Centennial opens season with sweep of Glenelg | Howard County volleyball roundup

For Centennial, especially its two seniors Grace Chan and Emily Hollwedel, Friday night’s sweep of Glenelg meant more than just starting this unprecedented spring volleyball season off with a victory.
It meant overcoming an opponent that has had the Eagles’ number every year since the duo arrived at the school in fall 2017.
“Emily and I were talking about how a Glenelg win has been in the making for four years, so to be able to start off with a win like this is just incredible,” Chan said. “Especially with the short season, this really gets us going.”
Centennial dominated the best-of-three match, earning a 2-0 victory by taking the first set 25-15 and the second 25-14. Eagles’ coach Mike Bossom echoed the sentiment that opening with such a positive effort should go a long way for his young team that went 4-7 in county play in 2019.
“In this particular situation, this [win] is even more important than usual … especially with the way the schedule is and not getting a practice before we play again Monday,” he said. “It’s easier for them to go home with this confidence and be able to come back ready to go Monday then it would have been to try and bounce back from a loss. We have plenty of things we need to still improve on going forward, but mentally this was huge to get a result like this.”
Centennial had plenty of standout efforts in its win on opening night, including three kills from Chan and 18 assists from sophomore Brianna Bossom, but no one grabbed the spotlight quite like freshman Mailihn Godschall. The outside hitter finished with eight kills on 13 attempts and added six aces.
Godschall set the tone early in the first set after the Eagles fell behind 2-0, stepping up and serving four straight aces to put Centennial in front. Those kind of lengthy service runs turned out to be a theme on the evening.
“I thought she was stellar. To start as a freshman and then have your first four touches of the ball be aces, against a solid passing team like Glenelg, it’s just very impressive,” Mike Bossom said. “She put the ball on them and they were just a little bit behind and she seemed to keep building confidence.”
Brianna Bossom played a key role in the Eagles’ serving success as well, adding three aces of her own. It was on her serve when Centennial made its big move in the first set, turning an 11-10 deficit into a 14-11 lead that the team rode to the end of the set.
“I think a lot of us are really good at serving in club and are trying to carry that into the high school game,” she said. “I think a lot of the serving things we are doing in practice had us prepared, allowed us to get the ball in and put pressure on [Glenelg].”
Accurate serving by Bossom also had Glenelg on its heels early in the second set, as Centennial jumped out to a quick 5-1 advantage. Glenelg battled back several times, cutting the deficit to 9-8, but never grabbed the lead after falling behind in that second game.
“What Centennial did tonight is actually what we usually do to other teams and that’s frustrate the opposition with serving,” Glenelg coach Jason Monjes said. “They turned the tables on us. They served tough, realized we were missing a couple key players and started hitting to our weaker spots.”
Glenelg was playing without three starters, including injured senior All-County libero Alyssa Kelly, and Monjes said the moving pieces led to some uncharacteristic mistakes. He said he’s excited, however, to see how the team responds moving forward.
“The nice thing we had come out at the end of our postgame speech was that … we can’t let this dictate what our season is going to be. We had some players step up tonight and others make mistakes that they now know what it is they have to focus on in practice,” he said. “We are a very young team, particularly with the injuries, and tonight wasn’t our night. But I’m confident we are going to be able to progress as the season moves along.”
Glenelg was led by Gracen Alsheimer (3 kills, 2 digs), Mackenzie Calhoun (6 digs, 2 aces) and Lindsay Kelley (6 assists).
For Centennial, Chan says the focus is on maintaining momentum.
“It’s all about continuing to get better every day. I think we see a little bit what our potential is, so we just have to take a look at the things we need to fix and keep working hard at practice,” she said. “Tonight felt really good, though. We did a lot of things well.”
OTHER VOLLEYBALL SCORES:
Howard def. Oakland Mills — 2-0 [25-12, 25-12]
Senior Jordan Redmiles and sophomore Corrine Chau each had five kills to lead the Lions to a win over the Scorpions in the season opener for both teams.
Howard stats: Jordan Redmiles (5 kills, 13 assists), Corrine Chau (5 kills, 7 digs), Gigi Fredrickson (4 kills, 3 aces), Kelenna Onukwugha (4 kills)
Long Reach def. Wilde Lake — 2-0 [25-17, 25-17]
After going winless in county play in 2019, the Lightning already have bettered that mark thanks to their sweep of the Wildecats on Friday.
Long Reach stats: Indyia Haskett (2 aces, 4 kills, 5 digs), Shakira Knight (4 aces, 2 kills, 1 block, 1 dig), Isabella Mora (4 aces, 5 kills, 7 digs), Hayley Norton (1 ace, 1 kill, 18 assists, 1 dig), Mia Rubio (11 digs), Kailey Young (7 kills, 1 block, 7 digs)
Atholton def. Hammond — 2-0
