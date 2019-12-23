Two boys athletes placed in the top three in multiple events — River Hill’s Anish Nanjappa and Reservoir’s Jalen Jasmin. Nanjappa won the 3,200-meter run (9:27) and ran the last leg of the Hawks’ distance medley relay that placed third. Sean Krein, Awais Khan and Bradley Hoffman were also on the DMR team alongside Nanjappa. Jasmin, meanwhile, finished third in the 55-meter dash (6.58 seconds) and first in the long jump (22-09.75). The other boys winners from Howard County were Ibrahim Khairat, who had a hop, skip and jump of 45-01 to win the triple jump, and Loick Amouzou, who won the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 7.76 seconds.