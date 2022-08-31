Howard County 2022 high school football season preview: Teams looking to take next step in the postseason

After a highly competitive 2021 season, Howard County football teams return for the 2022 season with regular season action kicking off Friday.

Many of the top offensive and defensive players from last season graduated, but several teams return key players. According to the coaches, Atholton, Long Reach and River Hill are expected to be near the top of the county with Oakland Mills and Glenelg also fielding strong teams.

All 12 teams are split amongst the Class 3A South, 4A/3A West, 3A East and 2A West Divisions. Glenelg, Oakland Mills and Hammond are in 2A West, while Long Reach is Howard County’s lone representative in 3A East.

Marriotts Ridge, River Hill, Centennial, Wilde Lake and Atholton are part of the 3A South division, while Howard and Mt. Hebron are in 4A/3A West.

Regional playoffs begin Nov. 4-5 with the second round on Nov. 12. State quarterfinals begin Nov. 18-19 followed by semifinals on Nov. 25-26. The state championships will be held Dec. 1-3 at Navy Marine-Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.

Here’s a look at the county teams:

Atholton quarterback Miles Scott looks to pass in the first quarter of a state quarterfinal against Chesapeake last season. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Atholton

Coach: Eric Woodson, third season

Last season: 10-2

Top returners: Seniors Benn Hebron (TE/DE), Tareeq Abdul-Hamid (RB/LB), Nico Mazzei-Williams (WR), Ian Morton (WR/CB), Mason Slusher (G/DT), Miles Scott (QB), Dillan Watkins (RB/LB), Deacon Watkins (FB/HB/LB); juniors Mark Enamorado (C/G/T), Gerson Mardi (C/G/T/DT), Anthony Ngansi (TE/DE), Nick Ngo (WR) and Daniel Ogordi (WR/S),

Newcomers to watch: Senior Jabriel Moody (RB/LB), Anijae Byrd (OT/DT); juniors Zuri Ajebon (RB/LB), Cameron Lee (RB/WR) and Elijah Nyorkor (WR/CB)

On the field: Scott excelled as a dual threat quarterback in 2021 finishing 42-of-76 for 717 yards with eight touchdowns, also adding 338 yards on the ground with a rushing touchdown. Dillan Watkins returns after rushing for 660 yards and seven touchdowns. Atholton also welcomes in several junior and senior transfers bringing added depth to the skill positions.

Coach’s outlook: We want to be competitive in every game, to repeat as the county champs, and to compete for the state championship.

Centennial

Coach: Billy Martin, fifth season

Last season: 1-9

Top returners: Seniors Carter Watson (TE/LB), Jayden Marcus (OL/LB); junior Marlin Newsome (RB); and sophomore Daytron Graham (RB/DB)

Newcomers to watch: Seniors Andrew Lee (WR/DB), Matt Toth (RB/LB); and junior Sammy Klein (QB)

On the field: Watson excelled on both ends of the field last season tallying 59 tackles and three sacks, plus 13 receptions for 197 yards and two touchdowns. Newsome and Graham give Centennial depth and versatility in the backfield as Newsome finished with 235 yards on 55 carries in 2021.

Coach’s outlook: We have more depth than what is typical for us. That should allow us to stay fresh throughout games and be more competitive into Quarter 4. Our ability to play physical and disciplined for an entire 48 minutes will determine our success. We have a good group of hardworking and focused kids this year so we are looking forward to the opportunity to compete and win football games.

Glenelg's Ethan Sotka tries to break a tackle during last season's game against Oakland Mills. (Daniel Kucin Jr./Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Glenelg

Coach: Tim Cullen, fourth season

Last season: 10-2

Top returners: Senior Ethan Sotka (RB/LB); juniors Christian Chen (LB), Liam Cooke (OL/LB), Connor Reeves (OL/DL), Will Piwowarski (WR/DB), Paul Piwowarski (WR/DB) and Logan Pusheck (WR/DB)

Newcomers to watch: Zach LaFountain (QB) and Cole Renehan (WR/DB)

On the field: The Gladiators have great depth on the offensive line and wide receiver positions. LaFountain steps in as the starting signal caller, taking over for 2021 Howard County Times offensive player of the year Bisi Owens. Chen anchors the Gladiators defense as a first team All-County selection last season.

