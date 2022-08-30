Howard County 2022 high school field hockey season preview: Top talent back for another competitive season

After a competitive 2021 season, many of the same Howard County standouts from last season are returning with 13 of 14 first team All-County selections back. Meanwhile, Glenelg, River Hill, Mt. Hebron and Marriotts Ridge are expected to be among the county’s top teams.

All 12 public school teams are split among Class 3A East and Class 2A South. Glenelg, Hammond, Oakland Mills and Wilde Lake are in 2A South Region II. The other eight teams are split among 3A East Region I and II. Centennial, Howard, Marriotts Ridge and Mt. Hebron are in I, while Atholton, Long Reach, Reservoir and River Hill make up II.

The 12 teams are also split among three separate divisions. Mt. Hebron, River Hill, Marriotts Ridge and Glenelg are one division. Reservoir, Atholton, Howard and Centennial are together, while Long Reach, Wilde Lake, Oakland Mills and Hammond make up the final division.

The regular season begins Friday and concludes on Oct. 22. Region quarterfinals begin Oct. 27, followed by the semifinals Oct. 31. Regional finals take place Nov. 2 followed by the state quarterfinals Nov. 4-5, with the state semifinals scheduled for Nov. 10. State championships are on Nov. 12 at Stevenson University.

Here’s a look at the Howard County schools entering the 2022 season. Editor’s note: Not all county teams returned requests for information.

Atholton

Coach: Martie Dyer, 12th season

Last season: 12-1

Top returners: Seniors Bella Konrad (F), Asha Derstine (F) and Kara Schmidt (D)

Outlook: The Raiders offense returns a pair of 20-goal scorers in Konrad (24) and Derstine (22). Schmidt figures to be Atholton’s defensive leader this season as the Raiders match up against each of the county’s top four teams at least once.

Centennial

Coach: Katie Carr, first season

Last season: 3-10

Top returners: Seniors Abby Cudzilo (M), Hayley Harris (M); and junior Helen Baldy (M)

Newcomer to watch: Jane Baldy

Outlook: “We are a very small team, so working graduated JV players into the game flow will be extremely important to us. Every single player will have to contribute in some way each game,” Carr said.

Glenelg's AJ Eyre, center, plays the ball thru the legs of Hereford's Kennedy Ziegler as she moves between her and Maddie Magliocca during the Class 2A field hockey state championship game. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Glenelg

Coach: Christina Giampalmo, first season

Last season: 16-1, Class 2A state champion

Top returners: Juniors AJ Eyre (M), Theresa Stiller (F); sophomores Sarah Walker (D) and Brinkley Eyre (M)

Outlook: The top team in Howard County last season, the Gladiators return 10 starters from last year’s state championship team. They have a wealth of experience in big moments, but enter this season with a first-year head coach. Glenelg plays a challenging schedule facing off against Marriotts Ridge, Mt. Hebron and River Hill twice as well as difficult non-county teams including Broadneck and St. Paul’s.

Hammond

Coach: Courtney Abell, fourth season

Last season: 9-5

Top returners: Seniors Hannah Haber (D), Lilianna DeBlasio (GK), Lauren Johnson (M), Mayuri Chakkara (F), Briana Donato (D), Sarah Renkevens (D); and junior Charlotte Lamp (M)

Newcomers to watch: Senior Dylan Murphy and junior Naomi Willis

Outlook: The Golden Bears lost five seniors to graduation but return 10 starters. Lamp headlines the offensive returners with a team-high seven goals in 2021. Defensively, both Haber and DeBlasio are the leaders as DeBlasio made 100 saves last season and was named second team All-County.

“I feel that we have a strong group returning this year and we are excited to see what we are able to achieve now that we have moved up to play tougher opponents. Our seniors are very passionate, hard workers and have high goals they want to achieve,” Abel said.

Howard coach Courtney Sprissler instructs her team during a game last season. (Amy Davis)

Howard

Coach: Courtney Sprissler, fifth season

Last season: 3-11

Top Returners: Seniors Taylor Brooks (M), Poppy Swallow (M) and Avery Hayden (F)

Newcomer to Watch: Freshman Samantha Legge

Outlook: Offense should be a strength for Howard with the return of Brooks, Swallow and Hayden.

“Last season our record did not show our skill and improvement,” Sprissler said. “We were in the top tier and it is super competitive. We love playing in good games. We do have a lot of new girls on the team, so I’m excited to see how we work and see more of the county’s teams this year. Numbers were a little bit of an issue this season, but the girls are really starting to come together and it will be exciting.”

