Almost every Howard County indoor track and field team competed at the Howard County Winterfest Invitational on Saturday at Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex, with the Mt. Hebron girls team and the Howard boys team leading the way for the local schools.
With about 40 schools from around the state attending the competitive meet, the Vikings finished third (46 points) behind Dunbar (53.5) and Northern (49.5), while the Lions (34) tied for fifth with Chopticon. The Lions finished behind North Point (63.5), Huntingtown (58), Century (35.5) and Bowie (35).
The Mt. Hebron girls team was led by junior Sierrah Matthews. Matthews, the 2018-19 Howard County indoor track and field Athlete of the Year, was the lone local athlete to medal in four events. She finished second in the 300- and 500-meter dashes with times of 40.82 seconds and 1:18.37, respectively. Matthews was also a member of the Vikings’ first-place finishing 4x200- and 4x400-meter relay teams. Joining Matthews on those relay teams were Garcelle Pierre, Jordan Foster and Meghan Porter in the 4x200 and Pierre, Michelle Ngugi and Lara Abedin in the 4x400. Pierre also finished third in the 300 (42.45 seconds).
Also in the girls meet, River Hill’s Janasia Buckner medaled twice. The sophomore won the 55-meter dash with a time of 7.32 seconds and was a member of the Hawks’ third-place finishing 4x200 relay team, alongside Larasia Buckner, Zoe Scott and Araoluwa Omitowoju. Reservoir’s Adaobi Tabugbo easily won the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 8.31 seconds — 0.42 seconds faster than any other runner. The only other girls winner at the meet was Reservoir’s Asha Taitt, who won the long jump with a leap of 18 feet, 6.25 inches.
Two boys athletes placed in the top three in multiple events — River Hill’s Anish Nanjappa and Reservoir’s Jalen Jasmin. Nanjappa won the 3,200-meter run (9:27) and ran the last leg of the Hawks’ distance medley relay that placed third. Sean Krein, Awais Khan and Bradley Hoffman were also on the DMR team alongside Nanjappa. Jasmin, meanwhile, finished third in the 55-meter dash (6.58 seconds) and first in the long jump (22-09.75). The other boys winners from Howard County were Ibrahim Khairat, who had a hop, skip and jump of 45-01 to win the triple jump, and Loick Amouzou, who won the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 7.76 seconds.
Here are the rest of the team and individual results from the meet:
Team results:
Boys
T-5. Howard 34
12. Reservoir 24
14. River Hill 21
19. Mt. Hebron 11
20. Hammond 10
23. Centennial 7
28. Oakland Mills 5
31. Atholton 3
34. Long Reach 2
35. Wilde Lake 1.5
Girls
3. Mt. Hebron 46
5. Reservoir 31
6. Atholton 27.83
13. Howard 17
14. River Hill 16
26. Glenelg 8
31. Centennial 6
T-40. Oakland Mills 1
Individual results (top three from Howard County school):
Boys
55-meter dash: 3. Jalen Jasmin, :06.58, Reservoir; 4. Ayomide Agbayewa, :06.59, Reservoir; 6. Jayo Adegboyo, :06.72, Howard.
55-meter hurdles: 1. Loick Amouzou, :07.76, Hammond; 5. Isiah Rucker, :08.19, Oakland Mills; 8. Okechukwu Tabugbo, :08.30, Reservoir.
300-meter dash: 6. Joshua Ruley, :36.89, Atholton; 8. Justin Evans, :37.04, Mt. Hebron; 9. Loick Amouzou , :37.21, Hammond.
800-meter run: 11. Baidy Ba, 2:04.91, Oakland Mills; 13. Darren McGowan, 2:06.71, River Hill; 14. Julian Vissering, 2:06.81, Reservoir.
1,600-meter run: 6. Jacob Cole, 4:30.96, Centennial; 7. Cameron Hindle, 4:31.95, Long Reach; 8. Baidy Ba, 4:33.65, Oakland Mills.
3,200-meter run: 1. Anish Nanjappa, 9:27.33, River Hill; 6. Jacob Hauf, 9:51.22, Mt. Hebron; 8. William Tripp, 9:52.72, Wilde Lake.
4x200-meter relay: 5. Howard (Reese Jamison, Kyle Harris, Ibrahim Khairat, Jayo Adegboyo), 1:34.73; 7. Mt. Hebron (Zion Holmes, Justin Evans, Bala Bundu, John Pitt), 1:35.44; 9. Oakland Mills (Christopher Evans, Isiah Rucker, Malachi Rogers, Trevin McHargh).
4x400-meter relay: 6. Mt. Hebron (Justin Evans, Zion Holmes, John Pitt, Christian Standfield), 3:36.83; 9. Centennial (Ian MacIver, Jake Muma, Tyler Dan, Thomas Altman), 3:38.54; 10. Reservoir (Dylan Bradford, Vincent StevensJ, ulian Vissering, Collin Carter).
4x800-meter relay: 4. River Hill (Awais Khan, Darren McGowan, Kian Mostoufi, Pranav Krishnan), 8:47.52; 7. Mt. Hebron (Vikas Reddy, Nicholas Snyder, Gavin Fleck, Paul Carter), 8:51.17; 15. Howard (Matthew Engelhaupt, William Blandford, Luke Wilson, Arjun Williams), 9:08.74.
