Behind stifling ride, Howard boys lacrosse earns 16-4 win over Centennial in Class 3A East region quarterfinal

A week ago, Howard boys lacrosse defeated Centennial by a goal in overtime.

The Lions spent a bulk of that game on defense and were determined to not let that happen again. This time, it was the Eagles who were on their heels, unable to sustain possessions against Howard’s stifling ride.

Advertisement

Leading by one after the first quarter, No. 4 seed Howard outscored No. 5 Centennial by five in the second and pulled away in a commanding 16-4 win. Howard advances to face top-seeded Westminster in a Class 3A East Region I semifinal Friday night.

“We were organized that had a lot to do it with it,” Howard coach Shea Conway said of the ride. “We wanted to make sure that were organized in the ride and I felt like that if we could get organized and ride, then we might give ourselves some opportunities to get some extra possessions. That was the main goal because we wanted to take a little pressure off our defense.

Advertisement

“The last time we played them, we played a lot of defense and I thought we valued the ball more today when we did get possession of it. I was really pleased with the way that we rode tonight.”

The teams exchanged goals early as Lucas Mena started the scoring for the Lions and Aidan Krawczyk for the Eagles. Then, Dylan Treese broke the stalemate late in the first to give the Lions a lead. They took complete control in the second, as Mena and Jayden Denicola scored 34 seconds apart to quickly push the advantage to three.

Howard boys lacrosse players Dominick Giangrasso, left, and Matt Baur pose after a 16-4 win over Centennial in a Class 3A East region quarterfinal Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (Jacob Steinberg)

Howard (11-4) was just getting started. Matt Baur scored the first of his team-high-tying four goals, while Treese and Taylor Williams also scored to push the Lions’ advantage to 8-1. Howard controlled possession for much of the quarter, winning faceoffs and causing turnovers on the ride to regain possession.

Howard County Times: Top stories Weekdays Daily highlights from Howard County's number one source for local news. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

“A lot of reps throughout this week,” Howard senior attackman Dominick Giangrasso said. “Matt and I talked this morning and said, ‘Let’s be some dogs on the ride today.’ That’s what happened.”

Centennial (6-7) got one back shortly before the first half ended and Luke Offutt brought the Eagles within five less than a minute into the second half. However, Howard quickly responded on the ensuing faceoff. Long-stick midfielder Grant Peffall caught a feed on the fast break from Denicola and beat goalie Angelo Rosata, energizing the Lions’ sideline.

“We were flat right after that goal,” Baur said. “I didn’t even see Grant cutting down the middle and when he put that in, my whole mood was like, ‘I already know we’re going to win this game.’”

Peffall’s goal was the first of eight straight for the Lions from early in the third quarter to late in the fourth. Giangrasso scored half of those goals, using his size and strength to dodge around Centennial defenders. Dylan Kimmel and Baur also scored during the run, rounding out a balanced offensive attack as eight Lions found the back of the net.

Now for the first time since April 1, Howard will face an out-of-county opponent, a challenge it’s eagerly awaiting.

Advertisement

“For me, it’s always the bus ride over there,” Baur said. “You get excited on the bus ride over there, it’s a new field on Friday, we’re playing on grass. It’s going to be a whole other game, we’ve just got to be ready for it.”

Added Giangrasso: “It’s the playoffs and we’re the underdogs. So, we’ve just got to bring the energy. We’ve got nothing to lose.”