Marriotts Ridge's Natalie Freeman moves past Mount Hebron's Paige Leitzel before putting a shot on goal during a 3A East region final last season. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Marriotts Ridge

Coach: Molly Milani, third season

Last season: 11-5

Top returners: Seniors Natalie Freeman (M), Sophia Baxter (D/M), Maisy Clevenger (F) and Marin Kriner (M).

Newcomers to watch: Seniors Addy Obitz (F), Kyleigh Klinger (D), Bella Mulroe (D); and junior Olivia Schwendeman (F)

Outlook: The Mustangs return a wealth of talent offensively headlined by Freeman who was named first team All-State last season and the Howard County coaches’ 2021 co-player of the year. Freeman led the Mustangs with 21 goals and seven assists, while Clevenger also added 17 goals and six assists. Baxter anchors the defensive unit, a first team All-State selection.

“We have six starters returning this season, seven including a sophomore starter who missed junior year to injury. We have a solid midfield unit with senior leadership,” Milani said. “We’re looking forward to continuing playing together as a team with a corps group who has played together for three seasons.”

Mt. Hebron's Natalie Machiran, center, celebrates a goal during last year's regional championship game against Marriotts Ridge. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Mt. Hebron

Coach: Jeannette Ireland, 33rd season

Last season: 8-8

Top retuners: Senior Kylie Ritter (GK); junior Natalie Machiran (M); and sophomore AC Lindner (M)

Outlook: After returning from a Torn ACL last season, Machiran excelled for the Vikings, finishing second on the team with 11 goals and two assists. She’ll be expected to lead the Vikings offense, while Ritter offers added stability and experience in net.

“We are a work in progress and we are showing improvement throughout the preseason,” Ireland said.

Oakland Mills

Coach: Christina Devine, second season

Last season: 1-11

Top returners: Senior Abigail Reed (M); juniors Emily Vaughn (M), Daniela Cifuenters (M/F); and sophomore Brooklyn Kirby (M)

Outlook: Reed was named honorable-mention All-County last season and is expected to be a leader this season. The Scorpions lost 2021 honorable mention All-County goalie Katie Oliver to graduation and will look to fill that void.

“This should be an exciting year for Oakland Mills field hockey. We have many returning players who are working hard to improve and build our program,” Devine said.

Reservoir

Coach: Megan Maloney, fifth season

Last season: 4-8

Top returners: Seniors Maggie Frisvold (GK), Sara Weitzman (M/D), Bella Pereira (F) and Sophie Chung (D)

Outlook: The Gators return several impact starters on both ends of the field, headlined by three 2021 first team All-County selections. Frisvold made 128 saves last season, posting a 79% save percentage. Weitzman was a first team All-County defender and is committed to play at Franklin & Marshall, while Pereira is expected to make a key impact offensively.

“I am very excited for this season,” Maloney said. “We have a lot of returners, which will help us on the field with the amount of experienced high school players. This season we are focusing on a ‘team first’ mentality. Being able to have the players work as one is what will help us be successful this season.”

River Hill's Maddie Vasilios shoots during last season's Class 3A state championship game against Arundel. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

River Hill

Coach: Shelly Chamness, 23rd season

Last season: 15-4, Class 3A State Finalist

Top returners: Seniors Maddie Vasilios (M), Puja Nanjappa (M), Jocelyn Baker (GK), Evelyn Dzubak (D) and Mayzie Connelly (D)

Outlook: The Hawks bring back several four-year starters highlighted by Vasilios. The 2021 first team All-State selection flourished last season with a team-high 30 goals and 11 assists and is committed to play at the University of Maryland. Nanjappa was one of the county’s best facilitators last year with 13 assists. Baker will look to build on a strong junior season where she posted a 77% save percentage.

Wilde Lake

Coach: Virginia Kincaid, seventh season

Last season: 10-4

Top returners: Seniors Debbie Perez-Rivas (F), Heather Ramirez-Angel (F), Sara Hagighat (F); and junior Macey Nichols (M)

Newcomer to watch: Senior Emma Hudson (GK)

Outlook: Perez-Rivas finished with two goals and four assists last season. Hagighat and Ramirez-Angel give Wilde Lake further depth at the forward position, while Hudson, a transfer, provides added experience in goal.

“We have a very small squad of 14,” Kincaid said. “Of the 14 players only five are returning players. We are definitely rebuilding but we are very lucky to have Emma Hudson, a transfer in from private school. She is a very good goalkeeper who plays on a Warhawks club team.”