Coach’s outlook: We will be a disciplined hard nosed team led by Ethan Sotka and all the now juniors who started as sophomores. We will look to compete every week and grow as a team.

Hammond

Coach: William Bell, fourth season

Last season: 1-9

Top returners: Seniors Charlie Berry (OL/DL), Jonathan Neypes (OL/DL); juniors Jamari Davis (QB/DB) and Dezmond Adams (OL/DL)

Newcomers to watch: Senior Aziz Chapman (OL/DL); juniors Chase Burke (RB/LB), Dylan Markley (OL/DL), Matthew Van de Castle (OL/DL); sophomores Elijah Brown (RB/LB) and Khiliek Parks (RB/LB)

On the field: The Golden Bears strength will be in the trenches with several returning players on both the offensive and defensive line. Burke, Brown and Burks give Hammond versatility in the backfield.

Coach’s outlook: With an inexperienced and small roster, we look to grow with the season improving each week. We have a mature, dedicated group of kids with high character that we are excited to coach.

Howard

Coach: Ross Hannon, seventh season

Last season: 4-7

Top returners Seniors Ty Gore (RB), Travis Thompson (RB), Alex Dua (LB), Blake Stolarik (OL) and Tyler Sabatini (QB)

Newcomers to watch: Senior Connor Hawkins (WR); junior Xavier Gardner (DB); sophomores Cam Demma (LB) and Matt Smith (OL)

On the field: The Lions look to fill the void left after losing first team All-County offensive linemen CJ Marthins. Gore and Thompson give the Lions great experience and depth in the backfield.

Coach’s outlook: We are excited to work with our returning seniors and young players moving up from a very talented JV team. We’ve had a great offseason and are looking forward to putting that in motion on the field. Developing chemistry with our offensive line and staying healthy will be critical to early success this season.

Jayden Baxter (Israel Carunungan/Photo courtesy of Israel Carunungan)

Long Reach

Coach: Jamie Willis, 10th season

Last season: 8-3

Top returners: Seniors Brice Koontz (QB), Alex Willis (OL), Jayden Baxter (WR), Michael Reid (LB), Abraham Kamara (SS); and junior Jaylen Etheridge (WR)

Newcomer to watch: Senior Brayden Bae (WR)

On the field: The Lightning return a plethora of offensive talent with Baxter and Willis both first team All-County selections in 2021. Bae, a transfer from Mount St. Joseph’s, will provide added depth and versatility at wide receiver. Koontz takes over for Alex Coffey at quarterback.

Coach’s outlook: We’re looking to compete for the conference title and a deep run in the playoffs.

Marriotts Ridge

Coach: James Holzman, first season

Last season: 0-9

Top returners: Seniors Ben Cizek (OLB), Martin Lunsford (ILB), Casey Shea (WR/S), Fabrel Yahya (QB) and Alan Zhao (K)

Newcomers to watch: Juniors Boston Brown (G) and Jelani Anderson (TE)

On the field: Yahya will lead the Mustangs offense after 2021 first team All-County selection Casey Pung graduated. Cizek and Lunsford are expected to lead Marriotts Ridge’s defense, providing great experience in the linebacker room.

Coach’s outlook: There was great commitment in the offseason this year. We need to continue to take it day by day and get better with every practice and game. From top to bottom there are a lot of players in our program who can see significant game time and help us. We hope to be multi-faceted on offense with the ability to run our quarterback and press the edge. Defensively we will be aggressive and play fast. We have an outstanding Kicker in Alan Zhao who should help us in the special teams.

Mt. Hebron

Coach: Shawn Frederick, fourth season

Last season: 5-6

Top returners: Seniors Drew Peperone (RB), Darius Smith (OL); and junior Aiden Hauf (RB)

Newcomers to watch: Juniors Tobie Lewis (QB), Brett Barron (ATH) and Keegan Ryan (WR)

On the field: The Vikings backfield should lead their offense this season. In 2021, Peperone rushed for 780 yards and 13 TDs, while Hauf added 925 yards and six touchdowns. Smith played an integral part in Mt. Hebron’s success on the ground as the anchor of the offensive line.