DMR (1,200-400-800-1,600): 3. River Hill (Sean Krein, Awais Khan, Bradley Hoffman, Anish Nanjappa), 11:11.92; 8. Howard (Jakob Werdell, Isaac Robinson, Joseph Raudabaugh, Kendall Phillips), 11:32.11; 12. Mt. Hebron (Vikas Reddy, Christian Standfield, Nicholas Snyder, Paul Carter).
Shot put: 3. Collin Greene, 50-00.50, Howard; 6. Chris Joesph, 48-00.50, Howard; 11. Jack Ragonese, 44-04.50, Centennial.
High jump: 10. Darius Anthony, 5-06.00, Howard; 11. Chris Wagner, 5-04.00, Centennial.
Pole vault: 8. Thomas McCoy, 12-00.00, Wilde Lake; 14. Atharv Ananth, 10-06.00, Centennial; 17. Christian Bowens, 9-06.00, Long Reach.
Long jump: 1. Jalen Jasmin, 22-09.75, Reservoir; 7. Ibrahim Khairat, 19-06.75, Howard; 8. Anthony Matthews, 19-03.25, Centennial.
Triple jump: 1. Ibrahim Khairat, 45-01.00, Howard; 4. Nate Menk, 41-10.25, Howard; 11. Anthony Matthews, 38-11.25, Centennial.
Girls
55-meter dash: 1. Janasia Buckner, :07.32, River Hill; 5. Garcelle Pierre, :07.50, Mt. Hebron; 6. Asha Taitt, :07.50, Reservoir.
55-meter hurdles: 1. Adaobi Tabugbo, :08.31, Reservoir; 4. Kat Parris, :09.15, Reservoir; 12. Megan Gunther, :09.80. Oakland Mills.
300-meter dash: 2. Sierrah Matthews, :40.82, Mt. Hebron; 3. Garcelle Pierre, :42.45, Mt. Hebron; 5. Raqayah Bell, :43.11, Atholton.
500-meter dash: 2. Sierrah Matthews, 1:18.37, Mt. Hebron; 9. Lara Abedin, 1:24.47, Mt. Hebron; 22. Amaiya Brickhouse, 1:26.90, Centennial.
800-meter run: 2. Kaila Spence, 2:27.14, Glenelg; 3. Katherine Morris, 2:27.29, Atholton; 5. Danielle Koerner, 2:30.09, Centennial.
1,600-meter run: 5. Amanda Eliker, 5:24.40, Howard; 6. Nimrit Ahuja, 5:24.63, Howard; 18. Caitlyn Wenholz, 5:40.80, Oakland Mills.
3,200-meter run: 7. Michelle Weaver, 12:05.32, Centennial; 10. Jasmine Wilson, 12:09.52, Howard; 13. Aanchal Kasargod, 12:13.17, Atholton.
4x200-meter relay: 1. Mt. Hebron (Sierrah Matthews, Garcelle Pierre, Jordan Foster, Meghan Porter), 1:46.51; 3. River Hill (Larasia Buckner, Janasia Buckner, Zoe Scott, Araoluwa Omitowoju), 1:47.52; 7. Howard (Magi’ Harris, Sammy Brothers, Veronica Jennings, Ellie Wiechert), 1:51.30.
4x400-meter relay: 1. Mt. Hebron (Sierrah Matthews, Garcelle Pierre, Michelle Ngugi, Lara Abedin), 4:16.82; 8. Oakland Mills (Megan Gunther, Ciara Lott, Arianna Marshall, Alana Oppermann), 4:23.88; 12. Centennial (Cherakie Pierre, Hannah Souba, Amaiya Brickhouse, Danielle Koerner), 4:27.22.
4x800-meter relay: 7. Howard (Emily Gorny, Ella Werdell, Alicia Anthony, Natalie McCourt), 10:40.09; 10. River Hill (Mackenzie Cooper, Carly Gruneberg, Cynthia Xi, Cade McGeehan), 10:50.49; 11. Glenelg (Katie Melesko, Hope Wilmeth, Emily Schittino, Brooke Birckhead), 10:57.57.
DMR (1,200-400-800-1,600): 3. Howard (Nimrit Ahuja, Michaela Greene, Emily Gorny, Amanda Eliker), 13:13.13; 10. Mt. Hebron (Jasmine Ives, Michelle Ngugi, Gabby Teachey, Shreya Khurana), 14:12.11.
Shot put: 11. Na’shae Early, 32-11.00, Mt. Hebron; 12.12Emma Marthins, 32-05.50, Howard; 18. Liv Ragonese, 29-01.50, Centennial.
High jump: T-4. Madison Garrigus, 4-10.00, Atholton; 9. Shelby Foulks, 4-10.00, Reservoir; 16. Emma Marthins, 4-08.00, Howard.
Pole vault: T-2. Madison Garrigus, 10-06.00, Atholton.
Long jump: 1. Asha Taitt, 18-06.25, Reservoir; 4. Morgan Nasir, 16-10.75, Atholton; 13. Casandra Gallman, 15-01.75, Mt. Hebron.
Triple jump: 14. Doreen Okeh, 31-00.75, Howard; 17. Cherakie Pierre, 30-08.75, Centennial.