Howard volleyball sweeps Centennial, paving way for likely county title match vs. Reservoir next week | Howard County sports roundup

The Howard County volleyball saga between Howard and Reservoir will likely see another thrilling chapter next week.
This past spring, Reservoir defeated Howard in the county championship match at the end of the COVID-shortened season. Then, earlier this fall, the Lions got revenge with a 3-1 victory over the Gators. Since that contest on Sept. 13, neither team has lost, with undefeated Howard entering Thursday alone in first place and Reservoir alone in second.
With a rematch between the two teams on Oct. 21 looming, Howard had an important hurdle on Thursday against Centennial. The Lions didn’t overlook the Eagles, earning a straight-set sweep with scores of 25-13, 25-20 and 25-16.
The Lions were led by junior Corinne Chau and senior Tyller Williams, who smashed 10 and eight kills, respectively. Ayanna Pharoah orchestrated the offense with 32 assists, while Briana May led the team with 19 digs.
The Lions victory — in conjunction with the Gators win over Long Reach on Thursday — sets up a likely county championship-deciding match between the two squads next week. Both teams play one more contest on Oct. 19, with Howard (12-0) playing at Wilde Lake (0-11) and Reservoir (11-1) hosting Atholton (3-9).
A Howard win versus Wilde Lake on Oct. 19 would guarantee the Lions at least a share of the county title. Then, assuming Reservoir also wins on Oct. 19, the match at Howard next Thursday would decide whether the two squads share the county crown or if Howard wins it outright.
Howard def. Centennial — 3-0 [25-13, 25-20, 25-16]
Howard stats: Tyller Williams (8 kills, 1 block, 1 ace), Corinne Chau (10 kills), Darien Garner (8 kills), Ayanna Pharoah (4 aces, 3 kills, 32 assists), Briana May (19 digs), Sophia Platt (5 aces, 5 digs) Anna Plecas (5 kills)
Records: Ho 12-0; C 9-3.
OTHER VOLLEYBALL SCORES:
Reservoir def. Long Reach — 3-0
Glenelg 3, Atholton 0
GIRLS SOCCER:
Howard 3, Long Reach 2
Atholton 2, Oakland Mills 1
Marriotts Ridge 3, Reservoir 0
BOYS SOCCER:
Howard 2, Long Reach 1
Marriotts Ridge 2, Reservoir 1
Atholton 5, Oakland Mills 0
Glenelg 4, Wilde Lake 1
FOOTBALL:
Reservoir 13, Centennial 7
