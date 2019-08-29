Advertisement

Howard CC wrap-up: Marroquin nets overtime winner for men’s soccer against Catonsville

Baltimore Sun Media |
Aug 29, 2019 | 12:03 AM
Howard CC men's soccer players celebrate the game-winning goal by Anderson Marroquin in double overtime against CCBC-Catonsville on Aug. 28, 2019. (Howard Community College)

Sophomore Anderson Marroquin, a Hammond High graduate and 2017 Howard County boys soccer Player of the Year, scored on a fast break in the second overtime period on Wednesday to lift Howard Community College men’s soccer to a 4-3 victory over CCBC Catonsville.

It marks the first win of the season for the Dragons, who improve to 1-0 in Md Juco conference action after opening the year with a pair of non-conference losses.

Bradley Muma headed in a corner kick with two minutes left in regulation to tie the game and force overtime. Marroquin then converted the game winner after a scoreless initial overtime period.

Howard CC (1-2, 1-0 Md Juco) — 4 at CCBC Catonsville (1-2, 0-1 Md Juco) — 3 (2 OT)

Goals: Howard CC - Lassana Diakite 1, Alexander Estrada 1, Bradley Muma 1, Anderson Marroquin 1. CCBC Catonsville - Dyego Monteiro 1, Muhammed Maroof 1, Malek Shedid 1

Assists: Howard CC - Lassana Diakite 1, Anderson Marroquin 1, Luis Wardacntori 1. CCBC Catonsville - Raphael Gallegos 2.

Saves: Howard CC - Kevin Pina 0; CCBC Catonsville - Anthony Maseda 5

Halftime: 1-0 Catonsville.

Volleyball

Hagerstown CC (1-0, 1-0 Md Juco) def. Howard CC (0-1, 0-1 Md Juco - 3-0 [25-7, 25-11, 25-15]

Highlights: The debut of new Howard CC head coach Jake Achten was spoiled by a powerful Hagerstown team that swept a Dragons team of all freshmen. Former Atholton High School setter Sabrina Lagomarsino provided six assists and three aces for the squad.

(Top three performers)

Howard CC Stats: Kira Thompson (3 Kills, 5 Digs), Sabrina Lagomarsino (6 Assists, 3 Aces, 3 Digs, 1.5 Blocks), Natalie Hosseini (1 Kill, 4.5 Blocks)

