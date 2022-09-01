Howard County 2022 high school girls soccer season preview: Pair of county teams aiming to defend state titles

Crowning a pair of state champions last season, Howard County girls soccer programs will look to replicate that same success in 2022.

Mt. Hebron won the Class 3A title, while Glenelg captured the 2A title, but several other Howard County programs return impact players from last season. According to the coaches, Mt. Hebron, Glenelg and Marriotts Ridge are expected to be some of the county’s best this season.

All 12 Howard County public school teams are split amongst Class 2A West and Class 3A East. Glenelg, Hammond and Oakland Mills are all part of 2A West Region II, while Centennial, Howard, Marriotts Ridge and Mt. Hebron make up 3A East Region I. Atholton, Long Reach, Reservoir, River Hill and Wilde Lake are in 3A East Region II.

Mt. Hebron girls soccer players celebrate a first half goal against River Hill during the 3A state final at Loyola Maryland’s Ridley Athletic Complex on Nov. 20. (Israel Carunungan)

The regular season concludes on Oct. 22 with regional playoffs beginning Oct. 26 and concluding with the regional final on Nov. 1. State quarterfinals will be played on Nov. 4-5 followed by the semifinals on Nov. 11-12. The state championships are Nov. 17-19 played at Loyola University’s Ridley Athletic Complex.

Here’s a look the Howard County teams (note: not all teams responded to requests for information):

Atholton

Coach: Robert Thompson, first season

Last season: 8-3-1

Top returners: Seniors Katherine Illei (M), Emma Cho (M/D), Talia Fields, Georgia Martin, Carly Merwitz; junior Katie Wood (GK)

Newcomers to watch: Sophomores Keagan Williams and Julianna Blair

On the field: Both Illei and Cho are back for their senior seasons after suffering season-ending injuries in 2021, giving the Raiders great experience in the midfield. Wood offers added experience in net, as Atholton returns a veteran-laden unit defensively.

Coach’s outlook: I am very happy with the team’s work rate so far, and while we have some more work to do, I believe a lot of teams will sleep on us this year and hopefully learn the hard way why that is a bad idea.

Chapelgate Christian

Coach: Lydia Radcliffe, fourth season

Last season: 4-12-1

Top returners: Juniors Kya Beans (M), Ella Krabitz (D), Jodie Penn (D)

Newcomers to watch: Freshmen Tavi Decker (GK) Gia Sabbat (F), Emma Toczylowski

On the field: The Yellow Jackets are looking for a bounce back season in 2022 with a mix of youth and experience. Beans and Sabbat are expected to play key roles offensively, while Krabitz and Penn will look to help out Decker in her first varsity season.

Outlook: This year we are going to shock every team we play against. These girls have been working so hard in the offseason and it’s going to pay off! I think we have a good shot at making a good run in the playoffs and being a top team in the conference.

Glenelg’s Stephanie Lathrop, right, slides to get the ball away from Hereford’s Shari Atkins in the second half of last season's Class 2A state championship game. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)

Glenelg

Coach: Vincente D’Antuono, third season

Last season: 15-2, Class 2A state champion

Top returners : Senior Ginny Sung (M); juniors Stephanie Lathrop (F), Carlin Costell (D), Kailey Kasbeer-Betty (D) and Bella Buscher (GK)

Newcomer to watch: Junior Aly Zulu (F)

On the field: The Gladiators are led by a strong junior class, headlined by Lathrop. Howard County’s leading scorer in 2021 with 28 goals and six assists, Lathrop has already tied the program record with 81 career points. Defensively, Costell, Kasbeer-Betty and Buscher gave Glenelg added experience on the back end, from a unit that allowed just 11 goals in 12 regular season games last year.

Coach’s Outlook: I’m looking forward to developing a competitive team.

Hammond

Coach: Molly Schaefer, third season

Last season: 2-10

Top returners: Jenna Wilson (F/M), Morgan Lane (F/D), Angela Niera (D)

Newcomers to watch: Alexis Wright, Vanessa Turpin, Abby Del Favero, Emma Gallagher

On the field: The Golden Bears’ strength will be at the forward position with both Wilson and Lane returning, as the veteran tandem will look to mesh with the younger players on the roster.

Coach’s outlook: We have a young team that is eager and ready to prove they are up for the challenge. In preseason, we have spent time building as a team and getting to know how each other works. This team is full of players who have great ideas on how to move off the ball and make creative plays. We are really excited to see all of the pieces come together this season.

Howard

Coach: Jessica McKay, first season

Last season: 7-4

Top returners : Senior Ansley Glasgow (GK), Danni Farrias (M); junior Lucy Larson (F); sophomore Sadie Smith (F)

Newcomers to watch: Freshmen Sydney Rhodes, Meghan Green

On the field: Both Larson and Smith give the Lions great skill and versatility at the forward position, while Glasgow and Farrias offer senior leadership defensively.

Coach’s outlook: I am really excited to have the opportunity to coach this set of young ladies. We are going to focus on a unified approach to formation and positions.

Long Reach

Coach: Chris Loetell, second season

Last season: 3-10

Top returners: Senior Reagan Burfeind (CB), Michelle Ruano-Campos (CB), Grace Drasin (CM) and Lucy Howe (CM); junior Carly Vincent (D/M)

Newcomers to watch: Junior Kendall Madison (ST); freshmen Haley Ruddy (M), Bailey Knotts (D)

On the field: Both Burfeind and Drasin are captains for the Lightning, providing valuable leadership on the back end. Howe provides added versatility in the midfield, with some younger players also expected to contribute.

