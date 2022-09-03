Howard County 2022 high school cross country preview: Several talented returners for both the boys and girls

For both the boys and girls teams in Howard County, several of last season’s top runners will be back in the fold in 2022.
Several programs have lost talented runners including Howard’s Nimrit Ahuja and Centennial’s Luke LasCasas, but there is still great depth and versatility throughout the county. Centennial’s Antonio Camacho-Bucks, the boys 2021 Howard County Times cross country athlete of the year, returns for his senior season.
Here is a look at the Howard County teams (Editors Note: Not all teams returned requests for information):
Girls
Atholton
Coach: Earl Lauer, 28th season
Last season: Third at Howard County championships, eight at 3A state championships
Top returners: Seniors Aminah Coleman, Harleen Green, Penelope Kolb, Sophia Urdinola; junior Tianna Wilson; sophomores Gabrielle Shord, Alexa Shaheen, Madeline Skaggs
Newcomers to watch: Freshmen Devon Boyle, Isabella Brenfleck, Sophia Weaver
Coach’s outlook: We graduated six seniors and look to finish in the top third of the county with a good mix of upperclassmen and younger runners.
Centennial
Coach: Kevin McCoy, 12th season
Last season: Fourth at Howard County championships
Coach’s outlook: We have a lot of new faces this fall. We are excited to get to run and train every day, pushing ourselves to see how much we can improve.
Glenelg
Coaches: Philip Johnson, 10th season
Last season: Fifth at Howard County championships, fifth at 2A state championships
Top returners: Senior Kelly Richardson; sophomore Ava Rivera
Newcomer to watch: Freshman Siena Bammel
Hammond
Coach: Kim Williams, 11th season
Last season: 10th at Howard County championships
Top returners: Senior Mackenna Hunter; sophomore Eve Pimental
Coach’s outlook: The girls program continues to make incremental strides, and a positive first week from a few newcomers (alongside returners Mackenna Hunter and Eve Pimental) gives this team the potential to beat out some others in postseason races this season. Given that only two of last year’s five runners return, the ceiling for this year’s team remains murky but undoubtedly improved.
Howard
Coach: Zack Dickerson, 10th season
Last season: Howard County champion, 3A state champion
Top returners: Seniors Ali Ferris, Lola Sivley; junior Kiley Mann
Newcomers to watch: Senior Silvia Panzeri; junior Mia Mager; freshman Izabella McDonald
Coach’s outlook: The girls will be led by All-County runner Kiley Mann this upcoming season with a solid core group of runners behind her. We look forward to competing strong and placing high at meets this season.
Marriotts Ridge
Coach: Jason Conley
Last season: Seventh at Howard County championships
Top returners: Ashna Nayak, Emily Hsu, Leah Klausner, Julia Wade
Newcomer to watch: Freshman Isabella Boats
Oakland Mills
Coach: Brian Shadrick, fourth season
Last season: Ninth at Howard County championships
Top returner: Junior Frankie Moore
Newcomers to watch: Senior Victoria Benitez; freshman; Bela Morgan, Tomoki Weddington
Coach’s outlook: Strong core of returning girls along with some new additions should give us a shot at qualifying for the state meet.
Reservoir
Coach: Bobby Gessler, seventh season
Last season: Second at Howard County championships, fourth at 3A state championships
Top returner: Junior Delaney Lortz
Newcomer to watch: Ela Muniz
River Hill
Coach: Emily Hazzard, first season
Last season: Eighth at Howard County championships
Top returners: Seniors Elizabeth Fu, Cade McGeehan; juniors ChaeWon Cheon, Maire Crooks
Newcomers to watch: Senior Elaria Boutros; sophomore Cora Cheer; freshmen Emily Yen, Catherine Jiang
Coach’s outlook: The future is bright for this team. There is a lot of potential that I’m eager to develop into high performance.
Boys
Atholton
Coach: Michael Cummings, first season
Last season: Sixth at Howard County championship, seventh at 3A state championships
Top returners: Seniors Ethan Mulcahy, Jay Jankoski; sophomore Bryan Wang
Newcomers to watch: Sophomore Bryce Inabet; freshmen Nikhil Ramani, Jack Martin, Will Martin
Coach’s outlook: This is my first year at the helm of the boys team here at Atholton High School, and I could not be more excited for this season. Last year we graduated 13 boys from our team which was a big blow to our numbers, but we are returning runners such as Ethan Mulcahy, Jay Jankoski, and Bryan Wang who will likely be at the head of our pack. We also have gained many new promising runners with 13 freshmen, and two promising new runners in Michael Renon a junior and Bryce Inabet, a sophomore. I am aiming to bring the boys team back to the state championship with strong showings from our young team.
