reach, April 22 vs. Oakland Mills

Advertisement

5- Allison McQueeney, Wilde Lake, April 22 vs. Atholton

Most strikeouts in a game (pitchers)

16- Maddie Coleman, Howard, April 20 vs. River Hill

15- Maggie Frisvold, Reservoir, April 22 vs. Howard

12- Maddie Coleman, Howard, April 22 vs. Reservoir

12- Brooke Weinig, Wilde Lake, April 22 vs. Atholton