Coach’s outlook: I have high expectations for this solid group of young ladies. I don’t know where we will finish from a win-loss record but it will be better than last year. While I don’t see a win every game, I do foresee tough hard-fought close games every night and the ability to surprise any team we play. This team has so much versatility and quality where I can move players around the field and off the bench with very little loss of skill, capability and heart. The sky’s the limit this year.

Marriotts Ridge's Giavana Liberto returns after scoring 16 goals for the Mustangs last season. (Photo courtesy of John McDonnell)

Marriotts Ridge

Coach: Kudzai Dzimiri, first season

Last season: 14-2-1

Top returners: Seniors Giavana Liberto (ST/M), Mollie Anderson (M); juniors Anna Hendrickson (CM), Bridget Ford (CB)

Newcomer to watch: Junior Chloe Lozzi (M/ST)

On the field: After finishing as Howard County champions in 2021, the Mustangs return a wealth of experience all over the field. Liberto finished with 16 goals last season, the second most in the county. Additionally, Marriotts Ridge has great depth in the midfield group spearheaded by Anderson, Hendrickson and Lozzi.

Coach’s outlook: This is a special year for our senior class in which we will be graduating nine players this year from the program. Most of them have been playing varsity soccer since their freshman/sophomore year so we are looking to make a lasting impact during playoffs this year and hopefully make our appearance in states this year. The girls are motivated and are ready to push it to the next level in order to secure a similar record from last year, if not better.

Mt. Hebron's Amari Mehta tries to get past a River Hill challenge during the Class 3A state final. (Israel Carunungan)

Mt. Hebron

Coach: Timothy Deppen, 21st season

Last season: 15-2, Class 3A state champion

Top returners: Seniors Amari Mehta (M), Solana Wynn (M); juniors Leen Jawhar (F), Iva Damyanova (M), Ellie Fiedler (M), Ainsley Wilson (M), Emma Schwartz (D); sophomore Kaitlyn Magdar (D)

Newcomers to watch: Junior Claire Fitzsimmons (GK); sophomores Maria Brogno (D), Ava Skaggs (M)

On the field: After capturing the program’s first state title, the Vikings have experience all over the field. They are particularly deep in the midfield and defense with several impact players returning in those areas. After battling injury last season, Fitzsimmons steps into a larger role as the Vikings starting goalkeeper.

Coach’s outlook: Our squad looks very strong again this season. We are starting the season without a few key returning players from last year due to injuries, but our roster is full of talented, focused and hard-working players. If we can manage to stay healthy all season, I expect us to finish in the top three in the county and be able to make a deep run in the playoffs again this season.

Oakland Mills

Coach: Alex Douyon, third season

Last season: 5-11

Top Returners: Seniors Rebecca Fairbanks (D/M), Kaity Browne (F), Sara Novak (M); junior Brenna Carter (D; sophomore Nkechi Okpokwasili (M/F)

Newcomers to watch: Freshmen Anica Munoz (F/D), Mackensey Smith (F/M), Almira Rafiq (F/M)

On the field: The Scorpions have great depth in the final third with Browne, Okpokwasili, Smith and Rafiq. They also have great versatility with many of those forwards also able to play midfield as well.

Coach’s outlook: Hard work and grit will set the tone for this team. We are looking to continue to be competitive in a good league and hopefully find ways to give ourselves a chance at winning some games.

Reservoir

Coach: Brandon Basilio, first season

Last season: 6-8

Top returners: Seniors Julyana Medina (M) and Alana Jenne (D); junior Maya Gunning (D)

Newcomers to watch: Sophomore Madi Ellis (M); freshmen Giada Monti (M) and Amelia Bachman (M)

On the field: The Gators will look to replace Karis Turner in the final third and Sophie Davidson in the midfield, a pair of all-county players in 2021. Reservoir welcomes in several young midfielders who look to provide added depth and versatility.

Coach’s outlook: I believe that the team this year is going to be competitive and surprise much of the county. With a lot of young players that show a bright future for the program, this year will be a breakout period for them to learn and experience what the Varsity level is like. The team is very driven in their goals of finishing top of the table, being over 500, and conceding less than 10 goals in the season. The girls are excited to accomplish greater heights this year.

River Hill's Julia Purdue, redirects the ball with a header in the first half f a game against Mt. Hebron last season. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

River Hill

Coach: Brian Song, 18th season

Last season: 12-6, 3A state runner-up

Top returners: Seniors Allie Lubitz (M/F), Allie Billups (GK); juniors Julia Purdue (D/M), Zareen Mathew (M); sophomore Maddie Berge (M/D)

On the field: The Hawks lost several key players from last year’s state finalist team, including 2021 Howard County Times Player of the Year Caroline Duffy. Billups takes over as the starting goalie in her absence as River Hill will look to find those new leaders early on in the season.

Coach’s outlook: We lost some quality seniors and I hope some of the returners can step in and take some of the roles that were left. I think it will be a little bit of learning as we go through the season and prepare them for the playoff run.

Wilde Lake

Coach: Kristyn Neubauer, third season

Last season: 6-8

Top returners: Senior Grace Dunbar (F); sophomore Sophia Julian (D)

Newcomers to watch: Junior Alexis Kinhart (D); freshmen Madi Merchant (D), Tiffany Blakey (F)

On the field: Dunbar will lead the Wildecats offense after finishing with six goals and five assists as a junior, while Wilde Lake fields a young defensive unit with Kinhart and Marchant in their first seasons on varsity.

Coach’s outlook: This season our focus is on player development and embracing a culture of “One Team, One Family.” We are excited about the benefits of having younger athletes train and play with more experienced players in our program. At Wilde Lake, we are an ohana and we hope to bring that sense of unity to the field.