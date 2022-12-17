No. 5 Howard girls basketball defeats Atholton, 58-29, behind tough defense, prolific 3-point shooting

Atholton's Kendi Caldwell is the picture of intensity as she drives the baseline against Howard's Samiyah Nasir in the second half. Howard doubles up host, Atholton, defeating them 58-29 Friday evening in Columbia (Doug Kapustin/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Howard senior guard Gabby Kennerly pushed the pace in transition after an Atholton turnover late in the first quarter. She meandered her way around several defenders, contorting her body for a lefty finger roll finish off the glass.

That basket extended the Lions’ lead to 11, which only grew larger in a 58-29 win over Atholton. Kennerly scored 12 of her team-high 24 points in the opening quarter.

“Just not forcing anything, letting the game come to us and just taking open shots,” Kennerly said. “We work on open shots in practice all the time, so we’re ready in the game when it actually comes. In practice, we apply more pressure to ourselves when we shoot it because there’s a consequence where we’ll run or something like that. In the game, that really helps us get ready and control ourselves to do what we need to do.”

Howard's Gabby Kennerly, right, drives the lane against Atholton sophomore Keagan Williams in the first half of Friday's game. (Doug Kapustin/for Baltimore Sun Media)

The Lions’ early offensive success was aided by stifling defense. Howard (5-0, 4-0 Howard County) built a 17-4 lead after one, not allowing a field goal for more than five minutes to end the quarter. Senior guards Samiyah Nasir and Jenna Vetter played an integral part in that defensive effort. Nasir hounded Raiders point guard Kendi Caldwell, notching several steals, allowing the Lions to push the pace in transition, where they’re at their best.

“Atholton has been pretty consistent with ball pressure and intensity,” Nasir said. “With defense, a lot of it is controlling the tempo. A lot of times we have to sag off, see the floor and not let teams rush us and be out of character. A lot of times you just have to cut and move. I’m good at reading what a player is going to do, so I just have to trust in myself as well.”

However, Atholton (3-2, 2-2) mounted a strong response early in the second. Baskets from Caldwell, Chloe Coughlan and Olivia Seeto trimmed the deficit, prompting a Lions timeout. The veteran Lions, though, immediately regrouped after talking things over. They went on an 11-2 run over the final 4:30 of the first half.

Atholton's Kendi Caldwell, right, provides tough defense against Howard's Gabby Kennerly who attempts a jumper along the baseline in the second half of Friday's game. (Doug Kapustin/for Baltimore Sun Media)

The Lions started the second half hot from behind the arc. Vetter, Kennerly and Riley Watson each knocked down a 3-pointer in the opening 90 seconds of the frame. Vetter later added a second 3-pointer as Howard knocked down four of its nine 3s in the third quarter.

“That unselfishness is a big part of our team,” Howard assistant coach Ryan Hutchison said. “Them being able to knock down their shots is obviously huge. Nine 3-pointers at any level is a huge number, so that’s big for us. Atholton started out in zone, so once we hit those 3s it forced them to play man-to-man, that gives us an advantage with some of our more athletic players.”

The third quarter, though, was Atholton’s best offensive stretch of the game with Samara Mims and Caldwell leading, but they struggled to get stops defensively as Howard’s lead grew to 26.

“In general, we are a very young team,” Atholton coach Julia Reynold said. “Therefore, we have not had the experience yet to make adjustments and to take what we talk about in practice and translate it to the game. I think as long as we continue to learn throughout, that’s what is going to make us better in the end. Tonight, we were having difficulty putting in our offensive putbacks, we couldn’t finish underneath. Anytime we started to make a little run, they’re going to hit a clutch shot, a corner 3-pointer to stop that run. They’re a really tough team to play.”