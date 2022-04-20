Across the fields: A look at some of the top spring sports teams around Howard County

Around the midpoint of the spring sports season and with the postseason looming, here’s a look at some of the hottest teams in various sports around Howard County.

Editor’s note: Stats are compiled from reports submitted as of Tuesday. Coaches are encouraged to send full box scores after each game to jsteinberg@baltsun.com and mdscores@baltsun.com.

Baseball

River Hill: The Hawks lead the county at 7-0 within Howard County and 8-2 overall. Six of its seven county wins have come by five runs or more, as the Hawks’ offense has been consistent throughout the season. River Hill is averaging 9.4 runs per game in county play.

Glenelg: The Gladiators have won five straight games, pushing their record to 8-3, winning all four games over spring break and defeating Hammond on Tuesday. They’ve scored six runs or more in all five games, including 13 runs against Northwest on April 13. Through 11 games, the Gladiators are allowing just 4.4 runs per game.

River Hill's Nico Lancashire sprints home to score a run against Wilde Lake during a game on March 25. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Marriotts Ridge: The Mustangs are playing some of their best baseball of the season, winning four consecutive games. The Mustangs haven’t lost since a nail-biting 2-1 defeat against River Hill on March 29. This strong stretch features a season-high 19-run output against Oakland Mills on April 5.

Howard: The Lions’ pitching and defense has been strong during the four-game win streak as they’ve allowed a combined 10 runs over that span. Howard also excelled in close games winning a pair of those games by one run over Oakland Mills and Hammond.

Reservoir pitcher Maggie Frisvold delivers to a Glenelg batter during a softball game on April 13. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Softball

Reservoir: The Gators have started the season undefeated, 7-0, allowing a total of eight runs in those games. They have tallied three consecutive shutouts behind stellar pitching and strong defense. Junior Maggie Frisvold has headlined that success with a pair of no-hitters this season, with a combined 28 strikeouts in those starts. Their offense has also thrived averaging 13.9 runs per game.

Howard: The Lions have won five games in a row to start the season 5-0. They’ve enjoyed great success defensively holding opponents to four runs or less in every game.

Mt. Hebron: The Vikings are 6-1 overall, winners of five straight. Similar to Howard, their pitching and defense has played an integral part in the win streak. They haven’t allowed more than four runs in any of the last five games.

[ Maggie Frisvold throws five-inning perfect game against Glenelg. ]

Tennis

Centennial: Both the boys and girls teams have both enjoyed strong 8-0 starts to the season. The girls have won at least four of five matches in seven of their eight victories, as Rose Huang has excelled in No. 1 singles. The boys have won at least four of five matches in all eight wins this season, headlined by Eric Huang and Vijay Jagarapu in No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively.

Marriotts Ridge: The Mustang boys are off to a 7-0 start this season. They have dominated, sweeping all five matches in five of their seven victories. Mukundh Boopathi and Rafa Feldman have thrived in singles. Shreyas Rath and Pedro Arantes Gabriel, Colin Wang and Sai Charan Chodavarapu, Samuel Lim and Felipe Arantes Gabriel have all excelled as doubles pairings. The Mustang girls are 6-1 with four consecutive victories, led by Hashini Amarasinghe and Amrutha Alibilli in No. 1 and No. 2 singles.

Marriotts Ridge's Hayley Lettinga handles the ball against two Mt. Hebron defenders during the first half of a game on April 5. (Terrance Williams for Baltimore Sun Media/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Girls Lacrosse

Glenelg: The Gladiators are off to an 8-0 start, including five out-of-county victories against talented teams like Notre Dame Prep. They are well-balanced offensively with Lauren LaPointe and Emma Kennedy leading the charge. Reese Allnutt has been Glenelg’s leading facilitator with three or more assists in six of eight games this season.

Marriotts Ridge: The Mustangs (5-3, 4-0) are also undefeated in the county, scoring at least 13 goals in each county game this season. Both Maisy Clevenger and Hayley Lettinga have played integral roles in that, as the team’s two leading scorers. The Mustangs and Gladiators play Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m.

Centennial: The Eagles have rattled off five consecutive victories to start the season, with the closest victory coming by five goals. Their offense has thrived throughout the season averaging 14 goals per game, led by Abby Cudzilo who has scored at least six goals twice already this season.

[ Mt. Hebron boys lacrosse weathers a delay, scores 10 unanswered goals to beat Howard ]

Boys Lacrosse

Mt. Hebron: The Vikings (7-1) have won five consecutive games, two of which came against county opponents Reservoir and Howard. They are a well-balanced offensively with four different players, scoring more than 10 goals so far this season. Everett Armstead has also been strong in net for the Vikings with 82 saves thus far.

Glenelg: The Gladiators (6-3, 3-0) are undefeated within Howard County, as they scored a season-high 19 goals in their last county victory over Atholton on April 17. They close the season with five straight county opponents after some challenging nonconference games.

Centennial: The Eagles (5-1, 4-0) have scored 16 or more goals in three of their four games against county opponents so far. Joshua Fleck has been their lead offensive catalyst with a nine-point performance (four goals, five assists) against Oakland Mills on March 31.