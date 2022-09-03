Howard County 2022 high school cross country preview: Several talented returners for both the boys and girls

For both the boys and girls teams in Howard County, several of last season’s top runners will be back in the fold in 2022.

Several programs have lost talented runners including Howard’s Nimrit Ahuja and Centennial’s Luke LasCasas, but there is still great depth and versatility throughout the county. Centennial’s Antonio Camacho-Bucks, the boys 2021 Howard County Times cross country athlete of the year, returns for his senior season.

Here is a look at the Howard County teams (Editors Note: Not all teams returned requests for information):

Girls

Atholton

Coach: Earl Lauer, 28th season

Last season: Third at Howard County championships, eight at 3A state championships

Top returners: Seniors Aminah Coleman, Harleen Green, Penelope Kolb, Sophia Urdinola; junior Tianna Wilson; sophomores Gabrielle Shord, Alexa Shaheen, Madeline Skaggs

Newcomers to watch: Freshmen Devon Boyle, Isabella Brenfleck, Sophia Weaver

Coach’s outlook: We graduated six seniors and look to finish in the top third of the county with a good mix of upperclassmen and younger runners.

Centennial

Coach: Kevin McCoy, 12th season

Last season: Fourth at Howard County championships

Coach’s outlook: We have a lot of new faces this fall. We are excited to get to run and train every day, pushing ourselves to see how much we can improve.

Glenelg

Coaches: Philip Johnson, 10th season

Last season: Fifth at Howard County championships, fifth at 2A state championships

Top returners: Senior Kelly Richardson; sophomore Ava Rivera

Newcomer to watch: Freshman Siena Bammel

Hammond

Coach: Kim Williams, 11th season

Last season: 10th at Howard County championships

Top returners: Senior Mackenna Hunter; sophomore Eve Pimental

Coach’s outlook: The girls program continues to make incremental strides, and a positive first week from a few newcomers (alongside returners Mackenna Hunter and Eve Pimental) gives this team the potential to beat out some others in postseason races this season. Given that only two of last year’s five runners return, the ceiling for this year’s team remains murky but undoubtedly improved.

Howard

Coach: Zack Dickerson, 10th season

Last season: Howard County champion, 3A state champion

Top returners: Seniors Ali Ferris, Lola Sivley; junior Kiley Mann

Newcomers to watch: Senior Silvia Panzeri; junior Mia Mager; freshman Izabella McDonald

Coach’s outlook: The girls will be led by All-County runner Kiley Mann this upcoming season with a solid core group of runners behind her. We look forward to competing strong and placing high at meets this season.

Marriotts Ridge

Coach: Jason Conley

Last season: Seventh at Howard County championships

Top returners: Ashna Nayak, Emily Hsu, Leah Klausner, Julia Wade

Newcomer to watch: Freshman Isabella Boats

Oakland Mills

Coach: Brian Shadrick, fourth season

Last season: Ninth at Howard County championships

Top returner: Junior Frankie Moore

Newcomers to watch: Senior Victoria Benitez; freshman; Bela Morgan, Tomoki Weddington

Coach’s outlook: Strong core of returning girls along with some new additions should give us a shot at qualifying for the state meet.

Reservoir

Coach: Bobby Gessler, seventh season

Last season: Second at Howard County championships, fourth at 3A state championships

Top returner: Junior Delaney Lortz

Newcomer to watch: Ela Muniz

River Hill

Coach: Emily Hazzard, first season

Last season: Eighth at Howard County championships

Top returners: Seniors Elizabeth Fu, Cade McGeehan; juniors ChaeWon Cheon, Maire Crooks

Newcomers to watch: Senior Elaria Boutros; sophomore Cora Cheer; freshmen Emily Yen, Catherine Jiang

Coach’s outlook: The future is bright for this team. There is a lot of potential that I’m eager to develop into high performance.

Boys

Atholton

Coach: Michael Cummings, first season

Last season: Sixth at Howard County championship, seventh at 3A state championships

Top returners: Seniors Ethan Mulcahy, Jay Jankoski; sophomore Bryan Wang

Newcomers to watch: Sophomore Bryce Inabet; freshmen Nikhil Ramani, Jack Martin, Will Martin

Coach’s outlook: This is my first year at the helm of the boys team here at Atholton High School, and I could not be more excited for this season. Last year we graduated 13 boys from our team which was a big blow to our numbers, but we are returning runners such as Ethan Mulcahy, Jay Jankoski, and Bryan Wang who will likely be at the head of our pack. We also have gained many new promising runners with 13 freshmen, and two promising new runners in Michael Renon a junior and Bryce Inabet, a sophomore. I am aiming to bring the boys team back to the state championship with strong showings from our young team.

