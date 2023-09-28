No. 8 Howard volleyball takes three close sets against No. 7 Centennial for 3-0 win: ‘We played with a lot of heart’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

When Howard volleyball coach Grant Scott pulled eighth-ranked Lions together before their match with No. 7 Centennial, he wanted to make sure they knew exactly what was at stake.

“I told these guys that tonight was going to be the game that was going to set us up for the rest of the season,” Scott said. “How we play tonight is going to dictate how we play going forward, and fortunately we played with a lot of heart.”

The Lions did indeed, rallying from deficits in the first and second set, and holding off a late charge by Centennial to defeat the host Eagles 25-20, 26-24, 25-21 in a key Howard County League game.

Setter Imagine Peltier led the Lions with 28 assists and 11 digs, while McKenna Brown had 10 kills for the Lions. Mailinh Godschall, who will play at Duke University next season, led Centennial with 11 kills.

“This was a revenge game for us,” said Kayleigh Williams, a junior. “We lost to them twice last season, so we had a lot on our plates, and we had to redeem ourselves from that. This was so important for our momentum.”

The first set was close, but the Lions (5-1, 5-1) trailed early. After Howard took a 16-11 lead, Centennial went on a four-point service run by Godschall to cut the margin to 16-15. The Lions used a service error and two kills by Brown and one by Williams to build the lead back to 20-15. Centennial (5-2, 4-2) clawed back again, eventually cutting the margin to 21-20 before the Lions went on a 4-0 run to take the set, 25-20.

The second set was even closer. Centennial actually had a 16-11 lead before Scott called a timeout to refocus the Lions. After the break, it was Howard who responded. Howard eventually tied the match at 20 with a long kill that went out of bounds. The teams traded points before Howard won a rally to take a 25-24 lead. On the next ball, Howard’s Mariska Ordonez blocked a Centennial kill attempt, giving the Lions a 26-24 win.

Howard ran out to an early lead in the third set, and the Lions eventually led by six, 10-4, before Centennial coach Mike Bossom called a timeout. The Eagles gradually kept chipping away at the lead, but could only cut the deficit to two, 21-19, before Howard got kills from Brown and Williams down the stretch to win the match, 25-21.

“We were looking forward to playing them,” said Howard libero Morgan Harris, who will play volleyball at East Carolina next season. “They’re a good team and we knew we had to win this.”

Both Centennial and Howard have both lost to River Hill this season, but Scott says he thinks the county race is far from over.

“From top to bottom, the county is probably stronger than it’s ever been. Glenelg has been playing great, and River Hill got the jump Centennial and us, and it’s going to be tooth-and-nail down the line,” Scott said. “I think it’s a tribute to the county in general when there are teams coming into other teams’ gyms and winning competitive matches. This is a real tough county, which is going to help all of us when we get to the playoffs.”