Coach’s outlook: We are coming off one of our best seasons; having earned a second seed in the region and hosting two home playoff games for the first time in four decades. We graduated a lot of players that were instrumental in changing the dynamic of the Mt. Hebron Football program, but we have reloaded with young talent who look to carry on what the previous class started. We look to be very competitive again this year and finish above .500.

Oakland Mills football player Kharles Ngansi returns after being named Howard County Times Defensive Player of the Year in 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Oakland Mills

Coach: Thomas Browne, 12th season

Last season: 10-2

Top returners: Seniors Kharles Ngansi (LB/TE), Shane King (RB/DB), Trevin McHargh (RB/DB), Cyrus Thomas Ray (QB/LB), Xavier Patterson (RB/LB); and sophomore Kaiden Lee

On the field: Ngansi, the 2021 Howard County Times defensive Player of the Year, is committed to Army and will lead the Scorpions defense. King was Oakland Mills’ second-leading rusher last season and will look to build on his second-team All-County selection, while McHargh will start on both sides of the ball. Thomas Ray takes over for Kanye Holland at quarterback, while Lee and Patterson provide further experience defensively.

Reservoir

Coach: Bryan Cole, 14th season

Last season: 3-6

Top returners: Seniors Xavier Maple (WR/CB), Jonathan Argueta (OL/DL), Anthony Huff (OL/DL), Matthew Cook (WR/C); juniors Kevin Sisk (RB/LB) and Destin Hill (WR/S)

Newcomers to watch: Juniors Jordan Tate (QB), Hez Jones (RB/DB) and Adrian Alverado (RB/S)

On the field: Both Hill and Argueta were second team All-County selections in 2021, and Huff will provide added stability on the offensive line as a three-year starter. Tate takes over as Reservoir’s quarterback while both Jones and Alverado will look to bring versatility to the backfield.

Coach’s outlook: We have a young group of returning players that are working hard and optimistic about the season. While we are young, we have size, speed, and are building confidence every day.”

Ethan Burnett rushed for 1,048 yards and five touchdowns as a junior for River Hill last season. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

River Hill

Coach: Brian Van Deusen, 27th season

Last season: 6-5

Top returners: Seniors Ethan Burnett (RB/LB), Tyler Windsor (TE/DL), Dylan McCullough (LB), Matthew Behrmann (S), Eje Okojie (RB/DB), Nico Lancashire (RB/DB), Bergen Remick (LB), Christian DeLauney (OL) and MBJ Motoni (LB)

Newcomers to watch: Juniors Omar Hassan (QB/DB), Wesley Weinberg (OL)

On the field: Burnett rushed for 1,048 yards and five touchdowns last season, and was named first team All-County. Windsor and McCullough were both second team All-County as the Hawks have plentiful experience on both sides of the ball.

Coach’s outlook: We have a strong senior class this year. We are returning six starters on offense and seven on defense. We have two of our top running backs and our top receiver back. Defensively, we are very excited about our linebacker group. We have four returning starters at the linebacker position. We return six of our top seven tacklers on defense.”

Wilde Lake

Coach: Brian Henderson, fourth season

Last season: 4-6

Top returners: Seniors Will Burns (WR/DB), Elijah Sow (OL/DL), Nyema Wallace (LB/RB/WR); juniors Xavier Gilliam (TE/DL), Chris Martin (TE/DL) and Ethan Jackson (WR/PR)

Newcomers to watch: Juniors Gio Butler (QB), Jacob Grimes (WR/SS), Aiden Guyton (RB/SS), Jaylin Scott (WR/DB); sophomores Da’Shawn Powell (RB/DB) and Xavier Exantus (OL/DL)

On the field: The Wildecats will have a new signal caller under center in Butler. However, the Wildecats bring in a lot of talent at the skill positions, which should aid Butler in his first season as the starter.

Coach’s outlook: The Wildecats will continue their growth and development from the 4-6 campaign of the 2021-22 season. We lost three games by one point and a tough playoff loss in overtime by a field goal. We have a mix of young new players and return key veterans in the secondary, defensive line linebacker and offensive line position groups, which will serve as a foundation piece for success. The goal for the Wildecats this season is continued improvement from week to week and getting better every day we are on the field.