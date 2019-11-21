The Howard Community College women’s basketball team (5-1) opened conference play with a 99-57 victory over the Anne Arundel Riverhawks, getting a dominant performances from Brianna Jones (30 points, 10 steals and nine rebounds). It is the team’s fourth straight win overall.
Howard CC 99, Anne Arundel CC 57
Howard CC (6-1): Brianna Jones 30, Tyteana Seymore 18, Kyrstin Bowen 14, Shanta Johnson 9, Mia McCormick 7, Ciara Little 6, Kiyah King 6, Ashlyn McInerney 4, Cassandra Marks 3, Cassandra Padellford 2.
Anne Arundel CC (5-3): Sydney Woodland 19, Autumn Foster-Fields 19, Sarah Healy 14, Caitlyn Stanbery 5.
Halftime: 56-26 Howard.
Men’s Basketball
Howard CC 89, Anne Arundel CC 67
The Dragons rebounded nicely from their first loss of the season to take down the Anne Arundel Riverhawks. Daeshawn Eaton scored a career-high 21 points to lead a Howard team that had 11 different scorers.
Howard CC (4-1): Daeshawn Eaton 21, Joel Webb 12, Cole Harshman 9, Christian Matthews 9, Deven Richmond 8, DJ Tucker-Harry 8, Naquan Williams-Day 7, Kelvin Sellman 6, Hollique Smith-Johnson 4, Judge Payne 3, Anthony Djami-Tchoula 2.
Anne Arundel CC (2-3): Davon Jones 14, Joseph Chase 12, Michael Cantrell 12, Jamar Young 12, Aaron McGriff 7, Braeden Cavey 5, Matthew Kern 3, Keith Wyatt Jr. 2.
Halftime: 43-29 Howard.
Genesee CC 90, Howard CC 87
Playing for the second consecutive day, the Dragons started the game flat and hit a dry spell midway through the second half and were unable to complete a comeback in back-to-back days. Naquan Williams-Day finished his incredible weekend with a career-high 30 points in the loss.
Howard CC (3-1): Naquan Williams-Day 30, Kelvin Sellman 14, Daeshawn Eaton 12, Michael Gray 11, Cole Harshman 10, Deven Richmond 8, Joel Webb 1, DJ Tucker-Harry 1.
Genesee CC (6-1): Tyler Bourne 25, Brandon Speller 20, Jean Aristil 13, Jordan Matos 12, Jalen Willis 8, Legacy Wallace 7, Isaiah Clemons 3, Souleymane Gueye 2.
Halftime: 39-39.
Howard CC 83, Monroe CC 78
In the first game of a weekend in upstate New York, the Dragons came through with a huge win over perhaps the best team in that region. The Dragons had five players score in double digits, led by Naquan Williams-Day with 20 points.
Howard CC (3-0): Naquan Williams-Day 20, Kelvin Sellman 17, Deven Richmond 16, Joel Webb 11, Cole Harshman 11, Michael Gray 8.
Monroe CC (4-1): Rashamel Butler 27, Williand Anderson 20, Austin James 8, Junior Souverain 7, Akeem Adams 7, Keysean Faulkner-Smith, 4, Naeqwan Tomlin, 3, Jamahl Humbert 2.
Halftime: 46-42 Monroe CC.
Women’s Soccer
NJCAA Division III Tournament Quarterfinals
#2 Delta 2, #7 Howard 1 2OT
The Dragons took the early lead against the national powerhouse Delta College Pioneers on a Madalyn Nichols Olimpico corner-kick goal — her 30thgoal of the season. The Dragons were down to 10 players after a first half red card and eventually gave up a tying goal late before falling in double overtime.
Box score:
Goals: Howard – Madalyn Nichols; Delta - Hope Emington 2.
Assists: Howard – None; Delta - Kaylee Meissner, Casey Allessie.
Saves: Howard – Hailey Murray 6; Delta - Megan Shaffer 2.
Halftime: 1-0 Howard.
NJCAA Division III Tournament Consolation Round
#7 Howard 1, #3 Mohawk Valley 0
A perfect through ball by Kylie Toler that was helped along by Ellen Campbell found Rebecca Herriotts, who scored the lone goal of the game as the Dragons were able to come through with a big upset to end their season on a high note. Goalkeeper Hailey Murray was named to the All-Tournament team thanks to an eight-save shutout.
Box score:
Goals: Howard – Rebecca Herriotts; Mohawk Valley - None
Assists: Howard – Ellen Campbell, Kylie Toler; Mohawk Valley - None
Saves: Howard – Hailey Murray 8; Mohawk Valley – Bobbie Lee Hall 2
Halftime: 0-0