Centennial
Coach: Chris Graff, fifth season
2021 record: Seond at Howard County Championships, third at 3A state championships
Top returners: Seniors Antonio Camacho-Bucks, Isaiah Shau; juniors Owen Graff, Daotian Ma
Newcomers to watch: Freshmen John Arrington and Jason Oberly
Coach’s outlook: Looking forward to the season.
Glenelg
Coach: Samantha Creese, first season
Last season: Seventh at Howard County championship,
Top returners: Sophomores Bennett Walsh, Anthony Hagan
Newcomer to watch: Junior Elliott Casson
Coach’s outlook: Very young team. Hope that the team uses each meet to build on the successes of the previous meet. We want to be competitive for our regional championship meet.
Hammond
Coach: Ryun Anderson, second season
Last season: 11th at Howard County championships, fifth at 2A state championships
Top returners: Seniors: Nathan Kebeck, Grant Bierce, Daniel Rodriguez, Colin Ward, Preston Edwards; juniors Cameron Cole, Sebastian Hurt
Coach’s outlook: Our boys team had one of its best seasons in school history last fall, finishing fifth at the 2A state championships, the program’s highest placement since 1982. Senior captains Josh Speich (11th at last year’s state meet) and Ben Johnson (15th) have since graduated, but virtually every other varsity contributor remains. Junior Sebastian Hurt has looked impressive in the early going and put in consistent work over the summer. This year’s team figures to be one of the deepest Hammond has ever had, featuring a large group of rising seniors as well as a relatively large group of newcomers. The 2A West Region figures to once again be a bloodbath, but the boys are out to prove that Hammond should be looked at as an annual qualifier for the state meet, and one that can make some real noise once there.
Howard
Coach: Megan Hart; second season
Last season: Fourth at Howard County championships, fifth at 3A state championships
Top returners: Seniors Ryan O’Byrne, Kyle Reardon, Kyle Jones
Newcomers to watch: Junior Eli Cina; sophomore Josh Harrington; freshman Garrett Burns
Coach’s outlook: The boys look to improve on their county, regional and state places from last fall. We bring back a solid core of runners who have really improved over the past year. We look forward to a successful season.
Long Reach
Coach: Kevin Lawrence, sixth season
Last season: Eighth at Howard County championships
Top returners: Senior Christian Brower; junior Evan Quinn
Newcomer to watch: Sophomore Connor Schaaf
Coach’s outlook: This is the largest roster Long Reach has had in a while, so our big focus this year is helping these new runners develop and grow and continue to grow the team going forward. For the boys, we have two great returners and we are hoping some of our other runners step up to help us be competitive.
Marriots Ridge
Coach: Thomas Brandel
Last season: Ninth at Howard County championships
Top returners: Seniors Joseph Zoller; Preston Hong, Geoffrey Willis and Alex Mattes
Oakland Mills
Coaches: Boys: Chris Brewington, fifth season; Girls: Brian Shadrick; fourth season
Last season: 10th at Howard County championships
Top returner: Senior Ethan Aidam
Coach’s outlook: The boys team may see a small step back with the loss of two important seniors.
Reservoir
Coach: Phil Rogers, 19th season
Last season: Fifth at Howard County championships, fourth at 3A state championships
Top returners: Senior Casey Moquin; junior Kidus Zeleke; sophomore Kyrie Moquin
Coach’s outlook: We lost a lot of runners due to family relocations. We have a young team and will build for the future.
River Hill
Coaches: Chad Boothe, third season
Last season: Howard County champions, 3A state runner-up
Top returners: Junior Daniel Wang; sophomore Quinlan Ballou
Newcomers to watch: Senior Jack Hadeed; juniors Thomas Jayne, Varun Dhond; sophomores Jonathan Bloom, Jazil Khalid
Coach’s outlook: Quinlan will be leading the team and has become an even better runner throughout the year, and I am expecting him to be in the top five in the county. Only two members are returning from last year’s varsity team, meaning that this season members from Junior Varsity who have been training hard over the year are moving up to varsity. It is my goal that with Quinlan capable of being in the top five in the county and the new varsity runners pushing each as a pack, the team can continue being one of the top teams in counties, regions and states.