Centennial

Coach: Chris Graff, fifth season

2021 record: Seond at Howard County Championships, third at 3A state championships

Top returners: Seniors Antonio Camacho-Bucks, Isaiah Shau; juniors Owen Graff, Daotian Ma

Newcomers to watch: Freshmen John Arrington and Jason Oberly

Coach’s outlook: Looking forward to the season.

Glenelg

Coach: Samantha Creese, first season

Last season: Seventh at Howard County championship,

Top returners: Sophomores Bennett Walsh, Anthony Hagan

Newcomer to watch: Junior Elliott Casson

Coach’s outlook: Very young team. Hope that the team uses each meet to build on the successes of the previous meet. We want to be competitive for our regional championship meet.

Hammond

Coach: Ryun Anderson, second season

Last season: 11th at Howard County championships, fifth at 2A state championships

Top returners: Seniors: Nathan Kebeck, Grant Bierce, Daniel Rodriguez, Colin Ward, Preston Edwards; juniors Cameron Cole, Sebastian Hurt

Coach’s outlook: Our boys team had one of its best seasons in school history last fall, finishing fifth at the 2A state championships, the program’s highest placement since 1982. Senior captains Josh Speich (11th at last year’s state meet) and Ben Johnson (15th) have since graduated, but virtually every other varsity contributor remains. Junior Sebastian Hurt has looked impressive in the early going and put in consistent work over the summer. This year’s team figures to be one of the deepest Hammond has ever had, featuring a large group of rising seniors as well as a relatively large group of newcomers. The 2A West Region figures to once again be a bloodbath, but the boys are out to prove that Hammond should be looked at as an annual qualifier for the state meet, and one that can make some real noise once there.

Howard

Coach: Megan Hart; second season

Last season: Fourth at Howard County championships, fifth at 3A state championships

Top returners: Seniors Ryan O’Byrne, Kyle Reardon, Kyle Jones

Newcomers to watch: Junior Eli Cina; sophomore Josh Harrington; freshman Garrett Burns

Coach’s outlook: The boys look to improve on their county, regional and state places from last fall. We bring back a solid core of runners who have really improved over the past year. We look forward to a successful season.

Long Reach

Coach: Kevin Lawrence, sixth season

Last season: Eighth at Howard County championships

Top returners: Senior Christian Brower; junior Evan Quinn

Newcomer to watch: Sophomore Connor Schaaf

Coach’s outlook: This is the largest roster Long Reach has had in a while, so our big focus this year is helping these new runners develop and grow and continue to grow the team going forward. For the boys, we have two great returners and we are hoping some of our other runners step up to help us be competitive.

Marriots Ridge

Coach: Thomas Brandel

Last season: Ninth at Howard County championships

Top returners: Seniors Joseph Zoller; Preston Hong, Geoffrey Willis and Alex Mattes

Oakland Mills

Coaches: Boys: Chris Brewington, fifth season; Girls: Brian Shadrick; fourth season

Last season: 10th at Howard County championships

Top returner: Senior Ethan Aidam

Coach’s outlook: The boys team may see a small step back with the loss of two important seniors.

Reservoir

Coach: Phil Rogers, 19th season

Last season: Fifth at Howard County championships, fourth at 3A state championships

Top returners: Senior Casey Moquin; junior Kidus Zeleke; sophomore Kyrie Moquin

Coach’s outlook: We lost a lot of runners due to family relocations. We have a young team and will build for the future.

River Hill

Coaches: Chad Boothe, third season

Last season: Howard County champions, 3A state runner-up

Top returners: Junior Daniel Wang; sophomore Quinlan Ballou

Newcomers to watch: Senior Jack Hadeed; juniors Thomas Jayne, Varun Dhond; sophomores Jonathan Bloom, Jazil Khalid

Coach’s outlook: Quinlan will be leading the team and has become an even better runner throughout the year, and I am expecting him to be in the top five in the county. Only two members are returning from last year’s varsity team, meaning that this season members from Junior Varsity who have been training hard over the year are moving up to varsity. It is my goal that with Quinlan capable of being in the top five in the county and the new varsity runners pushing each as a pack, the team can continue being one of the top teams in counties, regions and states.